DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality in landmark verdict

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated September 06, 2018

Email

A member of India's LGBT community waves a flag outside the Supreme Court building as crowds gather to celebrate the landmark ruling partially striking down the colonial-era ban on homosexuality. ─ AFP
A member of India's LGBT community waves a flag outside the Supreme Court building as crowds gather to celebrate the landmark ruling partially striking down the colonial-era ban on homosexuality. ─ AFP

The Indian Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday in a landmark judgement legalised consensual sexual relations between adults of the same gender, partially striking down a British-era law that criminalised homosexuality.

Supporters and members of India's LGBT community celebrate the historic verdict. ─ AFP
Supporters and members of India's LGBT community celebrate the historic verdict. ─ AFP

A five-judge SC Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Rohinton F. Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra delivered its unanimous verdict in four separate opinions, Indian media reported.

In the combined judgement, CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar said that the law would not apply to consensual same sex acts between homosexuals, heterosexuals, lesbians and other sexual minorities, but would apply to bestiality and non-consensual sexual acts, The Hindu reported.

Homosexuality was criminalised in India under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code ─ a relic enacted by British rulers in 1861, which had described same sex acts as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature" and allowed for jail terms of up to 10 years, although prosecutions remained rare.

Section 377: Unnatural offences: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Activists had been fighting the ban since the 1990s, suffering several court reverses before Thursday's verdict which sparked celebrations among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups (LGBT) across India.

Supporters and members of India's LGBT community hold up signs outside the Supreme Court. ─ AFP
Supporters and members of India's LGBT community hold up signs outside the Supreme Court. ─ AFP

In 2009 the Delhi High Court effectively decriminalised homosexuality, saying a ban violated fundamental rights, but the Supreme Court reinstated it in 2013 after religious groups successfully appealed, saying that the high court had overstepped its authority and that the responsibility for changing the law rested with lawmakers not the courts. Efforts to introduce legislation, however, came to nothing.

But in January this year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge by a clutch of high-profile Indians who said the law created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the world's largest democracy.

CJI Misra, while reading out the judgement, said: "Any consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adults ─ homosexuals, heterosexuals or lesbians ─ cannot be said to be unconstitutional," India Today reported.

Justice Nariman pointed out that India's Mental Healthcare Act had recognised that homosexuality is not a mental disorder and ordered the government to work towards eradicating the stigma surrounding sexual minorities, The Hindu report added.

Justice Indu Malhotra said that history in her opinion owes the LGBT community an apology for discrimination and ostracism, while Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said he believes that the LGBT community is entitled to equal citizenship and equal rights under the Constitution, India Today reported.

Supporters and members of the LGBT community hug and celebrate the judgement. ─ AFP
Supporters and members of the LGBT community hug and celebrate the judgement. ─ AFP

Justice Chandrachud, according to The Hindu, questioned the meaning of the phrase "order of nature" in Section 377 and said: "[The] State cannot decide the boundaries between what is permissible or not. Section 377 is based on deep-rooted gender stereotypes. It persecutes people. It is a majoritarian impulse to subjugate a sexual minority to live in silence," adding that decriminalisation of homosexuality is only the first step.

The judgement also pronounced discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation a violation of freedom of expression, the India Today report said.

"Sexual orientation of an individual is natural and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of Freedom of Expression," the court said.

CJI Mishra observed: "No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism," according to the India Today report. "I am what I am. So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality."

Supporters and members of the LGBT community hug and celebrate the judgement. ─ AFP
Supporters and members of the LGBT community hug and celebrate the judgement. ─ AFP

Members of the LGBT community hugged each other and cried as news of the verdict spread.

"I am speechless! It's taken a long time to come but finally I can say I am free and I have equal rights as others," said Rama Vij, a college student who wore a rainbow scarf.

Same sex relations have long been taboo in India ─ particularly in rural areas where homophobia is widespread.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (40)

1000 characters
Niko
Sep 06, 2018 11:42am

Wonderful news!

Ripan
Sep 06, 2018 11:44am

good move

Indian
Sep 06, 2018 11:46am

That is a positive move towards a successful democracy.

Hwh
Sep 06, 2018 11:47am

India is changing. Good decision by Hon. SC. All must have the right to live with dignity.

Sanjeev
Sep 06, 2018 11:58am

Indeed a very progressive move- in line with the changing world- setting an example for the rest of the world to follow.

Mehak Beri
Sep 06, 2018 12:00pm

India is a part of the global village !

Saul Goodman
Sep 06, 2018 12:02pm

Progressive ruling!

Kunal, Gurgaon
Sep 06, 2018 12:13pm

Out of the closet into the modern era. Great.

hope
Sep 06, 2018 12:13pm

wind of change in south asia !

anand
Sep 06, 2018 12:16pm

India leads the way ! But will others follow ?

Saare Jahan Se Achha
Sep 06, 2018 12:19pm

Finally millions will breathe an air of freedom for being who they really are... Proud of SC's decisions and many congratulations to the LGBT community.

aleem
Sep 06, 2018 12:27pm

congrats to my Indian friends. this is a major development in south asia.

Seemab Khan
Sep 06, 2018 12:30pm

This is still against laws of nature... Individualism is appreciated...but not when living in societies

waheed
Sep 06, 2018 12:38pm

I wonder what the hindu scriptures say about it.

ABHISHEK CHATTERJEE
Sep 06, 2018 12:40pm

Couldn't be happier. The Chief Justice said "We have to bid adieu to prejudices and to empower all citizens". That one statement holds true for the whole world today.

Suryakant Agrawal
Sep 06, 2018 12:46pm

This is a landmark judgement freeing individual sexuality.

Gourishankar
Sep 06, 2018 12:46pm

@Rubina Broaden your horizon and perspective, Ma'am. There is a place for every person in this world.

Priya
Sep 06, 2018 12:51pm

@Seemab Khan homosexual is also natural. Homosexuality is not intentional . They are born with it and only came to know after they reach puberty.

Ubuntu
Sep 06, 2018 12:58pm

Every modern person must support this.

In this era, we do not want either discriminate or get discriminated in the name of sex, cast, income, region, religion, color or creed.

ash
Sep 06, 2018 01:08pm

@waheed Doesn't matter, India is secular republic not Hindu republic

American by heart
Sep 06, 2018 01:11pm

@Seemab Khan what is natural?what is natural to you may be not natural for someone. Everyone has to accept people for what they are. No discrimination rest of Asia will follow.

Aggie2k13
Sep 06, 2018 01:13pm

@waheed don’t worry about our scriptures

anand
Sep 06, 2018 01:15pm

Great Job India !

How can biology be criminal in the modern world ? What harm do the LGBT do to anyone simply by expressing their biological constitutions ?

Time for compassion for minorities, freedom from superstitions & justice for all ! Time to charge ahead !

Troubled
Sep 06, 2018 01:16pm

@Rubina You embarrass us Pakistanis. I am siding with my Indian brothers here. To each their own, your argument is ignorant.

Saima Shahzadi
Sep 06, 2018 01:17pm

Wow. India is so far ahead of us. Great news!!

Chetan
Sep 06, 2018 01:22pm

Nothing much to say, Have been a 20+ year struggle, but in the end, worth it

Ace
Sep 06, 2018 01:22pm

Our neighbor, Nepal had it legal since 2007.

B. Ally
Sep 06, 2018 01:23pm

A certification of fairer society.

Siva D
Sep 06, 2018 01:24pm

@ash excellent answer! Humanity is paramount!

Harmony-1©
Sep 06, 2018 01:33pm

@Aggie2k13 - Yeah forget scriptures, its a happy day for LBGT Indians.

Shahryar Shirazi
Sep 06, 2018 01:40pm

Now RSS will start a dharna

Khan
Sep 06, 2018 01:43pm

Great news

Manu Bansal
Sep 06, 2018 02:03pm

@waheed Doesn't matter. Humanity comes before every religion.

Yasir
Sep 06, 2018 02:11pm

Wonderful , congratulations

Pakistani
Sep 06, 2018 02:15pm

@Rubina Start thinking out of box of religion.Every one has a right to live the way they want.

Nida
Sep 06, 2018 02:19pm

Pakistan should follow India. We need to be given the same rights in Pakistan.

Shyam
Sep 06, 2018 03:13pm

Jai hind!

Loud
Sep 06, 2018 03:18pm

Hola

Asif
Sep 06, 2018 03:25pm

Now, this is called a mature and responsible country.

Pronob Kumar Roy
Sep 06, 2018 03:33pm

Much grateful to highlight the news. thanks.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Issues in transition

Issues in transition

For a meaningful change in the system of governance, the new rulers need more debate — not less.
The new Camelot

The new Camelot

Khurram Husain
It's too early for results, but high time we had visible indications of where the Camelot intends to steer the country.

Editorial

Updated September 06, 2018

Political interference

THE PTI’S battle to depoliticise the bureaucracy and make it more efficient will run into problems that are both...
September 06, 2018

High school fees

WITH public education in the doldrums, private schooling in Pakistan is often the first choice for many parents...
Updated September 06, 2018

Needless controversy

WHAT ought to have been an uncontroversial appointment has turned into an acrimonious issue at the heart of which is...
Updated September 05, 2018

Above politics?

A third consecutive parliament and provincial assemblies have elected a third president in little over a decade ...
Updated September 05, 2018

Myanmar journalists

As govts exhibit an increasing tendency towards authoritarianism, the climate for journalists is growing more hostile.
Updated September 05, 2018

Seeds of change?

THE government has set an ambitious target of planting ‘10bn trees’ in the next five years; that’s roughly ...