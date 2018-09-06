Indian Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality in landmark verdict
The Indian Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday in a landmark judgement legalised consensual sexual relations between adults of the same gender, partially striking down a British-era law that criminalised homosexuality.
A five-judge SC Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Rohinton F. Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra delivered its unanimous verdict in four separate opinions, Indian media reported.
In the combined judgement, CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar said that the law would not apply to consensual same sex acts between homosexuals, heterosexuals, lesbians and other sexual minorities, but would apply to bestiality and non-consensual sexual acts, The Hindu reported.
Homosexuality was criminalised in India under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code ─ a relic enacted by British rulers in 1861, which had described same sex acts as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature" and allowed for jail terms of up to 10 years, although prosecutions remained rare.
Section 377: Unnatural offences: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.
Activists had been fighting the ban since the 1990s, suffering several court reverses before Thursday's verdict which sparked celebrations among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups (LGBT) across India.
In 2009 the Delhi High Court effectively decriminalised homosexuality, saying a ban violated fundamental rights, but the Supreme Court reinstated it in 2013 after religious groups successfully appealed, saying that the high court had overstepped its authority and that the responsibility for changing the law rested with lawmakers not the courts. Efforts to introduce legislation, however, came to nothing.
But in January this year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge by a clutch of high-profile Indians who said the law created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the world's largest democracy.
CJI Misra, while reading out the judgement, said: "Any consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adults ─ homosexuals, heterosexuals or lesbians ─ cannot be said to be unconstitutional," India Today reported.
Justice Nariman pointed out that India's Mental Healthcare Act had recognised that homosexuality is not a mental disorder and ordered the government to work towards eradicating the stigma surrounding sexual minorities, The Hindu report added.
Justice Indu Malhotra said that history in her opinion owes the LGBT community an apology for discrimination and ostracism, while Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said he believes that the LGBT community is entitled to equal citizenship and equal rights under the Constitution, India Today reported.
Justice Chandrachud, according to The Hindu, questioned the meaning of the phrase "order of nature" in Section 377 and said: "[The] State cannot decide the boundaries between what is permissible or not. Section 377 is based on deep-rooted gender stereotypes. It persecutes people. It is a majoritarian impulse to subjugate a sexual minority to live in silence," adding that decriminalisation of homosexuality is only the first step.
The judgement also pronounced discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation a violation of freedom of expression, the India Today report said.
"Sexual orientation of an individual is natural and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of Freedom of Expression," the court said.
CJI Mishra observed: "No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism," according to the India Today report. "I am what I am. So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality."
Members of the LGBT community hugged each other and cried as news of the verdict spread.
"I am speechless! It's taken a long time to come but finally I can say I am free and I have equal rights as others," said Rama Vij, a college student who wore a rainbow scarf.
Same sex relations have long been taboo in India ─ particularly in rural areas where homophobia is widespread.
Wonderful news!
good move
That is a positive move towards a successful democracy.
India is changing. Good decision by Hon. SC. All must have the right to live with dignity.
Indeed a very progressive move- in line with the changing world- setting an example for the rest of the world to follow.
India is a part of the global village !
Progressive ruling!
Out of the closet into the modern era. Great.
wind of change in south asia !
India leads the way ! But will others follow ?
Finally millions will breathe an air of freedom for being who they really are... Proud of SC's decisions and many congratulations to the LGBT community.
congrats to my Indian friends. this is a major development in south asia.
This is still against laws of nature... Individualism is appreciated...but not when living in societies
I wonder what the hindu scriptures say about it.
Couldn't be happier. The Chief Justice said "We have to bid adieu to prejudices and to empower all citizens". That one statement holds true for the whole world today.
This is a landmark judgement freeing individual sexuality.
@Rubina Broaden your horizon and perspective, Ma'am. There is a place for every person in this world.
@Seemab Khan homosexual is also natural. Homosexuality is not intentional . They are born with it and only came to know after they reach puberty.
Every modern person must support this.
In this era, we do not want either discriminate or get discriminated in the name of sex, cast, income, region, religion, color or creed.
@waheed Doesn't matter, India is secular republic not Hindu republic
@Seemab Khan what is natural?what is natural to you may be not natural for someone. Everyone has to accept people for what they are. No discrimination rest of Asia will follow.
@waheed don’t worry about our scriptures
Great Job India !
How can biology be criminal in the modern world ? What harm do the LGBT do to anyone simply by expressing their biological constitutions ?
Time for compassion for minorities, freedom from superstitions & justice for all ! Time to charge ahead !
@Rubina You embarrass us Pakistanis. I am siding with my Indian brothers here. To each their own, your argument is ignorant.
Wow. India is so far ahead of us. Great news!!
Nothing much to say, Have been a 20+ year struggle, but in the end, worth it
Our neighbor, Nepal had it legal since 2007.
A certification of fairer society.
@ash excellent answer! Humanity is paramount!
@Aggie2k13 - Yeah forget scriptures, its a happy day for LBGT Indians.
Now RSS will start a dharna
Great news
@waheed Doesn't matter. Humanity comes before every religion.
Wonderful , congratulations
@Rubina Start thinking out of box of religion.Every one has a right to live the way they want.
Pakistan should follow India. We need to be given the same rights in Pakistan.
Jai hind!
Hola
Now, this is called a mature and responsible country.
Much grateful to highlight the news. thanks.