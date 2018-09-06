Sindh Governor House to be opened for families tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh Governor House will be open for families on Sept 7 (tomorrow) to give them a rare opportunity to see the office of founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other historic articles related to him.

This was announced by Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday. He said the families could enter the Governor House from Gate No. 1 after depositing their identity cards.

Besides, he said educational tours would be conducted for schoolchildren to show them the articles used by the Quaid-i-Azam.

In addition, he said, guided tours would also be operated where visitors would have the opportunity to see the historic building, office, rooms, chairs and tables and other items which had been preserved.

The governor said that the federal government had constituted a committee to make recommendations about the future of all four governor houses in as many provinces.

The committee had started its work and the future of the governor houses would be determined in the light of its recommendations, he added.

In reply to a question, he said being the governor he was using only two rooms and one car of the Governor House.

When asked as to when Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Karachi, he said he had requested the PM to visit Karachi either on Sept 15 or 16.

Visit to CPLC

The governor paid a visit to the offices of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee.

He was welcomed by CPLC chief Zubair Habib and a briefing was given about the performance of the organisation.

He visited different cells including its call centre.

Appreciating the CPLC’s role in checking crime and assisting law enforcement agencies, the governor said such institutions were the need of the hour in Karachi to carry out effective measures to eliminate crime.

He also lauded the capabilities of the CPLC team in meeting the challenge of fighting crime.

The CPLC chief expressed gratitude to the governor for sparing time to visit its central reporting cell.

Meeting with MQM-P

Talking to a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the governor said that effective measures had been initiated to solve the long-standing problems of water shortage and sewerage system on a priority basis.

The MQM-P delegation was led by senior leader Amir Khan and comprised of Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Khwaja Izharul Hasan, Faisal Subzwari and Mayor Wasim Akhtar. The governor said that he had been in touch with the prime minister who was deeply interested in the development of Karachi and had stressed the need to make all-out efforts to solve the issues being faced by the people of Karachi on a priority basis in consultation with all stakeholders in the city.

He said that in this connection he held a meeting with officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and directed them that the first phase of K-IV water supply project be completed at the earliest.

The delegation drew the attention of the governor towards the need for a Karachi development package and preparing new development projects to meet the future needs of the metropolis.

It also discussed completion of water supply and sewerage projects at the earliest with the cooperation of the federation.

The delegation said that the interest shown by the prime minister in the affairs of Karachi augured well because the situation of the city could be improved with his vision.

Reviews KWSB performance

Governor Ismail also chaired a meeting with KWSB officials at the Governor House.

KWSB Managing Director Khalid Mehmood Shaikh briefed him about the water supply and sewerage projects, obstacles in their implementation, ongoing clean water supply schemes and performance of the board.

The governor directed the officials concerned for early completion of the first phase of the K-IV water project.

He asked the authorities to take concrete measures to check wastage of water by increasing awareness.

He also asked them to supply treated water for industrial use.

