Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest killing of civilian in LoC violation

The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to protest the killing of a Pakistani villager in “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC).

Abdul Rauf was fatally shot by Indian security forces on Tuesday in the Kotkoterra Sector while grazing animals, according to an FO statement.

The FO summoned the Indian diplomat and condemned the "unprovoked cease-fire violation by Indian forces".

Director General South Asia and Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal “urged” India to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and to investigate Tuesday's as well as other incidents of ceasefire violations.

The statement quoted Dr Faisal as saying that Indian forces should be instructed to “respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC”.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the statement noted.

The development comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Army Chief Gen Joseph Dunford arrived on a short visit to Islamabad before going to India.