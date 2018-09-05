DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI's Arif Alvi officially declared winner of 13th presidential election

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated September 05, 2018

Email

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday officially declared Dr Arif Alvi of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as the winner of yesterday's presidential election.

Dr Alvi was declared as the 13th president of Pakistan after an official count showed he had managed to bag the most number of votes from among the three candidates, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman and PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan being the other two.

The results of Tuesday's election were prepared in the presence of the three aspirants' representatives at the ECP headquarters today, with Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza serving as the returning officer (RO).

According to the Form VII issued by the RO, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Dr Alvi secured 352 electoral votes — 44 more than his two rivals could collectively obtain. Rehman and Ahsan clinched 184 and 124 electoral votes, respectively.

A total of 1,110 votes were cast during the election that was simultaneously held at the Parliament House in the capital, and the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the notification revealed. Of these, 28 votes were declared invalid.

Dr Alvi bagged 212 out of 424 valid votes polled at the parliament, where MNAs and senators voted jointly.

He secured more votes than his opponents in all legislatures, except the provincial assembly of Sindh — the province he belongs to and from where he had contested and won two consecutive elections of the National Assembly.

The ECP has sent the official results to the federal government, which will notify Dr Alvi as the 13th president of Pakistan.

He will replace President Mamnoon Hussain, who is set to complete his term on September 9.

President 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
M. Emad
Sep 05, 2018 02:06pm

13th.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 05, 2018 02:37pm

Congratulations for well deserved victory, and I sure you will be far more proactive than outgoing President, who did very little for public during his five years in the office.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 05, 2018

Above politics?

A third consecutive parliament and provincial assemblies have elected a third president in little over a decade ...
Updated September 05, 2018

Myanmar journalists

As govts exhibit an increasing tendency towards authoritarianism, the climate for journalists is growing more hostile.
Updated September 05, 2018

Seeds of change?

THE government has set an ambitious target of planting ‘10bn trees’ in the next five years; that’s roughly ...
Updated September 04, 2018

Nepra report

With dubious numbers come dubious policy directions and advice, and even more dubious implementation.
Updated September 04, 2018

Living standards data

Household surveys are an important source of socioeconomic data.
Updated September 04, 2018

Asiad debacle

PAKISTAN’S performance at the recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta was nothing short of a national disaster.