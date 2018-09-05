DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pompeo, Qureshi underscore need to 'reset US-Pak bilateral ties'

Anwar Iqbal | Inamullah KhattakUpdated September 05, 2018

Email

FM Qureshi welcomes US Secretary Pompeo at the Foreign Office — FO
FM Qureshi welcomes US Secretary Pompeo at the Foreign Office — FO

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday held the opening round of talks with the visiting United States delegation — led by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo — at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, where the two sides discussed "bilateral, regional and international issues".

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dunford is accompanying Pompeo on his short visit to Pakistan. Pompeo, following his meeting with the foreign ministry officials, left for the PM House, where he is currently holding talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is also expected.

Pompeo, Qureshi hold talks

According to the Foreign Office, "discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues" took place in the meeting that lasted for about 40 minutes.

"FM Qureshi underscores the need to reset bilateral ties on basis of mutual trust and respect," FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal stated on Twitter, adding: "Safeguarding Pakistan’s national interests will remain supreme priority."

Pompeo and Gen Dunford had arrived in Islamabad just before 1pm.

The secretary of state's plane had landed at the Nur Khan Airbase where he was received by foreign ministry's Director General (Americas) Dr Zafar Iqbal and American diplomats.

He headed for the US embassy in a motorcade of about 20 white Toyota Land Cruisers and a police escort.

'Resetting bilateral relations'

Earlier, while talking to media representatives on board his Pakistan-bound flight, Pompeo had said he was visiting Pakistan to reset bilateral relations.

“First stop Pakistan; a new leader there. I wanted to get out there at the beginning of his [Khan's] time in an effort to reset the relationship between the two countries," he said in his opening statement.

“We have worked closely with the Pakistanis in my role as CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] director. Our teams have been working together for a long time. There are lots of challenges between our two nations for sure, but we’re hopeful that with the new leadership, we can find common ground and begin to work on some of our shared problems together,” he added.

Top US commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson (L), and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are seen on an airplane travelling to Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV
Top US commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson (L), and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are seen on an airplane travelling to Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV

Pompeo said the new Pakistani government has expressed good-faith intention to improve bilateral ties.

He said he was going to Islamabad with the US military chief Gen Joseph Dunford to have discussions with Pakistani authorities.

“We’ll also meet with General Bajwa, who we both know, who I’ve met with a number of times, as well as my counterpart, Foreign Minister [Shah Mehmood] Qureshi,” he said.

“So we’ll have three opportunities to walk through the complexity that is this relationship and hopefully begin to make some progress so that we can get back to a set of common understandings,” said Pompeo while referring to a possible meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“So, that’s really the very straightforward objective. I think it’s important to meet the new prime minister, Prime Minister Khan, early on in his time in office,” he said.

A journalist reminded the Secretary of State that his trip comes right after the announcement that the US was cutting $300 million in military aid to Pakistan.

“What do you think of that as a start-off point for this new relationship that you’re trying to build?” Pompeo was asked.

“Look, this wasn’t news to the Pakistanis. It made a lot of headlines over the last few days ... but they were told this past summer that they weren’t likely to get that money,” Pompeo recalled.

“And the rationale for them not getting the money is very clear. It’s that we haven’t seen the progress that we need to see from them.”

'Turn the page'

Pompeo said the very reason for this trip was to try and articulate what the US expectation was, what Pakistan could do and the things that they expect the US to do. “And see if we can’t find a path forward together,” he added.

The secretary noted that most of the developments affecting Pak-US relations took place long before Khan was in power. “I’m hoping we can turn the page and begin to make progress. But there are real expectations,” he said.

“We need Pakistan to seriously engage to help us get to the reconciliation we need in Afghanistan.”

Pompeo pointed out that both the outgoing and incoming commanders of US forces in Afghanistan had said that this was not possible without Pakistan’s assistance.

He acknowledged that Pakistan too had important interests, including security interests, in Afghanistan to “make sure they get the issues at their border right, and we need their help”.

He said he was hopeful he could convince the new Pakistani government to provide that assistance because in a recent conversation with him, Prime Minister Khan had acknowledged that peace in Afghanistan was a priority for him as well.

“I think he said they’re the number one or number two advocate for reconciliation in Afghanistan. I said I think we’re number three – all of us wanting that. So we have a shared goal there. I hope we can find a way to achieve it together,” Pompeo said.

He said the US was providing different sets of resources to Pakistan when it made sense for the United States to do so because the partnership was in a place that both countries were coordinating their actions.

“If that arises again, I am confident we will present to the President [Trump] the rationale for that, and then something like that might make sense,” he added.

Asked why it made sense to suspend the assistance now, Pompeo said: “We certainly haven’t seen the progress that we would hope to have seen... certainly not progress that would be sufficient for us to have advocated for turning back on that financial support.”

Responding to another question about whether he will raise the issue of Dr Shakeel Afridi during his trip to Pakistan, Pompeo said: "I have a long history of raising the case of Dr Afridi as the CIA director. I’ll leave it at that."

Pompeo confirmed that Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad was with him on the plane and that he was going to join the State Department team to assist him with the reconciliation effort. "So, he will come on and be the State Department’s lead person in the reconciliation talks," he said.

Ambassador Khalilzad, he said, would work with the State Department “to be full-time focused on developing the opportunities to get the Afghans and Taliban to come to a reconciliation. That will be his singular mission statement.”

Additional information from news agencies.

PAK US TIES
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (92)

1000 characters
Raja Farhat Abbas
Sep 05, 2018 11:11am

Never ever trust these Yanks.!!

Umar Makhdumi
Sep 05, 2018 11:15am

Both sides should work earnestly to improve this all-important relationship.

WARRIs
Sep 05, 2018 11:16am

Pompeo’s flight should be diverted to Afghanistan where Americans have created a real mess in the name of so called war on terror and destroyed a country steadily over the last 17 years...

Nusrat
Sep 05, 2018 11:20am

Every other country is distancing from USA, Pakistan would be fool if it tried to have closer links.

md.arafat shaikh
Sep 05, 2018 11:27am

united states & israel cannot see pakistan growing stronger.

Nit
Sep 05, 2018 11:31am

Read between the lines... " better start cooperating otherwise no money".

Dr Asif
Sep 05, 2018 11:32am

The sad state of affairs is that the US has resorted to bullying

Mir
Sep 05, 2018 11:37am

American thinks ( might is right ) but we believe equality.. ...hope American understand

Orakzai
Sep 05, 2018 11:38am

America want to go back from Afghanistan respectfully, the only purpose of this visit of pompeo is.

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 05, 2018 11:42am

The common ground is, mutual respect, mutual interests and the national security of both sides...

Naqvi
Sep 05, 2018 11:44am

You back off from paying what you owe to Pakistan .That’s sure is a rude way to ask for help.

white noise
Sep 05, 2018 12:01pm

Pompeo is useless tool, he will say something, do nothing, and move onto next flight !!!

Pakistan First
Sep 05, 2018 12:06pm

Only FOOLS will trust American's... Let us see how Pakistani's will do today...

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 05, 2018 12:28pm

Please leave Afghanistan, invaders are not welcome and American forces are restricted to their barracks. This would be a good start, trillions of dollars wasted by US war mongers, they never learn, it's another Vietnam. Night time Russian military plane landing in Northern Afghanistan were not their for parties, they are giving arms to Afghan like what America did to the soviets.

Long live the Afghan resistance against the foreign occupying forces.

jawaid
Sep 05, 2018 12:29pm

Relations can improve upon U.S becoming realistic and rationale.

Osman
Sep 05, 2018 12:33pm

Pakistan should know he is made many racist / bigoted comments about Muslims in the past.

Alpha
Sep 05, 2018 12:37pm

Keep your $300 million in CSF reimbursements. Pakistan will do what's best for herself and the region.

Gilgiti
Sep 05, 2018 12:40pm

USA please do us a favor, let us be. You have no place in our bright future.

Riaz Ahmad
Sep 05, 2018 12:43pm

It is not in the interest of US for Pakistan to become internally stable, with stable growing economy and on path to progress, it has never been and never will be. Past history of transectional relationship makes it self evident. When thery need Pakistan, they throw money with conditions, when they don't then it is sanctions time. They wan't Pakistan to remain weak and dependent so that it can be forced in to complaince with transectional relationship. Past Pakistani rulers made sure Pakistan remains weak and indebted in compliance with US wishes. Ik and his Government has rocked US boat, he will defend national intrest all cost by hook or crook.

GHALIBJEEE
Sep 05, 2018 12:52pm

One of the most stupid explanations I have heard,all his explanations could have been countered easily. But Might is Right policy supersedes all.

Still Concerned
Sep 05, 2018 01:03pm

Be firm

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 05, 2018 01:07pm

In every matter, Sub se pahele Pakistan.

Hello123
Sep 05, 2018 01:09pm

Seats don't seem like business class

Asad
Sep 05, 2018 01:15pm

Team America - get lost! Leave us be!

Amin
Sep 05, 2018 01:23pm

this is the real test for New Government. Can't live with them and can't live without them. let see what is the 3rd option.

karman
Sep 05, 2018 01:24pm

America is almost defeated in Afghanistan and try to diverted his defeat to Pakistan and wanted to safe way out of Afghanistan. We should not accept any threat and demands and assurance given to them to work together on equal level and also reject any aid/assistance they offered to us.

AFRIDI
Sep 05, 2018 01:36pm

@WARRIs And Pakistan is equally a partner in it, Remember who provided, land and airspace and other logistics.

GKA
Sep 05, 2018 01:40pm

@ Raja Farhat Abbas : fine do not trust them. But remember they are your largest export market. China is not even in the top 5. if you do not trust your customer and work with him, your economic future is unsure.

Najim Khan
Sep 05, 2018 01:42pm

Nothing will be accomplished with Ambassador Khalilzad their.

Fareed N
Sep 05, 2018 01:51pm

If the US goes along with Indian hegemony over its neighbours , it will backfire, they are naive if they think Pakistan will go along. There is a new spirit in the nation, Pakistan is no longer a proxy for the US in Afghanistan.

Sabir Pakistani
Sep 05, 2018 01:55pm

US should not listen to Indian broken records of anti Pakistan to make decisions on Pakistan. India itself depends on other countries including US.

Dr.M.M.Khan
Sep 05, 2018 02:08pm

International relations are never static but always dynamic. The present frost in relations is basically due to the fact that the previous Govt did not have a full time Foeigm minister. The ex PM held on to portfolio almost until the end when a completely in experienced minister took overfor a short while. Now we have a dynamic, experienced Foreign minister who will be able to present Pakistan 's case forcibly and effectively. The US team has come for a short visit on the " get to know basis". It is a case of frank discussions and not of concessions from either side. Let us get rid of trust deficit from both the sides.

saudagar(indian)
Sep 05, 2018 02:11pm

We indians have a positive feeling that under able leadership of IK pakistan and nodiji india will see thaw in ice very soon .lets pledge not to allow west to take advantege and together tell them loud and clear to bug off from south asia . we are capable on own to progress ta ta and bye bye !

Sanity_Shall_Prevail
Sep 05, 2018 02:13pm

Lots of big talk by the Secretary. Hopefully will translate to something workable. However, both parties would need to make major concessions in order to break this stalemate.

Waqas
Sep 05, 2018 02:17pm

Welcome to Pakistan. Now let us find common grounds.

BAXAR
Sep 05, 2018 02:41pm

@GKA "But remember they are your largest export market. " They are not our largest export market, US businessman have installed some of their manufacturing facilities in Pakistan. The profit goes back to US economy. It cannot be called Pakistani export. They can shift these facilities any time anywhere.

Michael Cousins
Sep 05, 2018 02:45pm

American Media is already breaking news "Pompeo will be tough on Terrorism Talks". Dictatorship attitude will soon end here with new Goverment.

AG
Sep 05, 2018 02:45pm

This testing the water. The tone later will define theacjievment of objectives.

Zen
Sep 05, 2018 02:53pm

Recent article in Dawn : USA owes money to PK for service rendered: payment time before any further action; Kashmir has human rights abuses where is USA stand ; USA has no leavers to pull since no civilian, military aids or reimbursement: why Pk to listen or do : and I am not sure but soon will know if Asad Umer will go to IMF or not : Re advance aircraft PK has China and Russian to buy from and Helicopter from Turkey: re market in USA it is not going to make any dent: Folks have you noticed FM or General were not their to receive at airport: and perhaps PM will not meet: all talks be done by FM and General only!

Sabir Shah.
Sep 05, 2018 02:59pm

He bring up only lips service. I am sure Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi will reply the same way if is not worse. He is coming to Islamabad its not the others way around. Foreign troops in Afghanistan the major obstacle to peace. As soon is the foreigner go their will be peace horizon on Kabul.

Neo
Sep 05, 2018 03:07pm

Now is the time to keep America at arms length. Best policy would be to improve relations with neighbours, especially India. Then reach out to more developed countries.

S. Lalani
Sep 05, 2018 03:16pm

Pompeo was received by DG (Americas) - this shows that this time the Pakistan side will look them into the eyes and talk serious business.

Zak
Sep 05, 2018 03:16pm

Pompeo confirmed that Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad was with him on the plane

A bery big wrong choice. Thats why the US policy has failed from the outset. Bring on board people who have good interaction with Pakistan, not the ones who have been anti pakistan.

Zak
Sep 05, 2018 03:18pm

Pakistan should raise the issue of brutality of india in IOK and the Kashmir conflict resolution. US cant sit on the fence any more.

Umair Javed
Sep 05, 2018 03:20pm

Go back Pompeo!

Mubashir Munir
Sep 05, 2018 03:31pm

we should stand on our own feet.Never trust America

Abubakkr
Sep 05, 2018 03:33pm

Pakistan must not kneel before any US pressure of any kind!

Sam
Sep 05, 2018 03:33pm

Afghanistan you're problem. You sort it.

M.Emad
Sep 05, 2018 03:34pm

Great to see that Diplomatic protocol was observed from his reception at the airport to hhis discussions at the foreign office. Rest is algebra

Sattar
Sep 05, 2018 03:35pm

@WARRIs Agree, they (America) should clean their own mess. Surprise to know, so called super power who relies on Pakistan assistance to honour exist from Afghanistan?.

The truth of the matter is their strategy in Afghanistan is not working and America wants to drage pakistan in its mess. Pakistan should avoid interfering within Afghanistan and only be part of the solution.

Abrar
Sep 05, 2018 03:36pm

He is another trump.

Vishal
Sep 05, 2018 03:38pm

As an Indian I'm ready to trust the Pakistanis but not these opportunist Yanks! After using and fooling Pakistan for decades now they are humiliating them. The same could happen with India as well. India, Pakistan and China should focus among themselves to build a solid relationship and better keep the Yanks away from the sub-continent.

Jalil yousaf
Sep 05, 2018 03:44pm

Why meeting PM? He is neither PM nor the President of USA. He should meet his level people in our country.

Shah
Sep 05, 2018 03:50pm

Never ever trust the Americans. They have turned Kabul into the most anti-Pakistani government on earth: with full planning.

Islamabad must get end all war co-operation and terminate all supply lines on ground, sea and air. Americans can use Irani land and air space instead :) :)

Shakeel Shah Hussaini
Sep 05, 2018 03:52pm

IK govemrent has maintained solid and sobar pose on US officials arrival. In new Pakistan,every step ought to be taken on mutual respect and trust. secondly, IK should end separate meeting culture of differenth political leaders with our arm forces,which apparently gives negative message of having two powers in one country.

Aman
Sep 05, 2018 03:53pm

Once again mark my words, America is not planning to get out of Afghanistan, America is in Afghanistan for long term, a real long term where it can surveillance Pakistan's nuclear capability and possibly destroy them when the opportunity presents itself, as well as it needs to counter, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and central Asian states, and hamper any economic developments and cooperation among these countries of the region. Afghanistan is centrally located to physically connect all these countries together. In this situation Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran will be fool if they d not support Taliban, and it will be interesting to see how American policy will succeed in the presence of these countries they do not want to see America stays long in Afghanistan.

Tariq, Lahore
Sep 05, 2018 03:54pm

The Americans will never vacate Afganistan because of their nefarious geopolitical designs with China to the east and Iran to the west! And they need Pakistan for access to Afganistan and they can leverage us due to our weak economic position and they don't want us to get out this rut either with the help of India!

BhaRAT
Sep 05, 2018 03:55pm

@Nit There are no money from USA to pakistan since last one year you should do a research before committing

Mira
Sep 05, 2018 03:57pm

@Dr Asif

Imran Khan is NOT Nawaz Sharif. They will not be able to bully Imran Khan. Pakistan should end ties with the American enemy for good.

Falcon1
Sep 05, 2018 03:58pm

Talk the walk and walk the walk! It is a bilateral process and mutual interests have to be guarded. No one-sided lectures or demands, but give and take on equal terms,

Respect begets respect. Hopefully Pompeo goes back with more than he had bargained for and Pakistan gets what is due.

Saleem
Sep 05, 2018 04:00pm

Did both of them came on separate dedicated planes ?

US citizens should also call for austerity.

Amin
Sep 05, 2018 04:01pm

Just saw on TV the meeting between the two Foreign ministers ended in 40 minutes.

1) The US doesn't think Pakistani counter part is that important. 2) Handed over the list which needs to follow during their tenure. 3) The agenda was fixed for the later two meeting with the PM and COAS. because 40 min is not enough

Mira
Sep 05, 2018 04:02pm

@Still Concerned

Imran will be. NO ONE can bully him.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 05, 2018 04:03pm

As long as the dangerous, diabolic, racist, bigot and biased Donald Trump and his cunning, criminal and crooked cronies are at the helm in the White House, Washington, D.C., nothing is going to change vis-a-vis the policies, procedures and practices pertaining to the fertile land and 225 million brave, bold and beautiful people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Mira
Sep 05, 2018 04:05pm

@GKA

America lives on its EXPORTS as well. It never is a 'ONE-WAY' street.

Feroz
Sep 05, 2018 04:09pm

The US and Pakistan have been talking at all levels for years but unable to reconcile any differences, even when governments have changed on both sides. How these talks can be any different remains a mystery.

Zanoc
Sep 05, 2018 04:11pm

Pakistan already set very clear. We will be collation of peace not in war. If you are sincere let dialogue start war is not solution. America must expect there defeat. No one ever rule Afghanistan

Haris
Sep 05, 2018 04:15pm

@Nit there is no money already. US doesn't enjoy the same leverage it did a few years back.

AXH
Sep 05, 2018 04:16pm

All the emphasis was on "their expectations". Pakistan should stand its ground.

Ragu
Sep 05, 2018 04:19pm

@WARRIs If Pakistan believes that US has made a mess, they should noT have taken billions of dollars each year as aid.

ga
Sep 05, 2018 04:36pm

@Nit - Read between the lines - no money? then stay stuck in Afghanistan. Remember, it's the Americans who came to Pak for help, not the other way round.

Rashid
Sep 05, 2018 04:41pm

Now ask India no free ride any more and do more by sending troops there to fight against Taliban.

Observer
Sep 05, 2018 04:43pm

It must be such a difficult task to attend these meetings

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Sep 05, 2018 04:46pm

Nothing much change on the ground without forceful diplomacy.

Fraz Ahmad
Sep 05, 2018 04:52pm

As a matter of fact, from long time, US is continuously working to harm the interests of Pakistan. Either it is inclusion of Pakistan in Financial gray list or sanctions of Pakistani companies, US is always backing these steps. We do not need improve ties with US, what we need is independence of Pakistan's strategic interests from US influence. First of all, move all our foreign reserves from USD to Gold, Yuan and Euro.

Pakistani
Sep 05, 2018 04:56pm

@md.arafat shaikh Do you really think you are so strong that they have to worry

Uzair
Sep 05, 2018 04:57pm

I'd be surprised if anyone could have a "discussion" on such wide range of issues in 40 minutes. More like they might have only exchanged already prepared briefs.

Aurora
Sep 05, 2018 05:02pm

International issues discussed !!! Is Pakistan in such a position today with her chronic economical situation?

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Sep 05, 2018 05:03pm

Let's hope these talks produce tangible results and are based upon mutual respect, interest and peace in the region!

Sajjad
Sep 05, 2018 05:03pm

@Mir how can you betheir equals when you depend on their aid and their good will to get more loans?

Kareem
Sep 05, 2018 05:08pm

Pakistan starting point in the discussions should be " we do not want money from USA Period. and then the discussions should be started.Only then the discussions will be meaningfull. What is this everybody is speaking about $300 million. To hell with this money. Yes, any services US needs from our soil, we should give them our unit rates for the same , based on monthly payments. This is a deal.Period.

Kashif
Sep 05, 2018 05:12pm

Pakistan should maintain good relations with US but must take the advantage of changing in global politics, while Russia and china are shaking its unipolarity.

Observer
Sep 05, 2018 05:14pm

@ Raja Farhat Abbas As if they trust you.

Simple Logic
Sep 05, 2018 05:17pm

40 minutes with the FM, that's it ? That's not even enough just to go over the list of outstanding issues.

AkhilS
Sep 05, 2018 05:27pm

Looks like Pakistan is not excited about US but India is very excited

MANZOOR JAFFERY
Sep 05, 2018 05:29pm

Mr. Qureshi is fooling himself. Americans do not discuss. They only dictate. There will be zero resolution from these talks

timetostopthis
Sep 05, 2018 05:34pm

@ Raja Farhat Abbas So it was easy to trust the Americans when the money was flowing in and now that the money has stopped, the trust is gone?

PAKISTANFIRST
Sep 05, 2018 05:35pm

Pakistan should sincerely work to have a Pakistan-first relationship with USA - this is the strategy US always uses (to safeguards its own interests). Push forward relationship with trade, science, technology, health and agriculture. The more deep capitalist ties we have with USA (hopefully benefiting Pak businesses and economy), that is the only way we can move forward with them.

Iftekhar Hassan
Sep 05, 2018 05:36pm

While it is in the interest of Pakistan to have peace in Afghanistan. However, it is India that wants continued unstable Afghanistan for India to exploit the situation and milk the United States for technology, trade preference and top of the line weapons at a cut rate.

On the other hand, Pakistan must remind the United States, if they want Pakistan to help them, so they can get out of Afghanistan with dignity, than they must also help Pakistan solve KASHMIR ISSUE once and for ever.

timetostopthis
Sep 05, 2018 05:37pm

@Pakistan First Its surprising how the trust is gone when the money has stopped flowing in.

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 05, 2018 05:43pm

Underscoring need to reset bilateral ties between the two countries, whom are you trying to be fool, Mr. Pompeo? Gaining time with a plan to strike Pakistan when you are ready for the action and they are ill prepared appears to be your job this trip. You are not going to be fool the Pakistan government and its people by your gestures.

Shehzada Rana
Sep 05, 2018 05:45pm

Discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues lasted just for 40 minutes, says everything. I think USA has to do more or nothing more and leave Afghanistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 05, 2018

Above politics?

A third consecutive parliament and provincial assemblies have elected a third president in little over a decade ...
Updated September 05, 2018

Myanmar journalists

As govts exhibit an increasing tendency towards authoritarianism, the climate for journalists is growing more hostile.
Updated September 05, 2018

Seeds of change?

THE government has set an ambitious target of planting ‘10bn trees’ in the next five years; that’s roughly ...
Updated September 04, 2018

Nepra report

With dubious numbers come dubious policy directions and advice, and even more dubious implementation.
Updated September 04, 2018

Living standards data

Household surveys are an important source of socioeconomic data.
Updated September 04, 2018

Asiad debacle

PAKISTAN’S performance at the recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta was nothing short of a national disaster.