US secy of state arrives in Islamabad to hold talks
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US military chief Gen Joseph Dunford have landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad ahead of their expected meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Earlier, while talking to media representatives on board his Pakistan-bound flight, Pompeo had said he was visiting Pakistan to reset bilateral relations.
“First stop Pakistan; a new leader there. I wanted to get out there at the beginning of his [Khan's] time in an effort to reset the relationship between the two countries," he said in his opening statement.
“We have worked closely with the Pakistanis in my role as CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] director. Our teams have been working together for a long time. There are lots of challenges between our two nations for sure, but we’re hopeful that with the new leadership, we can find common ground and begin to work on some of our shared problems together,” he added.
Pompeo said the new Pakistani government has expressed good-faith intention to improve bilateral ties.
He said he was going to Islamabad with the US military chief Gen Joseph Dunford to have discussions with Pakistani authorities.
“We’ll also meet with General Bajwa, who we both know, who I’ve met with a number of times, as well as my counterpart, Foreign Minister [Shah Mehmood] Qureshi,” he said.
“So we’ll have three opportunities to walk through the complexity that is this relationship and hopefully begin to make some progress so that we can get back to a set of common understandings,” said Pompeo while referring to a possible meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“So, that’s really the very straightforward objective. I think it’s important to meet the new prime minister, Prime Minister Khan, early on in his time in office,” he said.
A journalist reminded the Secretary of State that his trip comes right after the announcement that the US was cutting $300 million in military aid to Pakistan.
“What do you think of that as a start-off point for this new relationship that you’re trying to build?” Pompeo was asked.
“Look, this wasn’t news to the Pakistanis. It made a lot of headlines over the last few days ... but they were told this past summer that they weren’t likely to get that money,” Pompeo recalled.
“And the rationale for them not getting the money is very clear. It’s that we haven’t seen the progress that we need to see from them.”
'Turn the page'
Pompeo said the very reason for this trip was to try and articulate what the US expectation was, what Pakistan could do and the things that they expect the US to do. “And see if we can’t find a path forward together,” he added.
The secretary noted that most of the developments affecting Pak-US relations took place long before Khan was in power. “I’m hoping we can turn the page and begin to make progress. But there are real expectations,” he said.
“We need Pakistan to seriously engage to help us get to the reconciliation we need in Afghanistan.”
Pompeo pointed out that both the outgoing and incoming commanders of US forces in Afghanistan had said that this was not possible without Pakistan’s assistance.
He acknowledged that Pakistan too had important interests, including security interests, in Afghanistan to “make sure they get the issues at their border right, and we need their help”.
He said he was hopeful he could convince the new Pakistani government to provide that assistance because in a recent conversation with him, Prime Minister Khan had acknowledged that peace in Afghanistan was a priority for him as well.
“I think he said they’re the number one or number two advocate for reconciliation in Afghanistan. I said I think we’re number three – all of us wanting that. So we have a shared goal there. I hope we can find a way to achieve it together,” Pompeo said.
He said the US was providing different sets of resources to Pakistan when it made sense for the United States to do so because the partnership was in a place that both countries were coordinating their actions.
“If that arises again, I am confident we will present to the President [Trump] the rationale for that, and then something like that might make sense,” he added.
Asked why it made sense to suspend the assistance now, Pompeo said: “We certainly haven’t seen the progress that we would hope to have seen... certainly not progress that would be sufficient for us to have advocated for turning back on that financial support.”
Responding to another question about whether he will raise the issue of Dr Shakeel Afridi during his trip to Pakistan, Pompeo said: "I have a long history of raising the case of Dr Afridi as the CIA director. I’ll leave it at that."
Pompeo confirmed that Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad was with him on the plane and that he was going to join the State Department team to assist him with the reconciliation effort. "So, he will come on and be the State Department’s lead person in the reconciliation talks," he said.
Ambassador Khalilzad, he said, would work with the State Department “to be full-time focused on developing the opportunities to get the Afghans and Taliban to come to a reconciliation. That will be his singular mission statement.”
Never ever trust these Yanks.!!
Both sides should work earnestly to improve this all-important relationship.
Pompeo’s flight should be diverted to Afghanistan where Americans have created a real mess in the name of so called war on terror and destroyed a country steadily over the last 17 years...
Every other country is distancing from USA, Pakistan would be fool if it tried to have closer links.
united states & israel cannot see pakistan growing stronger.
Read between the lines... " better start cooperating otherwise no money".
The sad state of affairs is that the US has resorted to bullying
American thinks ( might is right ) but we believe equality.. ...hope American understand
America want to go back from Afghanistan respectfully, the only purpose of this visit of pompeo is.
The common ground is, mutual respect, mutual interests and the national security of both sides...
You back off from paying what you owe to Pakistan .That’s sure is a rude way to ask for help.
Pompeo is useless tool, he will say something, do nothing, and move onto next flight !!!
Only FOOLS will trust American's... Let us see how Pakistani's will do today...
Please leave Afghanistan, invaders are not welcome and American forces are restricted to their barracks. This would be a good start, trillions of dollars wasted by US war mongers, they never learn, it's another Vietnam. Night time Russian military plane landing in Northern Afghanistan were not their for parties, they are giving arms to Afghan like what America did to the soviets.
Long live the Afghan resistance against the foreign occupying forces.
Relations can improve upon U.S becoming realistic and rationale.
Pakistan should know he is made many racist / bigoted comments about Muslims in the past.
Keep your $300 million in CSF reimbursements. Pakistan will do what's best for herself and the region.
USA please do us a favor, let us be. You have no place in our bright future.
It is not in the interest of US for Pakistan to become internally stable, with stable growing economy and on path to progress, it has never been and never will be. Past history of transectional relationship makes it self evident. When thery need Pakistan, they throw money with conditions, when they don't then it is sanctions time. They wan't Pakistan to remain weak and dependent so that it can be forced in to complaince with transectional relationship. Past Pakistani rulers made sure Pakistan remains weak and indebted in compliance with US wishes. Ik and his Government has rocked US boat, he will defend national intrest all cost by hook or crook.
One of the most stupid explanations I have heard,all his explanations could have been countered easily. But Might is Right policy supersedes all.