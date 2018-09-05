DAWN.COM

Pompeo due today in Islamabad amid chill in Pak-US ties

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated September 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: US Secre­tary of State Mike Pompeo is reaching here on Wednesday to meet officials of the new government in Pakistan, but his brief stay in the capital, analysts fear, could be tense.

It would be the first high-level visit from Washington since the new government assumed office. Secretary Pompeo would be accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dunford.

The trip, which has been preceded by a public spat over the State Department readout of Mr Pompeo’s phone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US announcement about ending Coalition Support Fund (CSF) reimbursements, is taking place at a very tense time in the Pakistan-US relationship.

The bilateral relationship has been on the downslide for years now and the slide has been accelerating with the passage of time, but the positivity shown by the PTI government, which as compared to other political parties had a tough position on the ties with the US, created hopes of progress in ties. Those hopes were boosted by the growing realisation in Washington that its Afghanistan policy announced last year was not working and that they will have to engage with the Taliban for a political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.

But those hopes were shattered by the readout row and the end to CSF programme.

Looking beneath the surface one sees that it was little too optimistic of some to think that the US was looking to reset the relationship. Washington, the recent events show, is just maintaining an engagement with Islamabad out of its regional compulsions and pursuance of regional objectives.

The agenda of Mr Pompeo’s meetings in Islamabad is publicly not known and some in the government also say they are unaware of it, but the very composition of the delegation is enough to suggest that the talks the secretary of state plans to have here are dominated by security content.

Similarly, it needs to be kept in mind that Mr Pompeo chose to stay in Islamabad for a few hours much like then US president Bill Clinton’s visit during former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf days, while going to New Delhi for two-plus-two talks, which would operationalise India’s status as a major defence partner of the US. Mr Pompeo may have taken a page out of the Clinton playbook, but he has missed the very basic difference that the former US president had come during a dictatorship, whereas now a democratically elected government is in place.

A senior Pakistani diplomat conceded that it would be a mistake to think that Mr Pompeo is coming on a goodwill visit.

The two episodes — cancellation of the CSF programme and the readout row — underscore one thing that the fulcrum of any future engagement would be cooperation to end war in Afghanistan. Pakistan is already committed to ending the conflict, but the two differ in strategies. Also, the other outstanding issue is growing closeness between Pakistan and China, which are otherwise the strongest allies in the region.

It is unclear to what extent the PTI-led government would be able to accommodate US concerns. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his first presser had said that the US would have to listen to our concerns and Pakistan would have to keep in mind their requirements.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2018

Comments (11)

f35
Sep 05, 2018 08:14am

the only worthwhile issue on the table during this visit is US support for IMF application.

Alba
Sep 05, 2018 08:18am

There are Americans who hate Pakistan and Pakistanis who hate America. I would say the chill is permanent.

Anonymouseeeee
Sep 05, 2018 08:19am

Pakistan first.

Ahmed
Sep 05, 2018 08:40am

I don't think Trump administration will be around too much longer. Wait it out.

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 05, 2018 08:45am

What warnings has he brought this time? Sending Pakistan and its people back to the stone age? The commando general's legs were shaking when he was threatened with the same. Let us see what happens when a people's representative is in power.

Hope
Sep 05, 2018 09:03am

Do more! Actions speak louder than words...

JA-Australia
Sep 05, 2018 09:15am
  1. The US says they want to talk to the Taliban to end the conflict in Afghanistan.
  2. The Taliban insist that all foreign troops must leave as part of any settlement.
  3. Gen. Dunford admitted just last month that the US has an "enduring interest in South Asia, both diplomatic and security" and will maintain a "presence" for a long time.

So who's kidding whom about wanting peace in Afghanistan?

Taimur
Sep 05, 2018 09:21am

Now we have elected and popular government. Let us see how Mr. Quershi respond to his threats. This will also make it clear that last time when Mr. Qureshi resigned from FM post, was it due to a fair stance or some political reasons

nadam ejaz
Sep 05, 2018 09:29am

wait until trump kicked out of office in 2020.. after that new Gov maybe better

Anser
Sep 05, 2018 09:31am

Tea and buiscuits and a warm send off to India telling him Pakistan can wait till Mr Trump is voted out!

razia khan
Sep 05, 2018 09:34am

Imran, Keep on Strong Hands. If need, play with fire.

