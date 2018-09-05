DAWN.COM

PML-N opposes i-voting in by-polls

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­is­tan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has opposed the government’s decision to allow overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes through i-voting in by-elections to be held in 41 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies on Oct 14.

A parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N presided over by its president Shahbaz Sharif was of the opinion that the government had taken the decision in haste and paved the way of pre-poll rigging.

In a declaration issued after the meeting held in the Parliament House, the PML-N demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take all parties on board on the issue of i-voting and satisfy technical experts in this regard.

The PML-N also decided to expedite its contacts with other opposition parties to exert pressure on the government over what it believed “non-provision of justice” to imprisoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, alleged rigging in the July 25 general elections, increase in electricity tariff and price of fertiliser and suspension of funds for projects executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was also attended by leaders of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal — an alliance of five religious and political parties.

The meeting declared Nawaz Sharif a “political” prisoner and regretted that despite having no allegation of corruption, he was not being given bail in the case. It decided that the PML-N would not retreat from its demand for a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging in the general elections.

The meeting questioned National Accountability Bureau chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan despite the fact that the latter was one of the accused in a case relating to misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s official helicopter being probed by NAB. “The meeting between the two was a sheer example of conflict of interest,” the PML-N said.

The parliamentary party meeting also criticised the PTI-led government’s decision to wrap up the existing local government system that was revived by the last PML-N government. The meeting decided that the party would convene a grand convention of all public representatives in the local government system to devise future strategy in consultation with them.

The PML-N reiterated that it would play the role of an aggressive opposition in and outside parliament and criticised the foreign policy of the present regime. “The government’s recent decisions on foreign affairs have caused country’s humiliation in the international world,” it said.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2018

Comments (6)

Irfan Gowani
Sep 05, 2018 08:23am

We know why he is afraid of this thing. PTI has the largest overseas vote bank.

RIAZULLAH BAIG
Sep 05, 2018 08:40am

Because NL supporters cannot use the information technology for being less educated except the brigade hired by MN to spread disinformation!

Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 05, 2018 08:46am

I-voting is just a fraud, it does not really function.

nk
Sep 05, 2018 09:00am

there is nothing wrong in allowing overseas voters to vote as long as the process is fair! PML N is apposing this because overseas voters overwhelmingly support PTI! it is short sighted of PML N to appose citizens exercising their right to participate in democratic process!

Sam
Sep 05, 2018 09:01am

I am an overseas Pakistani and no govt. Till yet has done anything to alow us to vote. Finally it is about to happen and these political parties are opposed to this positive change. Shame on you PML(n).

Akil Akhtar
Sep 05, 2018 09:19am

These parties look at everything from their personal interests point of view never what is needed for Pakistan......If it does not help their party then it is opposed....shameful.

