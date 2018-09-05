PPP, PML-N indulge in blame game after facing humiliation in presidential poll
ISLAMABAD: Instead of reviewing their strategies, the two major opposition parties — the PPP and PML-N — have started passing the buck to each other for the humiliation in Tuesday’s presidential election.
The blame game continued throughout the day as the opposition leaders came to Parliament House to vote and even after the announcement of the unofficial results of the election by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
“The romance of (PPP chief) Asif Zardari with the establishment that started from the barren and rocky mountains of Balochistan when he became instrumental in toppling our government in the province months before the Senate elections has now reached the green and fertile hills of Islamabad,” remarked information secretary of the PML-N and Senator Mushahidullah Khan making a direct attack on the PPP while talking to Dawn after the expected defeat of the two opposition candidates at the hands of PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi.
Mr Khan was of the opinion that Mr Zardari had not only damaged democracy, but the PPP had itself suffered an irreparable loss. He alleged that the PPP had ditched the combined opposition twice — first by refusing to vote for Shahbaz Sharif in the election of the prime minister and then by unilaterally nominating Aitzaz Ahsan as the presidential candidate.
Another PML-N leader Engineer Amir Muqam was of the opinion that Prime Minister Imran Khan and president-elect Dr Alvi should be “thankful” to Mr Zardari for the party’s victory in the presidential election. He alleged that the PPP had played a negative role in creating a rift in the opposition alliance and every party would testify to this.
Mr Muqam in a statement said the PPP had played a “historic role” in helping the PTI in gaining control of the President House.
He suggested that as the PPP had already played its role now the ruling PTI should take some steps for the benefit of the PPP as a “goodwill gesture”.
When a reporter sought Mr Zardari’s comments on the PML-N allegations, he said with his usual smile on his face: “They are saying that Zardari has broken the opposition alliance. Why shouldn’t we say that Mian Sahab (Shahbaz Sharif) has never been in the opposition?”
On the other hand, when this similar question was put to the PML-N president, he avoided making any comment about the PPP and instead blamed the media for the disunity in the opposition’s ranks.
When contacted, PPP’s vice-president Sherry Rehman said her party had worked very hard to keep some level of unity in the opposition “but we do have a party cadre to answer to and a worldview to adhere to”.
She claimed it was wrong to suggest that they had floated Aitzaz Ahsan’s name without consulting the opposition, saying “we did try to take everyone on board in different teams to field one candidate”.
“A measure of media speculation unfortunately destroyed the confidence-building on one candidate,” she said while indirectly endorsing Mr Sharif’s viewpoint.
Another PPP leader said that fielding Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not a good move by the PML-N as it made it difficult for the party to withdraw its candidate. Even Mr Ahsan had stated before the elections that had the PML-N fielded people like Ayaz Sadiq or Raja Zafarul Haq, they would have considered withdrawing from the race.
A senior PML-N leader said he considered both the PPP and his own party responsible for the debacle in the presidential election, saying the two parties had made it an issue of ego.
Commenting on the statements coming from the two sides after the defeat in the election accusing each other for the humiliation, he said: “A bad workman always blames his tools.”
“Look at the results. We were so close, yet too far,” he added.
The grand opposition alliance formed by 11 parties soon after the July 25 elections had fallen apart within weeks following the PPP’s refusal to vote for PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif against PTI chief Imran Khan in the election of prime minister despite agreeing on a formula during a meeting of the multiparty conference.
The PPP backed out of its commitment and asked the PML-N to replace Mr Sharif with some other candidate, explaining that the party could not vote for him as he had made some controversial remarks against Mr Zardari during the election campaign.
The cracks within the opposition ranks deepened when the PPP unilaterally nominated Mr Ahsan as the presidential candidate, drawing the ire of other opposition parties.
Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2018
Comments (16)
Why cry now over spilt milk.
Pakistan and PTI will prosper. All the looters can get lost now.
Why doesn't the media ask the opposition what they have done for ordinary Pakistanis in the last two weeks?
The only way that PPP and PML-N can save in the future is to kick out every person who appeared in the photograph that was contained in this article. These people represent a very bad episode of Pakistani politics. Adios Omegas.
Both parties pls pack your bags and get lost ASAP!
More humiliation to follow for PPP and PML-N
Mister Asif Zardari did not damage democracy, he damaged the "democracy" the PML-N wanted. The form of democracy the Sharifs cloak themselves in.
There is a legitimate reason the PPP did not want Shabaz. Also he is tainted by Model Town.
Maryam was completely wrong. PML-N did not have the approval of the voters. Their defeats were more because of public disapproval with their family than any vote rigging.
Oh, the futility of it all. Just making nuisance value noises for the show they had arranged for the entertainment of the masses. They have been entertained. The clapping is over. Now get down to brass tacks and do your job of fighting in the assemblies which is the task entrusted to you.
How were you close? You lost by a significant numbers even if we combine the votes of both Mullah fazal and Aitazaz Ahsan
Maulana Fazalur Rehman was best to balance PTI, only to save one man empire in Sindh Ch Aitezaz was chosen, but Pied Piper fails.
This is a clear sign of weak and divided opposition parties, blaming each other for their mishaps and defeats in all fronts. In fact, they have strengthen PTI's position and endorsed public's choice through election process that they voted for change. It's time to face music and get ready for returning the looted tax payers money back and more NAB's investigations.
The issue here is that both major parties during last 5 years of NL rule have developed serious differences mainly due to NS taking few decisions, especially taking close allies/confidants of Zardari to task on corruption charges. In essence, as rightly commented by some, this disarray among opposition alliance to agree upon a single presidential nominee, provided field day to PTI. Now the last hurdle gone, PTI has formally secured an enviable position of having government in two & coalition in one out of four federating units, PM, senate chairman & president slots too. Now adding to its fortune, the joint opposition of 11 parties is in shambles due to infighting. Considering it to be opportune time, it should move on with all vigor and force to tackle major issue of fiscal deficit in current account, dwindling FE reserves, rapidly rising inflation in daily use commodities, revenue generation through tax reforms, stability’ in Pak rupee vs dollar.Let us wait for a change after 90 days.
Sole ppp responsibility here for all the mess,zardari wants to get himself safe by supporting PTI indirectly.
PMLN frustration is clearly visible