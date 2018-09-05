Offline app to help prepare tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an application enabling taxpayers to prepare income tax return and wealth statement without using the internet to resolve the connectivity issues they are often confronted with.

An official statement issued that the application will help taxpayers to fill out returns in offline mode. The new government is planning to introduce more facilitation with strict measures to penalise non-compliant taxpayers.

The application called Iris-ADX (Asynchronous Data Exchange) has been prepared by the Information Technology Wing of the FBR.

The application allows the taxpayer/e-intermediary to prepare their statements in offline mode and upload them to the FBR’s repository seamlessly.

Last year, the FBR had received 1.6 million income tax returns. The board is expecting to enhance this figure to 2m in the current fiscal year.

The last date for filing of tax return and statement has been extended till Sept 30.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2018