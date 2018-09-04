DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan leaves Hafeez out of Asia Cup cricket squad

AFPSeptember 04, 2018

Email

Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamamul Haq (C) talks with team coach Mickey Arthur (L) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed during team practice at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium. —AFP
Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamamul Haq (C) talks with team coach Mickey Arthur (L) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed during team practice at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium. —AFP

Pakistan left all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim out of a 16-man squad for the six-nation Asia Cup, to be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from next week, selectors announced on Tuesday.

But left-handed opener Shan Masood gets his first chance in Pakistan's one-day squad after scoring 1,200-plus runs in the two domestic one-day tournaments, chief selector Inzamamul Haq said.

The 28-year-old has so far played 12 Tests for Pakistan.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the side, which opens their Cup campaign against the wildcard entrant on September 16 before taking on arch-rivals India in a highly-anticipated match three days later. Both rounds are in Dubai.

Hafeez, 37 was part of Pakistan's 5-0 one-day series win in Zimbabwe in July, but was not played in any of the matches.

“We conducted fitness tests and since there is no compromise on fitness we have not included Hafeez and Imad Wasim,” Inzamam told media while announcing the squad in Lahore.

The Asia Cup begins September 15 and features India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifier team.

Six teams — Hong Kong, Singapore, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Malaysia — are currently facing off in Kuala Lumpur to secure the final berth.

Cup teams are divided in two groups. Two sides are culled for the Super Four rounds, after which the top two finishers go to the September 28 final in Dubai.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Strong PM vs weak CM

Strong PM vs weak CM

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that Imran Khan likes a centralised form of government.

Editorial

September 04, 2018

Nepra report

THE latest report by the power sector regulator, Nepra, has highlighted two crucial issues that continue to bedevil...
September 04, 2018

Living standards data

HOUSEHOLD surveys are an important source of socioeconomic data because they focus on significant indicators and the...
September 04, 2018

Asiad debacle

PAKISTAN’S performance at the recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta was nothing short of a national disaster....
Updated September 03, 2018

US aid cut

THE US has delivered an object lesson in how not to conduct diplomacy. Mere days ahead of a short visit by US...
Updated September 03, 2018

PM’s request

TO be fair, no government can be expected to work miracles within weeks of coming to power. That is why Imran...
September 03, 2018

Palestine aid cut

GEOPOLITICS can be a cruel and heartless domain. However, even in the realm of international relations, there are...