Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

AFPSeptember 05, 2018

Saudi Arabia will punish online satire that “disrupts public order” with up to five years in prison, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday, as the kingdom cracks down on dissent.

“Producing and distributing content that ridicules, mocks, provokes and disrupts public order, religious values and public morals through social media ... will be considered a cybercrime punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of three million riyals ($800,000),” the public prosecution tweeted late Monday.

The kingdom's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has drawn harsh criticism from rights groups over the targeting of human rights activists and political dissidents across the spectrum since his appointment in June 2017.

Saudi Arabia's legislation on cybercrime has sparked concern among international rights groups in the past. Dozens of Saudi citizens have been convicted on charges linked to dissent under a previous sweeping law, particularly linked to posts on Twitter.

In September 2017, authorities issued a public call for citizens to report on the social media activities of their fellow citizens, under a broad definition of “terrorist” crimes.

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor on Tuesday also announced it was seeking the death penalty in the case against Sheikh Salman al-Awda, a prominent Islamist cleric arrested last year along with 20 others.

Rezwan khan
Sep 04, 2018 07:34pm

This decision, indeed, another blow to the freedom of speech and dissent in the kingdom.

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 04, 2018 08:11pm

Guidelines for the freedom of speech are good but without freedom of speech no social maturity or progress...

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 04, 2018 08:27pm

Permitting dissent voices does not cause harm to any just society. It only helps in letting out the frustrations of people and help in the rulers into modifying their act of ruling for the betterment of the inhabitants of a country. Sentencing dissent voices by deaths is highly questionable in the world today and should not be practiced at all.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Sep 04, 2018 09:54pm

The kingdom can not even take a joke for themselves, while they are killing and bombing school buses. Shameful!

Shahzad
Sep 04, 2018 10:18pm

Now they can satire. Next will be laughing in public or private.

Ijaz
Sep 05, 2018 03:15am

The new reformed Saudi Arabian

Asif Ali
Sep 05, 2018 11:08am

Who will decide?

