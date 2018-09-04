DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Petition against PM's election accepted in Lahore High Court

Rana BilalUpdated September 04, 2018

Email

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday accepted a petition seeking the prime minister's election to be declared unconstitutional on the basis that at least 69 members of the National Assembly abstained from voting and failed to participate in the formation of the federal government.

The petitioner, Sheikh Zahid Mahmood, had last week filed the petition through senior lawyer A.K. Dogar, pleading that it was mandatory under Article 91(4) of the Constitution that every member of the National Assembly must cast his/her vote to person(s) nominated for the election of prime minister.

The petitioner had stated that 69 members of the PPP and PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) were present in the assembly but abstained from voting, and that by doing so they had failed to perform their duty of participating in the establishment of the federal government.

In the petition, he had explained that the chosen representatives of the people could not abstain from casting their votes, and urged the court to declare that Imran Khan had been elected as prime minister unconstitutionally.

The LHC accepted the petition for hearing today, and directed the petitioner to make the parliamentarians who did not partake in the PM election, parties to the petition.

The court also issued notices to the PPP and JI, and ordered Deputy Attorney General Imran Aziz to discuss the matter with PM Khan and the election commission, and appear before the court in the next hearing.

The first hearing of the case will take place on November 1.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

1000 characters
Hasnain Haque
Sep 04, 2018 03:16pm

This is absurd, why didn’t the speaker tell the members this if it is true and unconstitutional.

Hasnain Haque
Sep 04, 2018 03:17pm

Oh dear another futile attempt.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2018 03:19pm

These are in essence fake tactics to gain cheap publicity by the petitioner in order to safeguard, promote and protect his vested, political, financial, social, economic, family, clan and tribal interests.

Muneer
Sep 04, 2018 03:19pm

A superfluous petition.It is just a methodology to make money and waste time of the court on non issues.

SUMAIRA
Sep 04, 2018 03:21pm

PPP JI and PML-N goons sat out in Parliament? What an excuse this is? These people can't participate in a democratic system and must resign instead of planning sabotage and destruction through the use of futile legal loopholes.

haris
Sep 04, 2018 03:22pm

"The petitioner had stated that 69 members of the PPP and PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) were present in the assembly but abstained from voting"

What's that suppose to do with dis-qualification of Imran Khan? PPP and PPPP has fielded their joint-candidate, so it doesn't reflect any change in the outcome. There is none in the assembly representing JI as JI has contested the 2018 elections under MMA.

What's the point of making the fuss now? This petition should be declared null and void on the first sitting.

Badar Ali
Sep 04, 2018 03:23pm

its too late for that lets move on and wait another 5 years

Fifa
Sep 04, 2018 03:28pm

the status quo will not get away with anything no matter what. Even if Imran’s opponent had gotten all the ppp votes, he would still have lost (165 vs 176). Therefore, this whole point is mute and a waste of time.

FairPlay
Sep 04, 2018 03:29pm

Imran is the PM so let's move on.

Aleem
Sep 04, 2018 03:31pm

What a waste of time and resources.

Hashim
Sep 04, 2018 03:31pm

If an elected member in the parliament representing his constituency does not show responsibility in that case those members should be removed from the parliament as millions have been spent people of Pakistan. The court should ask for return of this money and fresh election on this seat should be conducted

Zeeshan Ahmad
Sep 04, 2018 03:35pm

I believe petition should be field against 69 member who were present but didn't due to their interest/conflict. People voted them to safe guard their interest.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Sep 04, 2018 03:43pm

Whats the fault of IK if members from JI & PPP did not vote?

Sid
Sep 04, 2018 03:44pm

What a waste of time - Court should throw this case out ASAP and fine the petitioner for wasting court time

Sameer
Sep 04, 2018 03:45pm

What a useless rule is that?

Ayesha Sadozai
Sep 04, 2018 03:47pm

What happened to the previous petition , to prove that the PM is neither 'sadiq' nor 'ameen'? That was filed in LHC or IHC? What's the status of that now?

Sameer
Sep 04, 2018 03:51pm

One's respect in one's hand, Lahore High Court should penalise the non voting MNAs; add those penalties to Bhasha Dam fund and terminate their memberships.

Uzair
Sep 04, 2018 03:56pm

Wouldn't that be a case against those who didn't cast the vote rather than Imran? Because after all, had they cast the vote, Imran still would have won for having the majority.

Iqbal Malik
Sep 04, 2018 03:56pm

Members who did not cast their votes, their election should be voided not the PM.

sheryaar
Sep 04, 2018 03:58pm

stupid petition... the court should have rejected it right away ...

Harmony-1©
Sep 04, 2018 04:00pm

This one definitely wins the wood spoon in the beauty contest of 'dirty politics'.

If in general elections a voter can abstain from voting why can't a parliamentarian? The parliamentarians have abstained many times before as well. Complete waste of precious court time this!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Strong PM vs weak CM

Strong PM vs weak CM

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that Imran Khan likes a centralised form of government.

Editorial

September 04, 2018

Nepra report

THE latest report by the power sector regulator, Nepra, has highlighted two crucial issues that continue to bedevil...
September 04, 2018

Living standards data

HOUSEHOLD surveys are an important source of socioeconomic data because they focus on significant indicators and the...
September 04, 2018

Asiad debacle

PAKISTAN’S performance at the recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta was nothing short of a national disaster....
Updated September 03, 2018

US aid cut

THE US has delivered an object lesson in how not to conduct diplomacy. Mere days ahead of a short visit by US...
Updated September 03, 2018

PM’s request

TO be fair, no government can be expected to work miracles within weeks of coming to power. That is why Imran...
September 03, 2018

Palestine aid cut

GEOPOLITICS can be a cruel and heartless domain. However, even in the realm of international relations, there are...