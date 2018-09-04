Petition against PM's election accepted in Lahore High Court
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday accepted a petition seeking the prime minister's election to be declared unconstitutional on the basis that at least 69 members of the National Assembly abstained from voting and failed to participate in the formation of the federal government.
The petitioner, Sheikh Zahid Mahmood, had last week filed the petition through senior lawyer A.K. Dogar, pleading that it was mandatory under Article 91(4) of the Constitution that every member of the National Assembly must cast his/her vote to person(s) nominated for the election of prime minister.
The petitioner had stated that 69 members of the PPP and PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) were present in the assembly but abstained from voting, and that by doing so they had failed to perform their duty of participating in the establishment of the federal government.
In the petition, he had explained that the chosen representatives of the people could not abstain from casting their votes, and urged the court to declare that Imran Khan had been elected as prime minister unconstitutionally.
The LHC accepted the petition for hearing today, and directed the petitioner to make the parliamentarians who did not partake in the PM election, parties to the petition.
The court also issued notices to the PPP and JI, and ordered Deputy Attorney General Imran Aziz to discuss the matter with PM Khan and the election commission, and appear before the court in the next hearing.
The first hearing of the case will take place on November 1.
Comments (21)
This is absurd, why didn’t the speaker tell the members this if it is true and unconstitutional.
Oh dear another futile attempt.
These are in essence fake tactics to gain cheap publicity by the petitioner in order to safeguard, promote and protect his vested, political, financial, social, economic, family, clan and tribal interests.
A superfluous petition.It is just a methodology to make money and waste time of the court on non issues.
PPP JI and PML-N goons sat out in Parliament? What an excuse this is? These people can't participate in a democratic system and must resign instead of planning sabotage and destruction through the use of futile legal loopholes.
"The petitioner had stated that 69 members of the PPP and PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) were present in the assembly but abstained from voting"
What's that suppose to do with dis-qualification of Imran Khan? PPP and PPPP has fielded their joint-candidate, so it doesn't reflect any change in the outcome. There is none in the assembly representing JI as JI has contested the 2018 elections under MMA.
What's the point of making the fuss now? This petition should be declared null and void on the first sitting.
its too late for that lets move on and wait another 5 years
the status quo will not get away with anything no matter what. Even if Imran’s opponent had gotten all the ppp votes, he would still have lost (165 vs 176). Therefore, this whole point is mute and a waste of time.
Imran is the PM so let's move on.
What a waste of time and resources.
If an elected member in the parliament representing his constituency does not show responsibility in that case those members should be removed from the parliament as millions have been spent people of Pakistan. The court should ask for return of this money and fresh election on this seat should be conducted
I believe petition should be field against 69 member who were present but didn't due to their interest/conflict. People voted them to safe guard their interest.
Whats the fault of IK if members from JI & PPP did not vote?
What a waste of time - Court should throw this case out ASAP and fine the petitioner for wasting court time
What a useless rule is that?
What happened to the previous petition , to prove that the PM is neither 'sadiq' nor 'ameen'? That was filed in LHC or IHC? What's the status of that now?
One's respect in one's hand, Lahore High Court should penalise the non voting MNAs; add those penalties to Bhasha Dam fund and terminate their memberships.
Wouldn't that be a case against those who didn't cast the vote rather than Imran? Because after all, had they cast the vote, Imran still would have won for having the majority.
Members who did not cast their votes, their election should be voided not the PM.
stupid petition... the court should have rejected it right away ...
This one definitely wins the wood spoon in the beauty contest of 'dirty politics'.
If in general elections a voter can abstain from voting why can't a parliamentarian? The parliamentarians have abstained many times before as well. Complete waste of precious court time this!