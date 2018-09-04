Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president and senior cricket official Ehsan Mani was elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on Tuesday.
Mani, who was Prime Minister Imran Khan's nominee for the post, was elected unopposed for a period of three years by a nine-member Board of Governors during a meeting at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
The chairman's post had been lying vacant since the previous PCB chief, Najam Sethi, tendered his resignation last month.
Retired Justice Afzal Haider conducted the elections as election commissioner. The new PCB chairman is also expected to address a press conference.
Mani previously represented the PCB at the ICC, cricket's governing body, as Treasurer for three years and later headed the body for another three years from 2003 to 2006.
He has also served on the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital — a charity project of PM Khan — but on an honorary basis without withdrawing any salary.
Mani believes the PCB is in need of "a major overhaul".
During an earlier interview with DawnNewsTV, Mani had said that if he was elected PCB chief, he would work on improving domestic cricket for which he had "short and long-term strategies".
Speaking to Dawn, Mani had said: "We have to make a five-year plan besides focusing on school, college and club cricket."
He also vowed to "wipe out" nepotism from the cricket body, a promise in line with the new government's agenda.
"We will dig out the best talent in youngsters and will give them a chance to prove themselves at the international level," he had said.
In order to "bring Pakistani cricket on the right path," Mani said he would "take suggestions from [the country's] cricket legends".
The former ICC president also pointed out that even though he had spent "55 years of [his] life abroad", he only had "one passport and that is a green one".
Comments (6)
Mr. Mani's first task should to investigate mega corruption at PCB!
Mr Mani has the capacity and diplomatic respect in both the countries to break the deadlock between India and Pakistan cricketing ties and I mean Khan is aware of the same. Sethi, under internal political pressure and too arrogant and selfish approach, lost his clout within Pakistan too.
Congratulations to Ehsan Mani! Mubarak ho! My request is no racism please. No favorites please Only a national team can earn kudos for Pakistan and really ingrain cricket in the country at different levels. Please refurbish stadiums in interior Sindh, Balochistan, KP provinces and encourage youngsters to join and matches. Thank you and Salams
Good Luck Mani Sahib..!
Good Luck Ehsan Mani sahaab
What kind of election is this that there is only one candidate contesting the election, who has been nominated by the Prime Minister of the country, in a fertile land of 225 million brave and patriotic people known to the rest of the world as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?