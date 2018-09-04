DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Haqqani network founder Jalaluddin dead, say Afghan Taliban

AFPSeptember 04, 2018

Email

In this Aug. 22, 1998, file photo, Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani network, speaks during an interview. ─ AP
In this Aug. 22, 1998, file photo, Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani network, speaks during an interview. ─ AP

The founder of the Haqqani network, one of Afghanistan's most effective and feared militant groups, has died after a long illness, their affiliates the Afghan Taliban announced Tuesday.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, whose son Sirajuddin now heads the brutal group and is also the Taliban's deputy leader, died "after a long battle with illness", the Taliban said in a statement.

Jalaluddin "was from among the great distinguished Jihadi personalities of this era", the Taliban said in a statement posted on Twitter.

During the 1980s the Haqqani figurehead was an Afghan mujahideen commander fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan with the help of the United States (US) and Pakistan.

He gained notoriety for his organisation and bravery, garnering attention from the CIA and a personal visit from US congressman Charlie Wilson.

A fluent Arabic speaker, Jalaluddin also fostered close ties with Arab jihadists, including Osama Bin Laden, who flocked to the region during the war.

Later, Jalaluddin became a minister in the Taliban regime.

It was not clear when or where Jalaluddin died or what illness he had. In 2008 and 2015 there were rumours of his death. He was believed to be in his early eighties. Unverified reports have placed him in Pakistan in recent years.

Given the already leading role played by his son, it is not clear what Jalaluddin's demise will mean for the extremist group.

Devastating attacks

The Haqqani network has been blamed for spectacular attacks across Afghanistan since the US invasion.

It is also widely believed to have been behind many of the recent attacks in the capital Kabul that were claimed by the local wing of the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

Analysts believe it works with IS ─ which at the same time is involved in a turf war with the Taliban ─ to avoid blame and political blow back.

Designated a terrorist group by the US, the Haqqanis are known for their heavy use of suicide bombers.

They were blamed for the devastating truck bomb in the heart of Kabul in May 2017 that killed around 150 people ─ though Sirajuddin later denied the accusation in a rare audio message.

The network has also been accused of assassinating top Afghan officials and holding kidnapped Westerners for ransom.

They include the Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman, and their three children ─ all born in captivity ─ who were released last year, as well as US soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was freed in 2014. Analysts and diplomats downplayed the significance of his death for the group's operations.

Analyst Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center in Washington tweeted: "Given how long he'd been ill, his death won't have a big impact on the war."

"His death is not going to affect the network or Taliban operations because he was not an active member," Afghan political analyst Atta Noori told AFP. "He was too old, sick and in bed for years."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Strong PM vs weak CM

Strong PM vs weak CM

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that Imran Khan likes a centralised form of government.

Editorial

September 04, 2018

Nepra report

THE latest report by the power sector regulator, Nepra, has highlighted two crucial issues that continue to bedevil...
September 04, 2018

Living standards data

HOUSEHOLD surveys are an important source of socioeconomic data because they focus on significant indicators and the...
September 04, 2018

Asiad debacle

PAKISTAN’S performance at the recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta was nothing short of a national disaster....
Updated September 03, 2018

US aid cut

THE US has delivered an object lesson in how not to conduct diplomacy. Mere days ahead of a short visit by US...
Updated September 03, 2018

PM’s request

TO be fair, no government can be expected to work miracles within weeks of coming to power. That is why Imran...
September 03, 2018

Palestine aid cut

GEOPOLITICS can be a cruel and heartless domain. However, even in the realm of international relations, there are...