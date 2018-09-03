Bottles found in Sharjeel's room contain oil and honey, blood sample devoid of alcohol traces: reports

The report of chemical examination conducted on two bottles recovered from the incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon's room in Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital revealed on Monday that the bottles did contain honey and oil, as claimed by the party leadership.

On Saturday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar conducted a ‘raid’ on a room of Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton, which was declared a sub-jail by provincial authorities, where Memon was staying, and reportedly found "liquor" there.

According to the report, signed by Director of Laboratories and Chemical Examiner to the Government of Sindh Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, one bottle contains honey while the other contains olive oil.

Meanwhile, it appeared that Memon's blood also did not contain any traces of alcohol, DawnNewsTV said while quoting the test report.

The blood samples were taken at Ziauddin Hospital on Saturday and the report from Aga Khan Hospital is dated Sunday.

Memon had been under treatment and in judicial custody at the Ziauddin Hospital's Shirin Jinnah branch, where his room had been declared a sub-jail.

He was parcelled off to Karachi's Central Jail soon after the discovery of liquor in his room, as police and hospital authorities scrambled to save face.

After the CJP's 'raid', the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to "record evidence and take action".

According to [Dawn's][1] earlier report, the blood and urine samples of Memon were obtained by the jail authorities and sent to two private hospitals for examination.

Later that day, police claimed to have booked Muhammad Jam, Mushtaq Ali and Shakar Din, who are said to be Memon's employees, in connection with the presence of liquor at the hospital.

On Sunday, the three men were remanded in judicial custody by the concerned judicial magistrate.

However, on Monday the judicial magistrate directed the jail superintendent to release them if their custody was not required in any other case.

Who is behind fake media trial and character assassination of Sharjeel Memon? asks son

Speaking to the media after his father's blood test report was released, Rawal Sharjeel Memon said that while the allegations against his father have been proven wrong, the question is "Who is responsible for the fake media trial and character assassination of Sharjeel Memon?"

"All allegations have been proven wrong after the official medical report was released earlier this afternoon,” Rawal said.

"The blood test is able to catch traces of alcohol consumed even 40 days ago," he claimed.