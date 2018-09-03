Bottles found in Sharjeel's room contain oil and honey, blood sample devoid of alcohol traces: reports
The report of chemical examination conducted on two bottles recovered from the incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon's room in Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital revealed on Monday that the bottles did contain honey and oil, as claimed by the party leadership.
On Saturday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar conducted a ‘raid’ on a room of Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton, which was declared a sub-jail by provincial authorities, where Memon was staying, and reportedly found "liquor" there.
According to the report, signed by Director of Laboratories and Chemical Examiner to the Government of Sindh Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, one bottle contains honey while the other contains olive oil.
Meanwhile, it appeared that Memon's blood also did not contain any traces of alcohol, DawnNewsTV said while quoting the test report.
The blood samples were taken at Ziauddin Hospital on Saturday and the report from Aga Khan Hospital is dated Sunday.
Memon had been under treatment and in judicial custody at the Ziauddin Hospital's Shirin Jinnah branch, where his room had been declared a sub-jail.
He was parcelled off to Karachi's Central Jail soon after the discovery of liquor in his room, as police and hospital authorities scrambled to save face.
After the CJP's 'raid', the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to "record evidence and take action".
According to [Dawn's][1] earlier report, the blood and urine samples of Memon were obtained by the jail authorities and sent to two private hospitals for examination.
Later that day, police claimed to have booked Muhammad Jam, Mushtaq Ali and Shakar Din, who are said to be Memon's employees, in connection with the presence of liquor at the hospital.
On Sunday, the three men were remanded in judicial custody by the concerned judicial magistrate.
However, on Monday the judicial magistrate directed the jail superintendent to release them if their custody was not required in any other case.
Who is behind fake media trial and character assassination of Sharjeel Memon? asks son
Speaking to the media after his father's blood test report was released, Rawal Sharjeel Memon said that while the allegations against his father have been proven wrong, the question is "Who is responsible for the fake media trial and character assassination of Sharjeel Memon?"
"All allegations have been proven wrong after the official medical report was released earlier this afternoon,” Rawal said.
"The blood test is able to catch traces of alcohol consumed even 40 days ago," he claimed.
Did they find the traces of Honey and Olive Oil?
Surely, blood sample had been switched.
Who knows whose samples were those!!!
Of course not.
Sindh police.
What a shame for SInd Police. They can change the report any time. All the PPP Sind parlimentarians were loudly saying that let the report come It will be clear then. They were very confident to change the blood reports.
Shame on Sind Police.....
Did they send right samples
Should have done the test for blood group as well. I am sure, his blood group and the sample's blood group won't match! hah!
No one would have dared to send any sample to AKU with traces of alcohol if he desired to stay alive .
When the chief justice enquired about the bottles, his answer was that he didn't know to whom the bottles of wine belonged. If he was innocent, he should have said without any hesitation that they contained honey and olive oil. The story made up is by no means convincing.
As expected Alcohol turned into Honey - courtesy black magic.
Should it matter for us if the test was positive?
Yes we can surely rely on Ziauddin's report after what has happened.
Now, Sharjeel definitely deserves application of Article 63-1(f). How has he hoodwinked the CJP by getting the blood sample taken by the same hospital that was giving him all the VVIP facilities without the watch of Police? Is it not possible for those who replaced liquor bottles with those having honey and olive oil, to do the same trick with blood sample? is the CJP and his team so naive as to not see if the bottles were empty or having honey and oil? The first news on TV had stated that two bottles were empty and 3rd still not opened and empty bottles smelled of liquor.
Sorry but do not believe it.
Other reports say that those bottles did actually contain honey and cooking oil! Those poor servants, locked up for telling the truth. The less said about this case the better. Revulsion and disgust are the only feelings raised by it.
@ARIF The doctors and other staff members of the hospital must be on board about the cheating process of declaring the powerful as sick and in need of treatment abroad. The room was declared a sub-jail. Those involved in this case must be given exemplary punishments to stop future abuse of the laws of the land to benefit the crooks.
@ARIF well it might not matter to me as an individual, but it does matter to us as a whole. The hospital room in which he was staying was declared a sub-jail. Who was responsible for providing illegal items inside a jail in the presence of police?
@Irfan Ali but you believe the bottles were real. we believe what we want to believe
This is where one has to say "I told you". If LEAs operating in Urban Sindh were investigating this case then it was obvious that Sharjeel Memon and PPP will get a clean chit. Long Live NRO.
This reporting leaves much to be desired. It should have always been 'liquor was ALLEGEDLY found' and NOT 'liquor found'. That is the way these things are reported world over. Unless and until it was proved that the bottles contained 'liquor' beyond doubt you can not say liquor was found.
What about the DNA test of that blood sample and real blood from real sherjeel memo and match it?
Why taken to Ziauddin Hospital??
I think the blood samples should had been sent to independent lab for analysis - how could the same hospital where alcohol bottles were found could carry out fair blood test? It's all suspicious and plan to hide their mishaps to safeguard themself and Sharjeel Mamon from embarrrsment, and why alcohol bottles were found in SM's room, who brought them there?
Did they also match the DNA and made sure it was actually Sharjeel's blood.
Sindh police is still under Zardari's influence. They will never provide the right evidence.
I bet you, there is a brain-box in the Police team, who may yet conclude that it is not even alochol in those bottles, but are filled with fruit juice, gluscose or mineral water instead!
Somebody has been paid off, intimidated or forced to render this lame excuse to avoid more trouble for Zardari's friend and partner-in-crime.
Long Live NRO. Sorry state of affairs in Urban Sindh and LEAs are equally responsible for the current situation in Sindh.
Ridciculously fake! Who even monitored these tests? Where in the world is olive oil & honey kept in alcohol bottles ?
No body knows the Art of tricking better than PPP Leadership, no one an prove that the blood sample sent to Laboratory was that of Sharjeel Memon and what about the Bottles, may be some one emptied them, washed, refilled with Olive Oil & Honey and later submitted to the Lab for testing?
The old system still rules the day. CJ or no CJ, you cannot touch these VVIP. Just wait and see. All the people involved in the 'Fake Bank Accounts' will also be released soon, and most likely, given a safe passage out of the country.
Feeling sorry for people of sind and their future generations
Mr Memon, must be innovating a new cookery dish, as he keep oil and honey together even at hospital, I suggest him to write a book with a name of :The Adventure of the Crooked Man
Now the team needs to find a black cat in his room whose blood may have been submitted for examination instead!
This is where system is wrong. How powerful people can manipulate the system to get away with anything. This needs to be changed in Naya Pakistan however Sindh has still got the old Pakistan where these corrupt politicians will keep on getting away with it.