Bottles found in Sharjeel's room contain oil and honey, blood sample devoid of alcohol traces: reports

The two bottles recovered from incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon's room in Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital contained honey and oil, according to a chemical examination report made public on Monday.

On Saturday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had conducted a ‘raid’ on a room of Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton, which was declared a sub-jail by provincial authorities, where Memon was staying, and reportedly found "liquor" there.

Soon after the bottles were confiscated, the PPP leadership had insisted that the bottles did not contain alcohol but honey and olive oil.

The chemical report signed by Director of Laboratories and Chemical Examiner to the Government of Sindh Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari confirmed that one bottle contained honey while the other contained olive oil.

Meanwhile, it appeared that Memon's blood also did not contain any traces of alcohol, DawnNewsTV said while quoting the test report.

The blood samples were taken at Ziauddin Hospital on Saturday and the report from Aga Khan Hospital is dated Sunday.

Memon had been under treatment and in judicial custody at the Ziauddin Hospital's Shirin Jinnah branch, where his room had been declared a sub-jail.

He was parcelled off to Karachi's Central Jail soon after the alleged discovery of liquor bottles in his room, as police and hospital authorities scrambled to save face.

After the CJP's 'raid', the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to "record evidence and take action".

According to Dawn's earlier report, the blood and urine samples of Memon were obtained by the jail authorities and sent to two private hospitals for examination.

Later that day, police claimed to have booked Muhammad Jam, Mushtaq Ali and Shakar Din, who are said to be Memon's employees, in connection with the presence of liquor at the hospital.

On Sunday, the three men were remanded in judicial custody by the concerned judicial magistrate.

However, on Monday the judicial magistrate directed the jail superintendent to release them if their custody was not required in any other case.

Probe team looking for 'foul play'

Meanwhile, a special team formed by Karachi AIG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh and led by DIG South Javed Alam Odho is conducting an investigation into the liquor case against Sharjeel Memon.

An official privy to the matter said that if any foul play or manipulation is detected, the investigation team may take new blood samples from Sharjeel and send them for third-party verification.

The source also said that the whole episode occurred inside the sub-jail and the jail authorities are responsible for whatever happened within their premises.

Who is behind fake media trial? asks Memon's son

Speaking to the media after his father's blood test report was released, Rawal Sharjeel Memon said that while the allegations against his father have been proven wrong, the question is "who is responsible for the fake media trial and character assassination of Sharjeel Memon?"

"All allegations have been proven wrong after the official medical report was released earlier this afternoon,” Rawal said.

"The blood test is able to catch traces of alcohol consumed even 40 days ago," he claimed.