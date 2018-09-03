Bottles found in Sharjeel's room contain oil and honey, blood sample devoid of alcohol traces: reports
The two bottles recovered from incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon's room in Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital contained honey and oil, according to a chemical examination report made public on Monday.
On Saturday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had conducted a ‘raid’ on a room of Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton, which was declared a sub-jail by provincial authorities, where Memon was staying, and reportedly found "liquor" there.
Soon after the bottles were confiscated, the PPP leadership had insisted that the bottles did not contain alcohol but honey and olive oil.
The chemical report signed by Director of Laboratories and Chemical Examiner to the Government of Sindh Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari confirmed that one bottle contained honey while the other contained olive oil.
Meanwhile, it appeared that Memon's blood also did not contain any traces of alcohol, DawnNewsTV said while quoting the test report.
The blood samples were taken at Ziauddin Hospital on Saturday and the report from Aga Khan Hospital is dated Sunday.
Memon had been under treatment and in judicial custody at the Ziauddin Hospital's Shirin Jinnah branch, where his room had been declared a sub-jail.
He was parcelled off to Karachi's Central Jail soon after the alleged discovery of liquor bottles in his room, as police and hospital authorities scrambled to save face.
After the CJP's 'raid', the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to "record evidence and take action".
According to Dawn's earlier report, the blood and urine samples of Memon were obtained by the jail authorities and sent to two private hospitals for examination.
Later that day, police claimed to have booked Muhammad Jam, Mushtaq Ali and Shakar Din, who are said to be Memon's employees, in connection with the presence of liquor at the hospital.
On Sunday, the three men were remanded in judicial custody by the concerned judicial magistrate.
However, on Monday the judicial magistrate directed the jail superintendent to release them if their custody was not required in any other case.
Probe team looking for 'foul play'
Meanwhile, a special team formed by Karachi AIG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh and led by DIG South Javed Alam Odho is conducting an investigation into the liquor case against Sharjeel Memon.
An official privy to the matter said that if any foul play or manipulation is detected, the investigation team may take new blood samples from Sharjeel and send them for third-party verification.
The source also said that the whole episode occurred inside the sub-jail and the jail authorities are responsible for whatever happened within their premises.
Who is behind fake media trial? asks Memon's son
Speaking to the media after his father's blood test report was released, Rawal Sharjeel Memon said that while the allegations against his father have been proven wrong, the question is "who is responsible for the fake media trial and character assassination of Sharjeel Memon?"
"All allegations have been proven wrong after the official medical report was released earlier this afternoon,” Rawal said.
"The blood test is able to catch traces of alcohol consumed even 40 days ago," he claimed.
Comments (65)
Did they find the traces of Honey and Olive Oil?
Surely, blood sample had been switched.
Who knows whose samples were those!!!
Of course not.
Sindh police.
What a shame for SInd Police. They can change the report any time. All the PPP Sind parlimentarians were loudly saying that let the report come It will be clear then. They were very confident to change the blood reports.
Shame on Sind Police.....
Did they send right samples
Should have done the test for blood group as well. I am sure, his blood group and the sample's blood group won't match! hah!
No one would have dared to send any sample to AKU with traces of alcohol if he desired to stay alive .
When the chief justice enquired about the bottles, his answer was that he didn't know to whom the bottles of wine belonged. If he was innocent, he should have said without any hesitation that they contained honey and olive oil. The story made up is by no means convincing.
As expected Alcohol turned into Honey - courtesy black magic.
Should it matter for us if the test was positive?
Yes we can surely rely on Ziauddin's report after what has happened.
Now, Sharjeel definitely deserves application of Article 63-1(f). How has he hoodwinked the CJP by getting the blood sample taken by the same hospital that was giving him all the VVIP facilities without the watch of Police? Is it not possible for those who replaced liquor bottles with those having honey and olive oil, to do the same trick with blood sample? is the CJP and his team so naive as to not see if the bottles were empty or having honey and oil? The first news on TV had stated that two bottles were empty and 3rd still not opened and empty bottles smelled of liquor.
Sorry but do not believe it.
Other reports say that those bottles did actually contain honey and cooking oil! Those poor servants, locked up for telling the truth. The less said about this case the better. Revulsion and disgust are the only feelings raised by it.
@ARIF The doctors and other staff members of the hospital must be on board about the cheating process of declaring the powerful as sick and in need of treatment abroad. The room was declared a sub-jail. Those involved in this case must be given exemplary punishments to stop future abuse of the laws of the land to benefit the crooks.
PPP: 1 Justice: 0
Too bad the CJ wasnt smart enough to confiscate the bottles and send them for finger prints.
Now he knows what kind of people he is up against.
The 'raid' was conducted in the early morning hours. Unless Mr Memon is an alcoholic and starts drinking very early, there is no way any trace will be found in his blood. Besides the bottles may not even have liquor in them. Mr Nisar, CJP should stop these show raids and concentrate on disposing of thousands of cases pending before his court.
@ARIF well it might not matter to me as an individual, but it does matter to us as a whole. The hospital room in which he was staying was declared a sub-jail. Who was responsible for providing illegal items inside a jail in the presence of police?
@Irfan Ali but you believe the bottles were real. we believe what we want to believe
This is where one has to say "I told you". If LEAs operating in Urban Sindh were investigating this case then it was obvious that Sharjeel Memon and PPP will get a clean chit. Long Live NRO.
This reporting leaves much to be desired. It should have always been 'liquor was ALLEGEDLY found' and NOT 'liquor found'. That is the way these things are reported world over. Unless and until it was proved that the bottles contained 'liquor' beyond doubt you can not say liquor was found.
What about the DNA test of that blood sample and real blood from real sherjeel memo and match it?
Why taken to Ziauddin Hospital??
I think the blood samples should had been sent to independent lab for analysis - how could the same hospital where alcohol bottles were found could carry out fair blood test? It's all suspicious and plan to hide their mishaps to safeguard themself and Sharjeel Mamon from embarrrsment, and why alcohol bottles were found in SM's room, who brought them there?
Did they also match the DNA and made sure it was actually Sharjeel's blood.
Sindh police is still under Zardari's influence. They will never provide the right evidence.
I bet you, there is a brain-box in the Police team, who may yet conclude that it is not even alochol in those bottles, but are filled with fruit juice, gluscose or mineral water instead!
Somebody has been paid off, intimidated or forced to render this lame excuse to avoid more trouble for Zardari's friend and partner-in-crime.
Long Live NRO. Sorry state of affairs in Urban Sindh and LEAs are equally responsible for the current situation in Sindh.
Ridciculously fake! Who even monitored these tests? Where in the world is olive oil & honey kept in alcohol bottles ?
No body knows the Art of tricking better than PPP Leadership, no one an prove that the blood sample sent to Laboratory was that of Sharjeel Memon and what about the Bottles, may be some one emptied them, washed, refilled with Olive Oil & Honey and later submitted to the Lab for testing?
The old system still rules the day. CJ or no CJ, you cannot touch these VVIP. Just wait and see. All the people involved in the 'Fake Bank Accounts' will also be released soon, and most likely, given a safe passage out of the country.
Feeling sorry for people of sind and their future generations
Mr Memon, must be innovating a new cookery dish, as he keep oil and honey together even at hospital, I suggest him to write a book with a name of :The Adventure of the Crooked Man
Unfortunatley the naya pakistan will be only naya punjab and naya Kpk .We will still have to deal with these crooks in until PPP is in power in sindh.
Now the team needs to find a black cat in his room whose blood may have been submitted for examination instead!
This is where system is wrong. How powerful people can manipulate the system to get away with anything. This needs to be changed in Naya Pakistan however Sindh has still got the old Pakistan where these corrupt politicians will keep on getting away with it.
@M. Saeed Agreed 100%. When so many heads are at stake which on top include the police personnel supervising this luxurious rendezvous of this fast & furious as subjail, one cannot expect miracles to happen. Now we have a puzzle in our hands that what these half used bottles of booze doing in room of this supposedly incarcerated accused of stealing billion of public money. This ominous result of blood testing would have been diverted, if the blood samples were simultaneously sent to other labs elsewhere in the country to possible warding of switching of blood samples. Realistically speaking, the accused have very powerful allies & they are bent upon making it impossible that this culprit see his deserving end. Unless this league between the corrupt & his protectors is not broken or done away with, all such stop gap arrangements would come to nay. One can hope that the CJP will take further notice of this coverup by conniving parties & order appropriate action in this high profile case
Look at the picture!!! Grey goose is vodka and it’s clear. The bottle has a brown liquid which looks like olive oil. It’s likely cook used for cooking and the accused had. I idea. I don’t sympathize with ppp but this is clear character assasination
How do they expect us to believe this stupidity
Nobody, including the close family and friends of the accused will ever believe this news? Why do they have to put olive oil and honey in liquor bottles in the first place? Were the recovered bottles tested for liquor or any other substances?
All those who trolled him should have courage to say sorry to him on this particular issue. No one can temper with samples when CJP is involved. His corruption case, however, should be decided on merit.
Just an example, how we have been ruled for years by these parties.
@M. Saeed CJP is not naive. Pakistani justice system motto “san’mp behi merjaya aur lathi behi na tootay “. People in power have been fooling nation for long time and they will continue. Pakistan is going through very well orchestrated cycle of breathing period. It will last for some years and then back to zero. That’s what has been the history. All the best.
Reminds us of a similar chemical conversion process reported by a PTI Mr Gandapur - the only difference was that he was able to do a runner whereas this chap is already in custody. Come on folks let’s accept that this intoxicant is regularly used by every class in the IR of PK no one can deny that
So Sharjeel Memon the Blood Test has revealed that you only had honey and olive oil in your blood.So keep it up hang on tough and welcome to the Club.
A hospital that allows whiskey and vodka for their patients can easily make up fake medical reports as well.
This is Sharjeel Memon. He represents PPP. The hospital is Ziauddin! The province is Sindh! Is it so hard to figure out he is innocent?
Bring me the bottles, by smelling I can easily recognise the bottles contain alcohol or honey and oil.
Simple question.. why would someone put oil and honey in a liquor bottle??
Can you not make out by smell or by taste, whether it is alcohol, oil , or honey? You don't need big science to figure out difference between alcohol, oil and honey.
They can still do a retest to find out traces of alcohol in blood.
Absolute non sense
Police under political influence then wine turns into honey and oil. Surely it is complete coverup as the bottle shown are peoven wine brands not honey or oil.
Who are we fooling, is CJ buying all this? In the report check the blood type There are tests where you could check the blood sugar level and alcohol in the blood. All the officials and CJ could have smelled the bottle or use the breath analyser.
it means if you have provincial government so you can transform liquor into olive oil and honey.
There is no lack of skeptics and conspiracy seekers,some believe that the world is flat and Elvis Presley is still alive and well. Those who believe that alcohol was turned into honey in this case are mistaken.
No smell test when found? Total incompetence at best....
@Nasir still going along?
Sharjeel sub-jail case: The court and prosecution made mistakes in handling this case as under: 1. They failed to take notice of the fact that lab testing facility is located in Sind ruled by peroetrator's political PPP. 2. The prosecution exhibited negligence by not securing evidence properly. They should have distributed the requisite sample for testing into three different sets to be tested in Lahore, Peshwar and Rawalpindi in addition to Karachi. I bet you would have different results enough to prosecute Karachi lab. 3. Use a federal agent now to question employees for source of bottles. You will find interesting results.
Of course , as expected. Did they do the DNA analysis whether the blood belonged to the culprit
Perils of fake trials. Chief Justice should leave investigations to the proper authorities and concentrate on the flaws and corruption in the judicial system
Go to any grocery or medical store in Karachi. Honey or Olive Oil is not available in loose. It is always available in small, medium, original pack. Question arises why need arises to put Honey and Olive Oil from original pack to whisky bottles. It’s clear the PPP lead Sindh Govt machinery will do everything to save their cronies skin. Sharjeel Memon will not get any relief if he think he can get by playing gimmicks.
Why in liquor bottles?