DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECC orders power sector audit, warns electricity defaulters of legal repercussions

Tahir SheraniSeptember 03, 2018

Email

The Eco­n­o­mic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Monday decided to conduct a financial audit of the entire power sector as part of a series of planned measures to cut down its losses, sources within the ECC said.

During a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, the ECC decided that it would introduce prepaid metres and bills for electricity defaulters.

The committee, according to sources, agreed that whosoever — including the PM house — won't clear their electricity bill would face disconnections, while their metres would be uninstalled within three months.

Furthermore, the ECC, during today's meeting, decided to create a separate committee for the privatisation of K-Electric.

The committee also expressed grave concerns regarding the Rs480 billion circular debt payments, and vowed to identify and take legal action against those responsible for financial misconduct in this regard.

The creation of a pension plan for railway employees and a mechanism to fulfill fertilizer requirement during Rabi season were also discussed.

The first meeting of the newly reconstituted ECC had taken place last week. While no conclusive decisions were taken, the meeting appeared to be setting the stage for some serious business — to make fertiliser companies return Rs10 billion windfalls to the economy and to address the root cause of power sector circular debt.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 03, 2018

US aid cut

THE US has delivered an object lesson in how not to conduct diplomacy. Mere days ahead of a short visit by US...
Updated September 03, 2018

PM’s request

TO be fair, no government can be expected to work miracles within weeks of coming to power. That is why Imran...
September 03, 2018

Palestine aid cut

GEOPOLITICS can be a cruel and heartless domain. However, even in the realm of international relations, there are...
September 02, 2018

Better ties with Iran

AFTER Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to travel abroad immediately in order to focus on a domestic governance...
September 02, 2018

FATF challenge

FINANCE MINISTER Asad Umar did the right thing by highlighting in the Senate the challenge that the country faces in...
September 02, 2018

Quetta’s water crisis

Balochistan’s government has declared a state of ‘water emergency’ in Quetta. This announcement should not...