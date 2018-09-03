ECC orders power sector audit, warns electricity defaulters of legal repercussions

The Eco­n­o­mic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Monday decided to conduct a financial audit of the entire power sector as part of a series of planned measures to cut down its losses, sources within the ECC said.

During a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, the ECC decided that it would introduce prepaid metres and bills for electricity defaulters.

The committee, according to sources, agreed that whosoever — including the PM house — won't clear their electricity bill would face disconnections, while their metres would be uninstalled within three months.

Furthermore, the ECC, during today's meeting, decided to create a separate committee for the privatisation of K-Electric.

The committee also expressed grave concerns regarding the Rs480 billion circular debt payments, and vowed to identify and take legal action against those responsible for financial misconduct in this regard.

The creation of a pension plan for railway employees and a mechanism to fulfill fertilizer requirement during Rabi season were also discussed.

The first meeting of the newly reconstituted ECC had taken place last week. While no conclusive decisions were taken, the meeting appeared to be setting the stage for some serious business — to make fertiliser companies return Rs10 billion windfalls to the economy and to address the root cause of power sector circular debt.