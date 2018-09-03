DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Balochistan CM orders inquiry into 1,600 'politically affiliated' development projects

Syed Ali ShahSeptember 03, 2018

Email

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday ordered an inquiry into over 1,600 development schemes. which he said were included in the province's annual development programme for 2018-19 without proper protocol being followed.

Most of these 1,600 schemes — which are worth billion of rupees — have been approved on the basis of political affiliations or on individual requests, and without the recommendation of any concerned authority, said an official within the Planning and Development Department.

According to a letter from the Balochistan CM's secretariat, a committee has been formed to look into the matter and the chief minister has also asked for the names and designations of the officers of the planning department who had overseen these schemes.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Saad Khan
Sep 03, 2018 05:21pm

All projects were in papers, money was drawn and taking to Dubai. If you go back to Raisani time, 100% budget was stolen, because Zardari was taking shares from all provinces, even from Shahbaz Sharif.

Shadow
Sep 03, 2018 05:36pm

No funds to spend so injuries business started ,,

Farooq
Sep 03, 2018 05:48pm

Forming a committee is a useless Idea. Much more is expected of a man of Jam Kamal stature. Engage the Big4 audit firms and get all Major projects of PSDP of Baluchistan for past 10 years and than start accountability. Will be an amazing start!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 03, 2018

US aid cut

THE US has delivered an object lesson in how not to conduct diplomacy. Mere days ahead of a short visit by US...
Updated September 03, 2018

PM’s request

TO be fair, no government can be expected to work miracles within weeks of coming to power. That is why Imran...
September 03, 2018

Palestine aid cut

GEOPOLITICS can be a cruel and heartless domain. However, even in the realm of international relations, there are...
September 02, 2018

Better ties with Iran

AFTER Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to travel abroad immediately in order to focus on a domestic governance...
September 02, 2018

FATF challenge

FINANCE MINISTER Asad Umar did the right thing by highlighting in the Senate the challenge that the country faces in...
September 02, 2018

Quetta’s water crisis

Balochistan’s government has declared a state of ‘water emergency’ in Quetta. This announcement should not...