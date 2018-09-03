Balochistan CM orders inquiry into 1,600 'politically affiliated' development projects

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday ordered an inquiry into over 1,600 development schemes. which he said were included in the province's annual development programme for 2018-19 without proper protocol being followed.

Most of these 1,600 schemes — which are worth billion of rupees — have been approved on the basis of political affiliations or on individual requests, and without the recommendation of any concerned authority, said an official within the Planning and Development Department.

According to a letter from the Balochistan CM's secretariat, a committee has been formed to look into the matter and the chief minister has also asked for the names and designations of the officers of the planning department who had overseen these schemes.