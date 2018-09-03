Balochistan CM orders inquiry into 1,600 'politically affiliated' development projects
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday ordered an inquiry into over 1,600 development schemes. which he said were included in the province's annual development programme for 2018-19 without proper protocol being followed.
Most of these 1,600 schemes — which are worth billion of rupees — have been approved on the basis of political affiliations or on individual requests, and without the recommendation of any concerned authority, said an official within the Planning and Development Department.
According to a letter from the Balochistan CM's secretariat, a committee has been formed to look into the matter and the chief minister has also asked for the names and designations of the officers of the planning department who had overseen these schemes.
All projects were in papers, money was drawn and taking to Dubai. If you go back to Raisani time, 100% budget was stolen, because Zardari was taking shares from all provinces, even from Shahbaz Sharif.
No funds to spend so injuries business started ,,
Forming a committee is a useless Idea. Much more is expected of a man of Jam Kamal stature. Engage the Big4 audit firms and get all Major projects of PSDP of Baluchistan for past 10 years and than start accountability. Will be an amazing start!