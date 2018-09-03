Sindh IG takes notice of alleged harassment of SBBU student

Sindh Inspector General (IG) Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday took notice of alleged harassment of a student of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) in Nawabshah at the hands of a professor after a video of her cry for help went viral on social media.

At a press conference held at the press club in Nawabshah on Sunday, the student had accused the head of her department of harassing her for months, adding that she kept on complaining about the teacher to the vice chancellor but the latter never took action against him.

She claimed that her father had also approached the varsity administration but was threatened with dire consequences.

“I have been under immense mental strain for months and cannot bear it anymore,” she had said, urging the media to help her.

Later on, the victim had released a video of her plea for help, which was widely shared on social media.

The Sindh IG took notice of the matter today, and asked the Deputy Inspector General of Shaheed Benazirabad to submit a report.