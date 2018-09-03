DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh IG takes notice of alleged harassment of SBBU student

Imtiaz AliSeptember 03, 2018

Email

Sindh Inspector General (IG) Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday took notice of alleged harassment of a student of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) in Nawabshah at the hands of a professor after a video of her cry for help went viral on social media.

At a press conference held at the press club in Nawabshah on Sunday, the student had accused the head of her department of harassing her for months, adding that she kept on complaining about the teacher to the vice chancellor but the latter never took action against him.

She claimed that her father had also approached the varsity administration but was threatened with dire consequences.

“I have been under immense mental strain for months and cannot bear it anymore,” she had said, urging the media to help her.

Later on, the victim had released a video of her plea for help, which was widely shared on social media.

The Sindh IG took notice of the matter today, and asked the Deputy Inspector General of Shaheed Benazirabad to submit a report.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Sep 03, 2018 04:40pm

Well done Sindh Police Daprtment.

inam
Sep 03, 2018 05:04pm

Great job IG sab now a days social media are very helpful

M. Saeed
Sep 03, 2018 05:49pm

This is height of it. Not even safe even from the professors of the University. Let us hope the cries of poor student do not fall still on deaf ears.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 03, 2018

US aid cut

THE US has delivered an object lesson in how not to conduct diplomacy. Mere days ahead of a short visit by US...
Updated September 03, 2018

PM’s request

TO be fair, no government can be expected to work miracles within weeks of coming to power. That is why Imran...
September 03, 2018

Palestine aid cut

GEOPOLITICS can be a cruel and heartless domain. However, even in the realm of international relations, there are...
September 02, 2018

Better ties with Iran

AFTER Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to travel abroad immediately in order to focus on a domestic governance...
September 02, 2018

FATF challenge

FINANCE MINISTER Asad Umar did the right thing by highlighting in the Senate the challenge that the country faces in...
September 02, 2018

Quetta’s water crisis

Balochistan’s government has declared a state of ‘water emergency’ in Quetta. This announcement should not...