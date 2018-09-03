Pakistanis own assets worth $150bn in UAE, SC told
The Supreme Court was told on Monday that Pakistanis own around $150 billion worth of properties and assets in the UAE alone.
The revelation came in a report compiled and presented in court by chartered accountancy firm A.F. Ferguson. The report was submitted in connection with a SC case on Pakistani nationals' properties and bank accounts abroad. The firm, however, cautioned that the data be 'handled with care'.
"Such a massive amount is still parked abroad despite the amnesty scheme?" Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked those present.
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa briefed the apex court on measures taken to recover the identified funds, saying: "Notices have been issued to the 125 people who have assets in the UAE. If they write on affidavits that they do have assets outside of Pakistan, we will interrogate and tax them. But if they deny that, then we can take the help of the UAE government and ask them to take action in accordance with benami properties law."
The SBP governor said that the Federal Investigation Agency, the National Accountability Bureau and other agencies' assistance had also been sought.
The chief justice expressed his dissatisfaction on the progress of the case, remarking that those concealing their assets abroad qualify for money laundering trials.
Shabbar Zaidi, the audit firm's chief, told the court that wealth is transferred outside Pakistan via two channels: "Havala and banking routes".
As regards the latter, he said: "Funds are moved abroad by showing it as agricultural income."
At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the SBP governor if a ban has been placed on transferring foreign exchange outside Pakistan.
"Only a sum of $10,000 is permitted to be taken outside of Pakistan," Bajwa said.
The SBP governor further said that a separate list of 225 Pakistani nationals who have properties in London has also been obtained.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Mansoor Ali Khan assured the court that the new government is "serious about bringing back the money".
"A task force has been formed under the PM's stewardship," the attorney general said. "The govt wants the apex court to provide guidance in this regard."
Comments (17)
This nation has been plundered ruthlessly!
The way Pakistan is being run as a personal empire by all the leaders ruling the country since its inception, it is no surprise that UAE alone has over 150 billion dollars worth of properties of Pakistanis. And, UAE is only a new development much younger and recent. There are so many other places in need of prod for the hidden treasures of Pakistanis.
We need to appreciate that properties cannot be brought back. So, our focus should be bringing cash money to Pakistan.
Another task force??.. so thats how 10mil jobs will be created.
The apex court does not seem to have expertise in dealing with such matters. The case is not as easy as it is portrayed in the media. There very little chances of repatriating the money invested by Pakistanis in UAE and some other countries. Instead of wasting time in curly methods, it is better to seek the help of UN, which has a specialized agency to trace and track the money laundered from one country to another. Otherwise, UAE and other countries are not bound to be dictated by Pakistani laws and they give all needed cover and protection to those, who invested in their countries unless it is proven that that money was illegally transferred and invested on their soil.
if the amount is earned outside and kept outside, then the person has to pay tax in the country where he/she earned the money. if it was moved out of pakistan illegally then definitely the punishment should be severe.
The government has changed but not the bad practices of some people who need to be held accountable.
Surely major portion of $150b belong to big boys such as Dar, Nawaz, Zardari, Sharjeel etc. Time has come for Government to ask all to bring back the loot irrespective of the fact whether assets are declared or not. If declared they should be asked to produce records of transfer of amounts. Government should also form honest, non corrupt task force to monitor the money changers and their activities through surprise audits.
What percentage of these properties are purchased from money made through corruption. Overseas Pakistanis also may have purchased through their hard earned money.
Assets mean immovable property which means it will not be easy to bring it back.
I think most of the properties abroad have been made by Pakistanis while working there for decades and NO one has the right to order them to bring whole or part of it back. Only lucrative investment incentives can work, but given the amount of corruption and lack of apathy by government perons and institutions, dont think that will happen
No need to go to IMF for 9 billions dollars.
Better only focus on Zardari and Nawaz sharif, then elsewhere they both have enough wealth to do away all foreign debts of Pakistan
We need to bring this money back to our country at all cost. These Corruption Mafias has hurt our country more then our declared enemies.
Too little and too late
@Adnan Mazher Khan All the returns from them can yet be brought back or couldn't ?
The auto-cratic, dictatorial and authoritarian administration in UAE will never share the data and details of properties owned and operated by the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan because the tacitly encourage black money from all parts of the world including Russia, India and South America to be invested in their economy for obvious reasons.