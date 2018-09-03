DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Elderly man tortured, humiliated for allegedly defecating in Mirpur mosque

Amir KayaniSeptember 03, 2018

Email

A 55-year-old man was brutally tortured and humiliated in a village of district Mirpur of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for allegedly defecating in a local mosque, police said.

The man was also accused of stealing wires, bulbs as well as taps from the mosque and its ablution area.

According to a first information report, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, a local jury [panchayat] issued orders to humiliate the man.

Subsequently, his head, moustaches and eyebrows were shaved, and he was forced to wear a dog's collar and to bark like a dog, according to police. He was also paraded in the streets of the village while wearing a garland of shoes.

The man was filmed while parading in the streets and the video was also shared on social media.

The victim categorically denied the charges against him and told the police that he was summoned by an influential man of the area and when he reached there, he was accused of theft and was tortured severely. According to him, a drummer and a barber were already there; the latter shaved his head and face, while the drummer was asked to beat the drum while he was being paraded in the streets.

The police claimed to have arrested two people in connection with the incident. According to police, the prayer leader at the local mosque accused the old man of stealing taps and defecating in the veranda of the mosque.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Vaif
Sep 03, 2018 03:33pm

Please spare religious place from dirty and violent acts.

Ramesh
Sep 03, 2018 03:35pm

When are these personal vendettas are going to be punished severely by the law?

Ayaan
Sep 03, 2018 03:40pm

Animals

Arif Godil
Sep 03, 2018 03:50pm

Ignorance and lack of education. Corrupt systems have shattered people's confidence in state institutions.

F
Sep 03, 2018 04:04pm

No one allowed to take law in own hand

Asifnaqvi
Sep 03, 2018 04:24pm

There is violent reaction because the people are convinced that the matter will never take due course of law.

Either SHO will accept the bribes or the investigating officer will write a weak note on his report or even the lower court judge will keep issuing dates after date. At last the complainant will curse himself for filing the FIR.

So the people have decided to square their accounts by themselves. Its unfortunate, but a ground reality.

ABCD
Sep 03, 2018 04:27pm

Suo Motu notice.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 03, 2018

US aid cut

THE US has delivered an object lesson in how not to conduct diplomacy. Mere days ahead of a short visit by US...
Updated September 03, 2018

PM’s request

TO be fair, no government can be expected to work miracles within weeks of coming to power. That is why Imran...
September 03, 2018

Palestine aid cut

GEOPOLITICS can be a cruel and heartless domain. However, even in the realm of international relations, there are...
September 02, 2018

Better ties with Iran

AFTER Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to travel abroad immediately in order to focus on a domestic governance...
September 02, 2018

FATF challenge

FINANCE MINISTER Asad Umar did the right thing by highlighting in the Senate the challenge that the country faces in...
September 02, 2018

Quetta’s water crisis

Balochistan’s government has declared a state of ‘water emergency’ in Quetta. This announcement should not...