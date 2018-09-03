DAWN.COM

Supreme Court declares PIA CEO's appointment null and void

Haseeb BhattiSeptember 03, 2018

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday declared the appointment of Pakistan Inter­national Airlines (PIA) CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan as null and void, citing a "violation of guidelines during his appointment procedure".

A three-member bench of the SC, under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar's stewardship, gave the verdict while hearing two separate PIA-related cases: one on Dr Cyan's appointment and another on the national carrier's audit.

The PIA officers' association had challenged Cyan's appointment in the apex court, while the Auditor General of Pakistan had also recommended Cyan's immediate sacking after terming his appointment an “irregular favour”.

"According to initial reports, CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan's appointment was not in accordance with the law," Justice Ijazul Ahsan told Cyan's attorney, Naeem Bukhari, today.

"Sardar Mehtab Abbasi was a party to the appointment," Justice Ahsan observed, to which the chief justice added: "Cyan has been the personal secretary of Abbasi as well."

"Was Musharraf Rasool interviewed by the board?" Justice Ahsan questioned.

"When the foundation is wrong, the entire building collapses."

Cyan's attorney told the SC bench that the case has already been dealt with by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). "The IHC had sent the matter to the cabinet," Bukhari recalled.

"We set aside the IHC's decision," the chief justice countered.

"Such organisations should have capable and competent persons. Now, good people should come and set things right."

Regarding Abbasi, the former adviser to the PM on aviation affairs who was involved in Cyan's appointment, Justice Nisar said that he "respects Sardar Mehtab Abbasi as a politician" but wondered why he was given "the rein to run such a big organisation".

azhar
Sep 03, 2018 02:18pm

excellent move

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 03, 2018 02:32pm

Excellent decision by SC, and please now take similar actions and get rid of incompetent and 'safarishis' recruited in other institutions. We don't want black sheep holding important jobs in politics, bureaucracy and security services - it is time to clear rotten wood and our mess across the abroad!

GHALIBJEEE
Sep 03, 2018 02:32pm

It seems like Everything in Pakistan is settled in Court, then why form Government and other Institutions.

Make the CJP the PM of the country also

Jawad Downunder
Sep 03, 2018 02:44pm

Fantastic! Justice and merit must prevail. Check first all organasions heads and then make them accountable for all the key positions in their organisations. Make it easy to challenge such things.

