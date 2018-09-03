New LG system to cost Rs30 billion: Khursheed

OKARA: The PPP has said it supports Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity campaign, but the proposed new local bodies system and election may cost at least Rs30 billion in the current economic situation.

The PPP would cooperate with the government in any legislation or amendment designed purely in the interest of the country. This was stated by PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah while talking to the media at the residence of PPP’s district president Chaudhry Sajjadul Hassan that he visited to offer condolences on the demise of Mr Sajjad’s brother, Chaudhry Ahsan.

Former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari, former information minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, former MNA Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Mr Shah said that election for the head of state was very important as it represented the entire nation.

To a query, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not take any step on his own without consulting the PML-N. Regarding the money laundering cases against PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Mr Shah said everyone knew the background of these “unjustified cases”.

He also said that the status of chief justice of the Pakistan (CJP) was very honorable and it must be maintained – apparently with reference to the CJP’s raid at a hospital in Karachi.

He further said that local bodies law in Sindh was functioning well; Prime Minister Imran Khan could change the law in the provinces ruled by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

To a query, he said the plantation of 10 billion trees in the country was a good idea, but it needed land also.

Mr Shah said his party would continue its struggle to fulfil the PPP slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ in the country, especially in Punjab.

Earlier, former principal information officer of the government, Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, also condoled with Mr Sajjad just as the PPP leadership reached there.

