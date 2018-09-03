DAWN.COM

PPP to ask Senate to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

Ikram JunaidiUpdated September 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Naming Islamabad International Airport (IIA) after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is part of the Senate’s agenda for its meeting on Monday.

The resolution will be moved by PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, who is former Senate chairman and who has been demanding the new airport be named after Benazir Bhutto like the old one.

The draft resolution states: “This house recommends that the newly-constructed Islamabad International Airport should continue to be named as Benazir Bhutto International Airport.”

Former govt committee had suggested naming the airport after Liaquat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah or the Gandhara civilisation

During the PML-N government, then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had announced a four-member committee to propose a name for the new airport.

The committee was chaired by the then minister of ports and shipping, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, and included former adviser on national history and literary heritage Irfan Siddiqui, former minister of state for information Marriyum Aurangzeb and former special assistant to the prime minister on law Barrister Zafarullah.

The committee had suggested naming the airport after Liaquat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah and Gandhara, the name of the land and its associated civilisation that existed in the areas now situated in northern Pakistan and the Potohar plateau.

The majority of the members said the airport should be named after someone from the Pakistan Movement so it will not be changed later on political grounds.

However, during the last cabinet meeting, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left the issue open for debate rather than finalising a name for the airport.

The project for the new airport was initiated in 1984 and land was purchased for the airport near Fatehjang in the same year for rates ranging between Rs30,000 per kanal to Rs50,000 per kanal. However, the average rate of the land was Rs70,000 per kanal.

The stone-laying ceremony was held in 2004 in which the then prime minister Shaukat Aziz participated. Construction work was started without the approval of design, and construction projects were awarded to 17 different contractors at the same time.

The initial PC-I of Rs37 billion was approved in 2008 from which a fuel system, radar and radio control buildings, aprons for planes, sewage treatment plant, electricity and availability of water were missing. The PC-I was still approved by a number of government institutions.

Over Rs100 billion was spent on the completion of the airport in the end.

The old airport near Rawalpindi provided services to three million people a year and had about 20 check-in counters and parking space for 400 vehicles. The new airport has 90 check-in counters and parking space for 2,000 vehicles. It can cater to over nine million people a year.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2018

Javed
Sep 03, 2018 09:08am

Makes no sense. BB's name cannot be slapped onto everything that is ever built in Pakistan.

pakistani
Sep 03, 2018 09:11am

people understand now this is only creativity and contribution of PPP towards pakistan.....

Gen. Khan Azaam
Sep 03, 2018 09:14am

Excellent idea but please ask her husband to rpay back any looted money he is holding

JR
Sep 03, 2018 09:14am

NO.She was a ditto copy of NAWAZ as far her love for Bharat was concerned!!!!

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 03, 2018 09:19am

The naming of the new Islamabad Airport after the first prime minister of the country is a wise decision. Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan laid down his life in Rawalpindi, being martyred by an assassin while speaking at a public gathering. Miss Fatima Jinnah was the symbol of democracy in the fight against the self appointed Field Marshal Ayub Khan. Naming the new airport after her should be welcomed by every one including the PPP as she was the initiator for the establishment of democracy in the country while others were asleep or polishing the shoes of the rulers of the country. She deserves to be remembered for her fight alone. The frail old woman taking on a powerful ruler of the country must always be remembered by this nation. Her slogan NOW OR NEVER was the start of the movement for democracy in the country.

L. Ahmad
Sep 03, 2018 09:21am

Why can't we name it after a Noble prize winner from Pakistan? Better than any political identity.

Imran Hanif
Sep 03, 2018 09:22am

We hope that new airport will be named on a bigger Note and not just after Ms Bhutto

RAHMAN SHAIKH
Sep 03, 2018 09:23am

Why ? Is there no other name in the world ?

Medu
Sep 03, 2018 09:23am

Dear PPP, Please get out of this pity politics we have bigger issues than this. Also do something productive, you are not paid out of tax payer's hard earned income for this type of legislation. Bring back the looted money build a new airport and name it whatever you want but this airport is build with our money and we want it to be named after some real heroes of this country.

Skkk
Sep 03, 2018 09:24am

Islamabad is absolutely fine!

Ghani K
Sep 03, 2018 09:25am

Islamabad International is enough

Aamir
Sep 03, 2018 09:28am

The current name of Islamabad International Airport (IIA) is good. No need to add Bhutto to it!

SAK
Sep 03, 2018 09:29am

Liaquat Ali Khan or Isb International, nothing else.

Tamza
Sep 03, 2018 09:34am

NO - never. One airport for a person is enough. She wasnt deserving even of the one - but just sympathy vote got it. I would rather call it Liaquat Airport

M. Arshad
Sep 03, 2018 09:36am

I would like to commend PPP on their prioritisation and goals..... Amazing standing ovation

Rashid
Sep 03, 2018 09:37am

Edhi international airport please.

Humble
Sep 03, 2018 09:40am

What’s wrong with ISLAMABAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT? Keep it simple and non controversial please

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 03, 2018 09:41am

This matter is already resolved, case closed, in an amicable way...

Socrates
Sep 03, 2018 09:42am

"Islamabad International Airport (IIA)" is just fine. There is absolutely no need to change it.

There are other ways to pay respect to past personalities. The best way to pay homage to those persons is to act upon good pieces of advice they gave us.

Lip service does not mean anything. Our biggest tragedy as a nation is that we resort to too much of lip service whether this be religion or patriotism. Practically we are close to zero.

It is not necessary to name mega projects like airports or roads after them.

Let "Islamabad International Airport" be as it is.

Abbas
Sep 03, 2018 09:45am

If at all it has to be named against a person then no one else but Edhi Sb deserves it.

A&A
Sep 03, 2018 09:45am

@Gen. Khan Azaam
Good suggestion. But impossible to return hard earned money.....!!!!!

mohsin
Sep 03, 2018 09:49am

My choice would be either Gandhara or Fatma Jinnah.

Nusrat
Sep 03, 2018 10:12am

height of nonsense......

Sabir Khan
Sep 03, 2018 10:21am

We support the current name.do;t change it please.

AJ
Sep 03, 2018 10:21am

It is an excellent idea to name the Airport after LIAQAT ALI KHAN, it would be a great tribute to the great man.

Sanity
Sep 03, 2018 10:21am

Like it or not but it is ISLAMABAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT and it should remain unchanged, that's it.

