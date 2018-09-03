PPP to ask Senate to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto
ISLAMABAD: Naming Islamabad International Airport (IIA) after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is part of the Senate’s agenda for its meeting on Monday.
The resolution will be moved by PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, who is former Senate chairman and who has been demanding the new airport be named after Benazir Bhutto like the old one.
The draft resolution states: “This house recommends that the newly-constructed Islamabad International Airport should continue to be named as Benazir Bhutto International Airport.”
Former govt committee had suggested naming the airport after Liaquat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah or the Gandhara civilisation
During the PML-N government, then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had announced a four-member committee to propose a name for the new airport.
The committee was chaired by the then minister of ports and shipping, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, and included former adviser on national history and literary heritage Irfan Siddiqui, former minister of state for information Marriyum Aurangzeb and former special assistant to the prime minister on law Barrister Zafarullah.
The committee had suggested naming the airport after Liaquat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah and Gandhara, the name of the land and its associated civilisation that existed in the areas now situated in northern Pakistan and the Potohar plateau.
The majority of the members said the airport should be named after someone from the Pakistan Movement so it will not be changed later on political grounds.
However, during the last cabinet meeting, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left the issue open for debate rather than finalising a name for the airport.
The project for the new airport was initiated in 1984 and land was purchased for the airport near Fatehjang in the same year for rates ranging between Rs30,000 per kanal to Rs50,000 per kanal. However, the average rate of the land was Rs70,000 per kanal.
The stone-laying ceremony was held in 2004 in which the then prime minister Shaukat Aziz participated. Construction work was started without the approval of design, and construction projects were awarded to 17 different contractors at the same time.
The initial PC-I of Rs37 billion was approved in 2008 from which a fuel system, radar and radio control buildings, aprons for planes, sewage treatment plant, electricity and availability of water were missing. The PC-I was still approved by a number of government institutions.
Over Rs100 billion was spent on the completion of the airport in the end.
The old airport near Rawalpindi provided services to three million people a year and had about 20 check-in counters and parking space for 400 vehicles. The new airport has 90 check-in counters and parking space for 2,000 vehicles. It can cater to over nine million people a year.
Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2018
Makes no sense. BB's name cannot be slapped onto everything that is ever built in Pakistan.
people understand now this is only creativity and contribution of PPP towards pakistan.....
Excellent idea but please ask her husband to rpay back any looted money he is holding
NO.She was a ditto copy of NAWAZ as far her love for Bharat was concerned!!!!
The naming of the new Islamabad Airport after the first prime minister of the country is a wise decision. Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan laid down his life in Rawalpindi, being martyred by an assassin while speaking at a public gathering. Miss Fatima Jinnah was the symbol of democracy in the fight against the self appointed Field Marshal Ayub Khan. Naming the new airport after her should be welcomed by every one including the PPP as she was the initiator for the establishment of democracy in the country while others were asleep or polishing the shoes of the rulers of the country. She deserves to be remembered for her fight alone. The frail old woman taking on a powerful ruler of the country must always be remembered by this nation. Her slogan NOW OR NEVER was the start of the movement for democracy in the country.
Why can't we name it after a Noble prize winner from Pakistan? Better than any political identity.
We hope that new airport will be named on a bigger Note and not just after Ms Bhutto
Why ? Is there no other name in the world ?
Dear PPP, Please get out of this pity politics we have bigger issues than this. Also do something productive, you are not paid out of tax payer's hard earned income for this type of legislation. Bring back the looted money build a new airport and name it whatever you want but this airport is build with our money and we want it to be named after some real heroes of this country.
Islamabad is absolutely fine!
Islamabad International is enough
The current name of Islamabad International Airport (IIA) is good. No need to add Bhutto to it!
Liaquat Ali Khan or Isb International, nothing else.
NO - never. One airport for a person is enough. She wasnt deserving even of the one - but just sympathy vote got it. I would rather call it Liaquat Airport
I would like to commend PPP on their prioritisation and goals..... Amazing standing ovation
Edhi international airport please.
What’s wrong with ISLAMABAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT? Keep it simple and non controversial please
This matter is already resolved, case closed, in an amicable way...
"Islamabad International Airport (IIA)" is just fine. There is absolutely no need to change it.
There are other ways to pay respect to past personalities. The best way to pay homage to those persons is to act upon good pieces of advice they gave us.
Lip service does not mean anything. Our biggest tragedy as a nation is that we resort to too much of lip service whether this be religion or patriotism. Practically we are close to zero.
It is not necessary to name mega projects like airports or roads after them.
Let "Islamabad International Airport" be as it is.
If at all it has to be named against a person then no one else but Edhi Sb deserves it.
@Gen. Khan Azaam
Good suggestion. But impossible to return hard earned money.....!!!!!
My choice would be either Gandhara or Fatma Jinnah.
height of nonsense......
We support the current name.do;t change it please.
It is an excellent idea to name the Airport after LIAQAT ALI KHAN, it would be a great tribute to the great man.
Like it or not but it is ISLAMABAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT and it should remain unchanged, that's it.