PM Khan launches countrywide tree plantation drive from Haripur

Dawn.comUpdated September 02, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan planting a sapling at the launch of '10 Billion Tree Tsunami' at District Haripur. — PTI via Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Haripur on Sunday to launch a countrywide tree plantation drive.

"Today we launch our tree plantation drive #Plant4Pakistan across the entire country," he said in a message on Twitter. "I want everyone to join this #GreenPakistan drive so we can counter the twin threats of climate change and pollution confronting our future generations."

According to the pictures shared by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on its Twitter page, people from Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda, Lower Kohistan, Toba Tek Singh, Shikarpur, Malakand and other locations took part in the campaign on Sunday.

"There are 200 points at which the campaign is being started," said PM Khan while talking to the media, adding that it would be spread throughout the country. "This campaign will go on for five years and we will make all of Pakistan green."

"This is not the job of the government or one person; this is the whole nation's problem. If we don't start planting trees now, the whole country can become a desert," he said, emphasising the need to tackle pollution and smog through this plantation.

Some 1.5 million trees are to be planted as part of PTI-led government's 10 billion tree tsunami 2018 drive.

According to a statement earlier issued by the government, the purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

