PTI's Dr Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Dr Arifur Rehman Alvi has been elected the 13th President of Pakistan, according to results provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Alvi, who is now set to succeed the outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain, edged out PML-N backed chief of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Fazlur Rehman and senior PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan in the presidential race by garnering more votes than both his rivals combined.
The ECP, in a press release, said that a total of 1,110 voters participated in the presidential polls held simultaneously at the Parliament House and the four provincial assembles today. Of the total votes cast, 27 votes were declared invalid.
After the total valid votes were treated according to the provision of paragraph 18 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, Alvi secured 353 votes, Rehman bagged 185, while Ahsan's tally stood at 124.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the trio or their agents to the ECP Secretariat tomorrow to witness the tabulation process, after which the official result will be announced and the winner notified.
Votes breakdown
Of the 430 votes cast in the National Assembly and Senate, PTI's Alvi received 212 votes, JUI-F's Rehman bagged 131 and PPP's Ahsan garnered 81; six votes were rejected.
Of the 61 Balochistan Assembly members, 60 cast their votes, with former CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri the sole absentee. According to provisional results reported by DawnNewsTV, PTI's Alvi secured 45 votes, while 15 lawmakers voted for Rehman. PPP's Ahsan failed to receive any vote.
In Sindh Assembly, PPP's Ahsan garnered 100 votes, Dr Alvi bagged 56, whereas just a solitary vote was cast in the favour of JUI's Rehman; one vote was wasted.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Alvi received 78 of the total 109 votes, while Rehman and Ahsan had 26 and five votes respectively to their names.
In Punjab Assembly, Dr Alvi secured 186 votes, whereas Rehman and Ahsan received 141 and six votes respectively; 18 votes were rejected.
The unusually high number of rejected votes in the Punjab Assembly could be attributed to last week's murmurs that a group within the PML-N was unhappy over the party’s decision to nominate Rehman, and even termed him a “bad choice”.
'President of the entire nation'
"I am grateful to God that the PTI-nominated candidate has been successful in the presidential race today," Alvi said in his victory speech. "I am also thankful to Imran Khan for nominating me for such a big responsibility."
In his impending five-year term, Alvi said he hopes that the "fortunes of the poor" take a turn for the better, and that they get "food, shelter and clothing".
Alvi said that "from today I am not just a president that was nominated by the PTI but I am the president of the entire nation and all parties".
"Each party has an equal right on me," he added.
A joint sitting of the Senate and the newly elected national and provincial assemblies — together known as the electoral college of Pakistan — was called to elect the country's 13th president.
The voting started at around 10am and ended at 4pm. The NA and Senate members voted inside the National Assembly hall, whereas the MPAs did the same in their respective provincial assemblies.
With an hour left in the 4pm voting deadline, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament House and cast his vote.
The Election Commission of Pakistan had barred the members from carrying mobile phones with them at the time of voting.
Personnel of Rangers and FC were deployed around the Parliament House and the buildings of the provincial assemblies, which were declared as polling stations.
With the Constitution requiring the presidential election to be held at least a month prior to the outgoing president's final day in the office, the exercise that took place today should have instead been held by August 9, as incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain's term will expire on September 9.
However, since the electoral college was not complete by the Constitutionally set deadline, the presidential election was subjected to delay.
The exercise held today marked the end of a lengthy poll season that began with the July 25 general elections and was followed by various speaker, deputy speaker, prime and chief ministerial ballots.
The newly elected president will take oath of the office on September 9 after the expiry of the five-year term of incumbent president Hussain.
'No complaints'
While arriving at the parliament for the election, Dr Alvi told reporters that members of all political parties should "vote for the best candidate according to their conscience".
He said he expects to win a "clear majority" from all legislatures.
PPP's Ahsan, who spoke to media representatives after visiting the parliament, said votes were being cast efficiently and the process was properly moving forward.
He said the matter of significance was not who from among the three candidates is elected president, but that a new head of state is going to be elected "through the democratic process".
Ahsan said he had no complaints about the election process and that he would congratulate whoever emerges as the winner.
'PPP stabbed joint opposition in the back'
Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F said it will remain an "example in history" that the PPP "stabbed the joint opposition in the back" by refusing to accept Rehman as the opposition parties' nominee.
He said he believed that "apparently", the establishment's favourite party has come to power in the centre.
"The second party [backed by] the establishment has emerged in the form of PPP as an apparent part of the opposition," he alleged.
Tussle over opposition candidate
After the Election Commission of Pakistan set September 4 as the day of the 2018 presidential elections, four candidates were nominated and had subsequently filed their papers.
While the PTI and its allies have seen their candidates stave off any upsets in all the post-general election polls this summer, its presidential candidate, the PM-nominated Dr Arif Alvi, could have had a tougher task since the PTI does not have a majority in the Senate, whose members are also going to vote today.
Moreover, the presidential election is held via a secret ballot, which keeps the door open for horse-trading.
However, Dr Alvi's presidency bid was given a huge boost due to disagreements within the opposition camp.
The PPP claims it's "suggestion" to nominate Aitzaz Ahsan as the opposition's candidate was misconstrued as a finalised nomination, which did not sit well with the PML-N as Ahsan had been a front line critic of its leadership in the past.
The episode reopened old wounds, and despite efforts to reconcile, a middle ground was not to be reached. PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari did not budge and stuck with his nomination of Ahsan. Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had been given the task to mediate between the two parties, ended up garnering the joint opposition's support for himself; he was nominated by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.
A fourth candidate, PML-N's Ameer Muqam had also filed his nominated papers but withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour, possibly in Rehman's favour.
How is the president of Pakistan elected?
As mentioned above, the electoral college of Pakistan comprises six leading elected bodies of Pakistan: the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.
Of the sextet, the Senate and the NA's members are given one vote each. However, the four provincial assemblies are assigned an equal weight with the smallest of them all — the Balochistan Assembly — serving as the base.
The Balochistan Assembly has 65 members while the strength of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is almost double this number, i.e. 124; so the vote of a member of the KP assembly has half the value of the vote of a member of the Balochistan Assembly.
According to the rules, the votes polled for candidates in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are multiplied by 65 and divided by the total strength of that house, i.e. 371, 168 and 124 respectively. The values obtained are then rounded off.
So again PPP is favoring PTI, same as they did during the elections of the Senate Chairman and Prime Minister!
Maulana you have No shame . You are embarrassing for Pakistan . Aitzaz Ahsan people like you still following Zardari and clan wonders the nation . Dr. Arif I wish you success and best of luck . This Nation needs honest people now . No place for corrupt and so called Leaders!
The election is as ceremonial as the position of President itself is. I do not understand why such a big deal is being made by PPP and PML-N and the lost Maulana are all making out of all this wheeling dealing and trading fanfare.
Aitzaz Ahsan is the most suitable candidate for this post. But, he belongs to the most corrupt party of Pakistan.
what a shame, PMLN and the coalition opposition could not find a candidate better than Maulana. Shameful. People should remember who vote for Maulana and make sure to vote them out in the next election.
Molana is the best candidate
Aitzaz Ahsan will be victorious in his goal to make sure Dr Arif Alvi becomes the President of Pakistan.
Politics in Pakistan is entertaining like a theatre. What we hear from politicians is public consumption material. It lacks political vision, logic and moral high ground. Presidential election is one of the situations.
Maulana Fazrul Rahman is best candidate
Glad to see all that Pakistani states have equal voting power in the nomination process of the presidency. But to be honest, we should not have a PM and a president. Pakistan should become a full presidencial-system with direct presidential elections and do away with the PM post.
@SUMAIRA the president has special powers that can pardon anybody or reduce their punishment. If president comes from PMLN or ppp, then that could work in favour of Nawaz Sharif and zardari etc.
Unfortunately, even PTI could not realize that this time it must have been a woman president.
@KK , under the circumstances, he is indeed the best.
He can contain the Establishment and unite Pakistan against bullying by any quarter.
On political front, his victory can take ex-President zardari behind the bars.
Democracy has certainly some drawbacks. There had never been any accountability of the outgoing president/s. Whatever they promise before that is instantly forgotten. Any president has to be the most neutral person who must favor only the interest of the country and the people.
Maulana, Looser just wanted to be in limelight, wait for next 5 years
What maths!
Not this mullah who cant speak a word of foreign language to represent the country in thevworld. Shame on us and more shame on him. Using religion for his corrupt political career.
Arif Alvi is best candidate.we want clean people.
@Mak I really appreciate your opinion
Majority of us will hang our heads in shame if Fazl-ur-Rehman became the president of Pakistan. The most corrupt, the most double faced opportunist ever to have existed in out country
The fact that Maulana Fazl is a candidate here is shameful for Pakistan
Selection of Fazlur Rahman as a candidate shows the respect these opposition parties have for the people of Pakistan. Opposition parties have no idea about what Pakistani people want and I see a total disregard of reality by them.
Although not a cool mind like Mamnoon Hussain, still Alvi should be a better person for the ceremonial job of President.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be tried for treason based on what was revealed in the Wikileaks report. His blaming of the army over Election fraud is also treasonous. The people of the Pakistan are done with these corrupt leaders
@SUMAIRA: Don't you like a phenomenal salary of Rs. 2 million a month and a life-long pension and perks highest in the world?
Zardari wants PTI to win,,, Otherwise he could have changed the candidate on opposition demand.
@SUMAIRA bragging rights
@Aamir yes!
PML (N) had much better choices in its own ranks; but they went for the worst option for Pakistan. It will go a long way to their discredit.
When you look at the picture of all the Nominees you can tell what each candidate is saying. Aitzaz Ahsan picture is saying " I am not here to win, I am here to make sure Molana doesn't win and Zardari stay out of Jail. ". Molana Fazul Rehman is saying " If not the Prime Minister then I will be happy to be at least the President " and Dr. Arif Alvi's picture tells " I will Definitely win, with THEIR support I can not lose. "
@MA Please have mercy on People of Pakistan.
This is the most embarrassing moment for any Pakistani that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman is considered to be the President of the country. There was no other that could have been identified to be one.
I am lost for words as to why a highly intelligent, well educated and intellectual person like Aitzaz Ahsan has always rooted for Zardari and his progney. In some clips he has been seen showering such praise on Zardari as to raise him above the status of man. Was this all bluster meant for the eventual award that he was finally rewarded by the PPP? Even that is likely to turn to dust and ashes for him.
Surely Dr Arif Alvi is to win.
Those accusing that PTI is getting favors from PPP should remember the historic rifts between PML-N and PPP and supporting PML-N or being in a strong alliance with them will make many of their voters, especially in Interior Sindh, unhappy.
Shame on people who said that we won't celebrate the independence day of the motherland. There is a limit to how low a person can go just because he lost.
We have still high hopes that moulana becomes victorious as he is the right choice to give his valued input for running day to day govt affairs to Prime Minister. Moulana is most sincere to the nation and have no ill feelings towards any national leader he is the last hope for Pakistan, he is indispensable he must win..
Hope PTI win. Then the government can move forward.
@fakhar ..Your comment expressed my thoughts thanks and good comment.
@Tariq Rashid ..The most shameful liar and two faced person your Moulana is, in my opinion.!
@Truth "Aitzaz Ahsan is the most suitable candidate for this post. "
May I ask what makes him as the " most suitable candidate"? Oh! He was an attorney of ousted Gillani? When he said no one can forces PM Gillani to resign. Not even Supreme Court.
Chief of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Fazlur Rehman !
Pakistan will move forward and become clean white under Dr. Arif Alvi
My advice to Molana is, accept ground reality and retire from politics - your days are very limited and you have shown your true colours. This is why public have rejected you and people like you - accept defeat and go without causing more embarrassment to yourself and your family. There is no room in politics for selfish, greedy, hypocrites and corrupt people!
Will the opposition party if defeated will again play the blame game.
Sad to see politicians in Pakistan using religion as their tool to win
@Truth unfortunately AA is slso corrupt! By definition.
This is the first time after 54 long years that a male dentist is contesting the Presidential Elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, whereas, in 1964, Madr-e-Millat, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, who was also a dentist by profession, contested the Presidential Elections against sitting President, Field Marshall Ayub Khan. Hopefully, this time, a dentist could win and become the President of a brave nation of 225 million people. Pakistan, Zindabaad, land of five season and hardworking people of Pakistan, Paeendabaad.
inshAllah pakistan will move the bright future ,every people will respect the our country
Hi. i don't understand if their is a prime minister, why then is their elections for a president of Pakistan?
If Fazal Rehman is elected it would be a sad day for democracy.
@SUMAIRA its because when any new law is passed it needs final approval from president.. so any opposition president can block the law and dealy it if he wants.. now i hope all clear !!
It's very shameful to see the chaos in the assemblies at federal and provincial level. People are behaving casually and rudely and I even saw on TV some NA members eating something. This is strictly not allowed and all the parliament members should get basic training for proper manners.
Ahsan is the most suitable candidate with experience and high credentials.
Dr.Alvi will be the next president of Pakistan. PTI Zindabad Imran Khan Zindabad pakistan Zindabad.
Shameless Molana. Now he will give dharna
Yahoooooo
The deal is done. Now, Imran Khan will let the cases against Zardaris lie low and dormant.
As expected Dr Arif Alvi won the presidential election and now is the 13th President of Pakistan. WELL DONE PTI and let's make changes as Imran Khan promised.
Law makers? Them? You must be kidding me.
@RUMI - grow up and come out of your negative mode, and face ground realities like a brave man!
Congratulations to the new President. By far the best choice of 3. Good luck and all the best wishes to him and nation
Imran Khan should be grateful to MQM and Arif Alvi should be grateful to PPP.
Thanks PPP for saving this nation from embarrassment. Had Aitzaz stepped down, maulana could have won.
It is simple math, opposition parties having majority to win... but Alvi victory is the result of NRO signed between PTI and PPP as fawad choudhri suggested earlier , Aitizaz name as president candidate , just to devide opposition ...same game was played during senete elections ......well done zardari ....now zardari will slip out from justice ...
@Aamir Cos PPP i.e. Zardari thinks that by favouring PTI they would avoid accountability but thats their dream. Besides PTI would have won anyway if both (PPP+PMLN) had voted for joint candidate.
interesting ... there were some bad people on the rise, they were saving their own skin by running people's lives...Anyway, Congratulations to Dr. Arif Alvi...
Glad to see Mullah Fazlur Rehman was not elected.
im really happy for Dr Alvi. He fixed my teeth. Really nice guy. He'll be a great president!
Finally, we have an educated President unlike last one, who did not even have a college degree. Finally, we are getting rid of the cancer of the Pakistan Society, but be warn, cancer can come back any time if finds an opportunity so we need ensure our institutions are bigger than any person and procedures and processes are in place to ensure these thugs can never come back in power.
@Aamir , these are tough times brother, one has to do all they can to avoid investigation against corruption.
All his life whenever DrArif Alvi will think that once he was elected as the president of Pakistan, he would always think of Asif Zardari. Without his cooperation Dr Arif Alvi couldn't have become the President.
After the election Aitzaz Ahasan would have called him saying " Mission Complete. "
Congratulations and best of luck Dr. Arif Alvi as new elected president of Pakistan.
Heartiest congratulations to Dr Arif Alvi for winning Presidential election.
@RUMI : Even joint opposition candidate would never win. Dr. Alvi has a lead of 44 votes against Fazl + Aitazaz votes.
Congratulations Pakistan.
@Mak
Very well said. I second that emotion.
@RUMI How exactly? The votes of combined opposition are 40 odd votes less than Arif Alvi.
Well said, Mak.
@Shah I fully agree with Mr. Shah. Pakistan should have presidential system of government, just as USA has.
Shame on PMLN for supporting Fazlur Rehman.
Congratulations to the new President.
I hope this is the last of the Maulana we'll see
What a shameful show by PML-N. PPP PML-N combined are an utter failure
"establishment's favourite party...." How dare these bigots say such a thing .....
@RUMI In the end PML-N without its own candidate is the biggest loser
Votes won by Dr. Arif Alvi are more than total won by the other two. So, Dr. Alvi would have won even if the opposition had one candidate. It is good that PTI candidate has won, because otherwise there would be trouble all along in running the government.
@ Raja Farhat Abbas this is sarcasm bro.. I agree with you..