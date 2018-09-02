Police team set up to probe liquor case against Sharjeel Memon
A special police team was constituted on Saturday to probe a case registered against PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and three others for the alleged possession of liquor, it was learnt on Sunday.
The incarcerated former minister, his driver and two servants were booked by police yesterday under Section 4 (owning or possessing intoxicant) of the Zia-era law, The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order (4 of 1979).
The section under which the case has been registered reads: "Whoever owns, possesses or keeps in his custody any intoxicant shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term, which may extend to two years, or with whipping not exceeding thirty stripes, and shall also be liable to fine."
The case was registered after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton on Saturday, during which he found three bottles of liquor in the room of the ex-minister, who told the CJP that the bottles did not belong to him.
Jan Mohammad, Memon's driver, told reporters while being taken away that the bottles spotted by the CJP did not contain liquor. One of the bottles contained honey while the other contained cooking oil, he claimed.
SSP South Omar Shahid Hamid said yesterday that police had collected blood samples from Memon and that "there will be an inquiry" and "action will be taken against those found responsible". The results of the blood tests have not yet been made available.
The SSP had also said the police seized the bottles given to them by the jail officials and sent them to a forensic lab for examination, and that police investigators had also obtained DVR footage from the hospital.
The team comprising Deputy Inspector General South Javed Alam Odho, Senior Superintendent Police Investigation South Abdullah Jan and SSP Investigation East Shabbir Memon, was constituted "for the purpose of completion of investigation of case FIR no. 398/2018 u/s 4 Prohibition Ordinance", a police notification dated Sept 1 said.
Memon was parcelled off to Karachi's Central Jail soon after the discovery of 'liquor' in his room, as police and hospital authorities scrambled to save face.
Comments (12)
It was Zaitoon ka tale and nothing else as per Shirjeel
How can the Sindh police find someone who serves their masters with all his might guilty of any wrong doings? We are sure the wine bottles will be found to be containing honey and olive oil, both of which form the honourable member's diet.
PPP/Saeen Sarkar is the epitome of corruption and indifference towards the plight of people of Sindh. Guillotine for their leadership can do wonders for Sindh!
I feel sorry for the driver and 2 servants
Really? A team had to be set up to investgate some liqiour bottles in the hospital room of an accused? Isn' this part of their job any way? Maybe the Police were complicit in it if they were guarding the sub-jail. Now the team will just scratch each other's back, have a good time and come up with lame excuses that could've been established in 5 minutes, instead of wasting resources on a 'team'.
The question is, will police be able to conduct an impartial investigation based on evidence found in the room? I don't think so, because, Asif Zardari and his cronies will influence the investigation and will try to protect Sharjeel Mamon. This is my view.
If it is LEAs operating in Sindh investigating this case then Congratulations in advance Sharjeel Memon and PPP. You are clear of all charges.
Must be given Exemplary punishment and lesson learned for others if proven guilty. Desperately waiting for the outcome of the investigation and forensic lab results.
If the hospital was a sub-jail then the jail staff is not blameless. They are responsible for allowing contraband into it. This not the first instance of a jailed person being lodged in a hospital, there are numerous cases of it.
" They weren't mine. I found them under the bed. "
Why the bottles have to be sent to a forensic lab for examination when the police present with the CJ confirmed alcohol by smelling it?
These bigwigs are making mockery of imprisonments with their luxury life in confinement.
Wish outcome will be positive! Otherwise government machinery and all relevant departments all are behind this corrupt ex minister which has No shame at all. Shame also on PPP for allocating MPA ticket to this jailed so called leader. Feeling sorry for the people of Sindh who are surrounded by these criminals .