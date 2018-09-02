Will discuss the $300m US 'payment' matter with Pompeo: Foreign Minister Qureshi
After the US military moved to scrap a $300 million aid to Pakistan for what it claimed was Islamabad's lack of “decisive actions” in support of regional American strategy, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi contended the labeling of the payment as "aid" and vowed to discuss the matter with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
“Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy... $300m (actually $323.6m to include non-Pakistan funds) was reprogrammed by the Defense Department in the June/July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities,” Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said in an email to AFP.
The US defence department “is awaiting a congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied”, Faulkner said.
Responding to the development, Qureshi, the newly appointed foreign minister of Pakistan, clarified that the payment, which the US is now considering scrapping, is in fact the support coalition fund.
"This is not an aid of any kind that can be suspended," he said. "This is actually the payment of expenses incurred by us during the war against terrorism."
The foreign minister said that to "rid the region and the world from terrorism is a joint effort, for which Pakistan has done a lot. The Pakistan Army and people have sacrificed a lot, which is why the positive thinking should be that all the measures that are for our joint goals should continue as is."
Qureshi said that the matter will be discussed with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo when he visits Pakistan on Wednesday.
"We will sit with him, present our point of view and exchange ideas," he said. "We have several combined interest ... we will take our mutual respect for each other into consideration and move forward."
Pakistan has fought fierce campaigns against homegrown militant groups and has lost thousands of lives and spent billions of dollars in its long war on extremism.
But US officials accuse Islamabad of ignoring or even collaborating with groups that attack Afghanistan from alleged safe havens along the border between the two countries.
The White House believes that a Pakistani crackdown could be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the long-running war in Afghanistan.
US frustration boils over
President Donald Trump's predecessor Barack Obama authorised drone strikes on Pakistani soil and sent US commandos to kill Osama bin Laden in his Abbottabad hideout.
But Trump's aggressive language has especially angered Pakistani officials. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump wrote on Twitter at the beginning of the year.
“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”
Pakistani leaders disputed the $33b figure, insisting that around half of the money relates to reimbursements, and the prime minister's office accused Trump of ignoring the great sacrifices the country has made to fight extremism.
In March, a senior US official said that Pakistan has “done the bare minimum to appear responsive to our requests,” and concerns over a lack of action by Islamabad against militant groups still persist.
“We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups,” Faulkner had said.
Good Move. Benefit to whole world including Pakistan
The blood of Pakistan's soldiers does not count. We have spent eighty billion dollars in countering terrorism and the lives of over fifty thousand civilians and soldiers have been lost. If this counts for three hundred million dollars in American eyes then they are welcome to keep that sum.in fact it shall set us free from contiuous bullying, bluster and blackmail.
Already scraped, not moves to scrap $300 million in aid.
Something else is bothering them. It is not the "alleged-terrorists" for sure. I wish I could know the real story.
Good decision indeed. Pakistan should learn to stand on his feet.
Time to stop begging and completely close Afghan, basically a remote American border for indefinite period of time until Afghanistan divorce USA and send them back home to make America great again. Once done, only then we talk to thankless Afghan Govt. a neighbour.
Thank you for doing that. We do not need it from you.
Please close us land access to Afghanistan. Enough is enough
Yesterday - Pakistan support Iran's stand on nuclear deal. Today - $300m aid to Pakistan cancelled.
Pakistan should not yield to US' pressure. She wants Pakistan to start operation again in the troubled regions where common people have already affected. Yielding to such pressure will result in mounting of already dissent of the people against the state which would then fulfill our enemies' nefarious designs.
Stop all shipment to Afghanistan
A do more agenda is already announced before the visit of Secretary of State and Commander US forces.
Pakistan doesn't need your stupid peanuts. Get lost.
Is this a warning shot for approval of IMF bailout if and when we apply?
This amount is peanut. Better ignore it, life will go on. Never ever accept unnecessary aid.
Charity never comes free. Earn with dignity. Its a long but sure path. Last but not least do not hate any one for not giving aid.
Aid cuts are not enough. Please apply sanctions.
$300M aid is too small and US can keep it with pleasure.
Nice to see the Americans FINALLY waking up to what India has been saying all along.
Regardless of what US says, I suggest the following:
(1) Pakistan should learn to live on its own resources.
(2) Pakistan should fight terrorists with full force for its own good.
(3) Pakistan should reorganize its priorities, which are currently quite disorderly.
(4) Pakistan should promote democracy in the true sense of the word.
(5) Pakistan should promote good governance and rule of law as its foremost priorities.
If the foregoing is done, its dependence on other countries including US can be minimized.
I wish they ban all and any aid to Pakistan so our people can introspect and look for self reliance instead of US pennies. If only we stop corruption on all levels, Pakistan does not need aid.
Keep your money. We don't want It. Fight your own war.
Let them keep their AID with them.
Hard time for Pakistan Ahead... Pakistani Rupee is going to touch 150 soon.. .
Expected move.
Good
No need for your aid. Let’u stand on our feet.
Cancel Pimpeo trip!
Very bad news for Pakistan again.
Indication is not good before the upcoming meeting with IK and USA secretary of State. However, it is quite obvious.
Pakistan will do well to continue to strengthen relations with China and other powers. Hoping with IK’s government there will be some progress towards slef reliance.
USA will lose its strongest foot hold in the south Asia on the bad advise of some hostile countries towards Pakistan.
Pakistan should stop blaming US for not giving aid as no self-respecting country should be waiting for aid. Thanks to PM Imran Khan probably that will be the case this time as highlighted by him.
Cool !!
It seems the US is losing ground in South Asia because of its unpopular, unwanted bullying against the sovereign states...
Dividends of heavy Indian political investment in American politics!
Pentagon should not forget that now Captain Imran khan is sitting in PM house
This is not unexpected. We should expect the unexpected from USA. USA has habit of using other nations for its selfish and strategic interests and objectives. We should continue to build and reinforce our relationships with other countries that has some respect for our concerns and objectives. We should increase our security internally and externally. We must eliminate threats within and keep strict surveillance on the activities of foreign agencies and their agents within and without our borders and we shall prevail by standing on our own feets and building strong economic systems
We dont want your aid. Keep it with yourself. Islamabsd is no more darling of US.
Lets see change agenda holders to dare to really a change this time or takes uturn as usual.
Clearly this is the time Pakistan should cut off all war related relations with America and with immediate effect stop transit of all American war supplies to Afghanistan via Pakistan, Our air corridors should be closed for American military air traffic. America must realise that without Pakistan they will spend another trillion in Afghan war and still not get any where....it is time for America to go home, they have lost the war in Afghanistan and its as simple as that.
Pakistan doesn't needs USA Aids
Thank you USA, we'll build our country without your help and dictation.
You made my day US Thanks
Thanks US we don’t need you, China is on our side
Kicking when down. First rule of negotiation, always start from the point of strength Someone is not happy with the newly elected government. I put my trust in IK and SMQ
What a beginning!IK had earlier declared that he would shoot down drones crossing the Pakistan border.Lets see if he walks the talk.
Thanks a lot. US plz keep your mony with yourself and leave us to live atleast. We Pakistanis have given up enough lifes and assets into your so called war on terror.
Price to pay when you show support for Iran and Turkey. Hopefully IK doesnt start begging Pompeo
Finally...
Let's see Imran Khan use his cricketing captaincy skills & bail out of this situation.
A good effect would be that Pakistan shall learn to fend off its own.
True american colors of alliance!
Keep it USA . you will need it
A good move. Let the Pakistanis stand on their own feet.
They know that IK is the kinda person who has always been against the Pakistan's support to US in Afghanistan and still did this foxy trick. Not to mention the Pompeo's visit that is due in a week or so. Doesn't look like Pentagon and US Department of State are going in sync.
Welcome gift to Naya Pakistan from US.
Cancel visa for their visiting secretary.. case closed.
About time USA ,
Pakistan should avoid any aid from US as they will always blackmail Pakistan. The collective strategy of the US Israel and India is to destroy Pakistan. With the help of our internal enemies they have trapped Pakistan in a Bermuda triangle. These are great testing and difficult times for Pakistan and it all depends how the civilian and military leadership will make the future of Pakistani generation a prosperous one.
Pakistani already told ,we don't need any money from USA ,why people are worried
Welcome Russia.
ALHUMDULLAH. We do not need these dirty dollars. IA our land will become well reliant.
Just in time for Pompeo's visit.... how very subtle
US should be told to keep their so called aid. In future any help which they ask should be charged on a fee basis. US not to be trusted. It’s becoming more and more clear that they want Israel to become the powerful nation apart from themselves and DO NOT want any Muslim country to take the lead. Have u noticed that they have created havoc in all Muslim nations in the Middle East so that Israel becomes powerful. They can’t fool Pakistan now that Imran Khan is the PM.
Blessings in disguise?
Those nations who depend on foreign aid will find it very difficult to progress. No countries has got properous through foreign aid. Pakistan and Imran Khan or any poor or developing should not depend on foreign aid. Common people of those countries that take foreign aid never benefit of foreign aid. The only people that get benefitted from foreign aid are politicians. Foreign aid is ''socialism'' for rich people/ rulling class.
Serving US interests no more. Don't send your ministers and army generals to our country. We have suffered enough losses in terms of lives of our soldiers and civilians and destruction of property and are not willing to abide by the do more policy your country employs towards us.
Pakistan has CPEC
Are we going to carry on the serving of American interests at the huge costs to us, both in terms of men lives and material? The pittance that was coming our way for any sacrifices made by us is no more. Will the powers that be tell their countrymen frankly what to expect in the coming times?
In another news Pakistan is said to be standing with Iran after the Trumpian withdrawal from N-deal. This is fallout.
IK is loathe to taking aid from anyone. He said any country that stops aid is doing us a favour. Another failed policy and tactic.
Naya Pakistan doesn't need any aid
Thanks, Mr. Trump.
More than likely this money was bribe money to buy off Sharif and Zardari. Pakistan is better of without this money.
Great!
Is this $300 million 'aid' or 'reimbursement for services rendered'?
Hopefully, our government has expected this for a long time and us prepared for it. I believe it is high time we stop relying on the US and Saudi Arabia for endless aid, and out ourselves on the road to respectable selff sufficiency. A country that has been around for 71 years surely shouldn't need aid any longer.
First & foremost our OWN MEDIA should hammer the fact that it is / was NOT AID. As part of the arrangement, as weakly negotiated as it might be, the nomenclature was REIMBURSEMENT - Coalition Support Fund
And now all the illiterate people who don't understand anything in economics will start commenting here that we don't need USA money!!
Bad
The best thing ever pakistan leaders need to grow up and stand on its own feet stop taking foreign aid from enemies of Islam and country and live within their own means
Trust me, as a Pakistani I am very happy about this!
Good. Spend it on your own people, they need it more.
Good decision
Thank you America. We DO NOT need or want your money. Please keep your money and dont need to send your envoy here
Stop calling this aid! It should be called extortionate International payments that come with strings attached that ultimate lead to the compromise of Pakistan's security. We don't need this money that never really trickles down to the common civilian on the ground.
Pakistan should immediately stop all logistics and transit facilities for the USA troops operating in Afghanistan. It is only fair and logical.
This was bound to happen.
US has not given a single dollar in the last 3 years or so its not a surprise anymore nor Pakistan is expecting anything from US. For do more, it's no more reply for us.
Good riddance. I hope we never have to see that kind of blood money again. 12-13 billions in US assistance which resulted in 100 billions in losses to our economy and over 100.000 dead and wounded in a war which was not ours. Also, this was not aid, i was payment to services in War on Terror.
Question remains: will Pakistan keep open supply lines when Americans are not going to pay for it?
Americans will get a good reply this time as we have IK in the office who is not interested in this aid anyway.
We dont need it.
This will help Pakistan to stand on its own feet by being self sufficient.
Best decision. Thank you. We need to do away with aid and that too with strings attached.
China and CPEC will help.
Welcome gift to Naya Pakistan from the US.
Justified decision.
Sanctions against Iran, Turkey, stopped aid against Palestine, now Pakistan. Trumps right on track.
It is in the interest of Pakistan and India both must come closer.
Big blow to Imran Khan's 'Naya Pak' as US to scrap $300m aid
We want the US to "do more" in Afghanistan.
Pakistan ! What is going ON ?
Let America know that we are their friend only in peace as rightly said by our PM. Moreover the issue of Afghanistan cannot be solved by war.
Looking for scape goats for own failure.
No problem
So bad for supporting Iran.
This is becoming embarrassing day by day
I wish this aid is denied and we become self-sustained country!
Good news indeed. Minimum interaction with USA is better for Pakistan.
Is it a shock to the PTI Govt. or a big achievement of the PTI Government ? It is hoped the cricketer-turned politician/PM with experience of playing cricket and running a big hospital will deal with this situation succesfully.
This is all down to the fact that we have a new Government who will stand up to the US and put Pakistan first, please keep your 300 million we have our nation at heart.
The more an individual, a family, a community, a city, a country can survive without assistance, the better
Pm khan please say no to the US. We need to get out of this quagmire
Well it was in pipe line and new government attitude made it sure that we don't get it.atitude of Pakistan In right direction.
Times have changed. Nobody tells us what to do anymore. Not for peanuts anyway. The Americans know that nobody other than the US is responsible for their failures in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
@Vi Shifting blame! Making America Great Again is not working out so well.
Pakistan does not need $300 000 from America. Its good, this way Pakistan can become self reliant and develop political and economic relationships with other countries. Pakistan had made allot of sacrifices defending its country against terrorism.
US needs this money to continue funding ISIS in Afghanistan
With racist and bigot Donald Trump and his cunning, crooked and criminal cronies at the helm in Washington D.C., what else can you expect?
US can keep every penny to themselves, nothing is required and no need to send your puppets to meet our newly formed government.
@T Pakistan should block air route to US and Nato with immediate effect. No free travel over Pakistan.
@Kamal Seriously , what if they cancel the visa of all the economic migrants and students that go from Pakistan to USA,
Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be wise to not receive the US Secretary of State at Islamabad Airport, or provide a grand reception for this betrayal. Instead, let the US official plane land, let it sit on the tarmac for a while, let them sweat. The have an under-secretary or low-level junior Minister show up to receive the party. See how they react!
We don't want any aid, no 'do more' demands and no air and road access to Afghanistan through Pakistan. USA has to pay tariff, if they wish to use our roads and infrastructure for transporting goods. This is expected from PTI government.
Congratulations Pakistan. You are a sovereign country now!!!
Make your own rules!
The reason for the US latest move is Pakistan's support for Iran. PM Khan should make a bold 'out of box' decision and decline to meet with US Secretary. The meeting should be FO & Military, this allows the PM greater latitude for decision making downstream and taking Parliament into confidence. The US team is coming to read the 'riot act' to the Pakistan PM as a prelude to their more important meetings in India. Pakistan should make it clear to US that they need to dismantle the CIA run bases targeting Pak Army from Afghanistan.
US has failed miserably.
Pakistan should use it's famed nukes to get what it deserves i.e. $300 million.
We need to safe guard our interest with dignity. It is a "Blessing in disguise!!".
A blessing in disguise. We're far better off in the long run without US
Pakistan should immediately close the air and land corridor which it provides to the US. US has nothing good to offer any more and has plans to harm Pakistan further. Closing air and land access should be the correct response. This situation is going to escalate weather Pakistan likes it or not. The country should start preparing for worse to come.
@Falcon1 : There is no such problem for Americans. US ambassador can pick them up and bring them to where ever they want to go. This is a problem with Pakistani politicians only.
No more help to Uncle Sam. If seventy thousand lives is not enough, nothing will ever be. America can do what they want with their dollars because we don't need them anymore. All we have to do is wait for CPEC to reap dividends.
Thankyou USA :) in future I am hoping Pakistan will reject any money from USA even if they insist on giving for whatever reason.
@Alvi Totally agree with you, now Pakistan will learn to manage the country on it's own, some temporary hardships will attain long term stability and self dependence.
@Falcon1 now that is too much to ask from Pakistani government, an impossible task.
Very good. Scrap all such aid. Good for Pakistan.
Shouldnt be a problem..should it? Last time you said Pak doesnt need US aid.
This is a blessing in disguise.
New Pakistan needs to have a foreign and domestic policy best suited to its own interests. If Pakistan does not help itself, nobody else will. Follow Imran Khan for five years, and see what happens. Don't be impatient.
@Rashid It is not $300 million USA says $33 billions. Check the figures.
Endgame has started in the relationship between the two countries. More trouble is brewing for Pakistan in the coming months as the US plans to flex its muscles in the IMF and the World Bank against Pakistan. It's time for action against homegrown terrorists else the consequences would be far too unimaginable.
finally over now dont try to get it again pls
@Himmat What you want? Billions of $ and do nothing? Now you can not fool anymore. Pakistan would be far better if they kept the USA friendship. Pakistan thinks that their Iron Friend will help them then just forget it. This so called friend will charge Pakistan High interest rate will Pakistan will not be able to repay. Think?
@Socrates Agree with you
This is great because we as a nation have become too reliant on this so called "aid'". So now need to work harder to stand on out own feet and grow up as a nation.
@Rashid I totally agree with you. This so called aid dis more harm.than good for our nation.
It's a good opportunity for Pakistan to free itself from the humiliating servitude of US and stand on its own feet. It is going to be extremely hard and painful and may take a while but the nation can achieve self reliance. It is time to restore dignity and earn back respect that this nation of over two millions deserve.
Good chance for the nation to get rid of dependence. Timing is also good, Pakistani administration is not consist of looters and beggars.
@Chaudhaury sahib ..... one of the best answers!!