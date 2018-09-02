DAWN.COM

Will discuss the $300m US 'payment' matter with Pompeo: Foreign Minister Qureshi

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated September 02, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi delivers a media talk — DawnNewsTV
After the US military moved to scrap a $300 million aid to Pakistan for what it claimed was Islamabad's lack of “decisive actions” in support of regional American strategy, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi contended the labeling of the payment as "aid" and vowed to discuss the matter with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

“Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy... $300m (actually $323.6m to include non-Pakistan funds) was reprogrammed by the Defense Department in the June/July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities,” Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said in an email to AFP.

The US defence department “is awaiting a congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied”, Faulkner said.

Take a look: US cuts military training programme for Pakistan

Responding to the development, Qureshi, the newly appointed foreign minister of Pakistan, clarified that the payment, which the US is now considering scrapping, is in fact the support coalition fund.

"This is not an aid of any kind that can be suspended," he said. "This is actually the payment of expenses incurred by us during the war against terrorism."

The foreign minister said that to "rid the region and the world from terrorism is a joint effort, for which Pakistan has done a lot. The Pakistan Army and people have sacrificed a lot, which is why the positive thinking should be that all the measures that are for our joint goals should continue as is."

Qureshi said that the matter will be discussed with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo when he visits Pakistan on Wednesday.

"We will sit with him, present our point of view and exchange ideas," he said. "We have several combined interest ... we will take our mutual respect for each other into consideration and move forward."

Pakistan has fought fierce campaigns against homegrown militant groups and has lost thousands of lives and spent billions of dollars in its long war on extremism.

But US officials accuse Islamabad of ignoring or even collaborating with groups that attack Afghanistan from alleged safe havens along the border between the two countries.

The White House believes that a Pakistani crackdown could be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the long-running war in Afghanistan.

US frustration boils over

President Donald Trump's predecessor Barack Obama authorised drone strikes on Pakistani soil and sent US commandos to kill Osama bin Laden in his Abbottabad hideout.

But Trump's aggressive language has especially angered Pakistani officials. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump wrote on Twitter at the beginning of the year.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Pakistani leaders disputed the $33b figure, insisting that around half of the money relates to reimbursements, and the prime minister's office accused Trump of ignoring the great sacrifices the country has made to fight extremism.

In March, a senior US official said that Pakistan has “done the bare minimum to appear responsive to our requests,” and concerns over a lack of action by Islamabad against militant groups still persist.

“We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups,” Faulkner had said.

deva
Sep 02, 2018 08:35am

Good Move. Benefit to whole world including Pakistan

Rashid
Sep 02, 2018 08:35am

The blood of Pakistan's soldiers does not count. We have spent eighty billion dollars in countering terrorism and the lives of over fifty thousand civilians and soldiers have been lost. If this counts for three hundred million dollars in American eyes then they are welcome to keep that sum.in fact it shall set us free from contiuous bullying, bluster and blackmail.

DG
Sep 02, 2018 08:38am

Already scraped, not moves to scrap $300 million in aid.

Vi
Sep 02, 2018 08:38am

Something else is bothering them. It is not the "alleged-terrorists" for sure. I wish I could know the real story.

point of view
Sep 02, 2018 08:39am

Good decision indeed. Pakistan should learn to stand on his feet.

Jawad Downunder
Sep 02, 2018 08:42am

Time to stop begging and completely close Afghan, basically a remote American border for indefinite period of time until Afghanistan divorce USA and send them back home to make America great again. Once done, only then we talk to thankless Afghan Govt. a neighbour.

AXH
Sep 02, 2018 08:43am

Thank you for doing that. We do not need it from you.

ALI khan
Sep 02, 2018 08:44am

Please close us land access to Afghanistan. Enough is enough

conspiracy_theory
Sep 02, 2018 08:48am

Yesterday - Pakistan support Iran's stand on nuclear deal. Today - $300m aid to Pakistan cancelled.

Sammm
Sep 02, 2018 08:50am

Pakistan should not yield to US' pressure. She wants Pakistan to start operation again in the troubled regions where common people have already affected. Yielding to such pressure will result in mounting of already dissent of the people against the state which would then fulfill our enemies' nefarious designs.

T
Sep 02, 2018 08:51am

Stop all shipment to Afghanistan

Ahmed
Sep 02, 2018 08:52am

A do more agenda is already announced before the visit of Secretary of State and Commander US forces.

Fazy
Sep 02, 2018 08:52am

Pakistan doesn't need your stupid peanuts. Get lost.

Hanif
Sep 02, 2018 08:54am

Is this a warning shot for approval of IMF bailout if and when we apply?

Ubuntu
Sep 02, 2018 08:55am

This amount is peanut. Better ignore it, life will go on. Never ever accept unnecessary aid.
Charity never comes free. Earn with dignity. Its a long but sure path. Last but not least do not hate any one for not giving aid.

Pris Stratton
Sep 02, 2018 08:56am

Aid cuts are not enough. Please apply sanctions.

Himmat
Sep 02, 2018 08:57am

$300M aid is too small and US can keep it with pleasure.

Shiva
Sep 02, 2018 08:57am

Nice to see the Americans FINALLY waking up to what India has been saying all along.

Socrates
Sep 02, 2018 08:58am

Regardless of what US says, I suggest the following:

(1) Pakistan should learn to live on its own resources.

(2) Pakistan should fight terrorists with full force for its own good.

(3) Pakistan should reorganize its priorities, which are currently quite disorderly.

(4) Pakistan should promote democracy in the true sense of the word.

(5) Pakistan should promote good governance and rule of law as its foremost priorities.

If the foregoing is done, its dependence on other countries including US can be minimized.

Crusoe
Sep 02, 2018 09:00am

I wish they ban all and any aid to Pakistan so our people can introspect and look for self reliance instead of US pennies. If only we stop corruption on all levels, Pakistan does not need aid.

Chaudhaury sahib
Sep 02, 2018 09:02am

Keep your money. We don't want It. Fight your own war.

AUGINPK
Sep 02, 2018 09:05am

Let them keep their AID with them.

ali
Sep 02, 2018 09:25am

Hard time for Pakistan Ahead... Pakistani Rupee is going to touch 150 soon.. .

RAja Raman
Sep 02, 2018 09:26am

Expected move.

Ahmad
Sep 02, 2018 09:29am

Good

Markhor
Sep 02, 2018 09:31am

No need for your aid. Let’u stand on our feet.

Tamza
Sep 02, 2018 09:34am

Cancel Pimpeo trip!

Nizam Razakar,Bharat
Sep 02, 2018 09:36am

Very bad news for Pakistan again.

Hwh
Sep 02, 2018 09:39am

Indication is not good before the upcoming meeting with IK and USA secretary of State. However, it is quite obvious.

Mesotwisty
Sep 02, 2018 09:40am

Pakistan will do well to continue to strengthen relations with China and other powers. Hoping with IK’s government there will be some progress towards slef reliance.

Rashid
Sep 02, 2018 09:41am

USA will lose its strongest foot hold in the south Asia on the bad advise of some hostile countries towards Pakistan.

Sumit
Sep 02, 2018 09:47am

Pakistan should stop blaming US for not giving aid as no self-respecting country should be waiting for aid. Thanks to PM Imran Khan probably that will be the case this time as highlighted by him.

Keen Observer from India
Sep 02, 2018 09:47am

Cool !!

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 02, 2018 09:48am

It seems the US is losing ground in South Asia because of its unpopular, unwanted bullying against the sovereign states...

Mohsin
Sep 02, 2018 09:51am

Dividends of heavy Indian political investment in American politics!

syed
Sep 02, 2018 09:52am

Pentagon should not forget that now Captain Imran khan is sitting in PM house

Wahid
Sep 02, 2018 09:56am

This is not unexpected. We should expect the unexpected from USA. USA has habit of using other nations for its selfish and strategic interests and objectives. We should continue to build and reinforce our relationships with other countries that has some respect for our concerns and objectives. We should increase our security internally and externally. We must eliminate threats within and keep strict surveillance on the activities of foreign agencies and their agents within and without our borders and we shall prevail by standing on our own feets and building strong economic systems

Dahar
Sep 02, 2018 09:58am

We dont want your aid. Keep it with yourself. Islamabsd is no more darling of US.

Aamir raz
Sep 02, 2018 09:59am

Lets see change agenda holders to dare to really a change this time or takes uturn as usual.

Saami Ahmad
Sep 02, 2018 09:59am

Clearly this is the time Pakistan should cut off all war related relations with America and with immediate effect stop transit of all American war supplies to Afghanistan via Pakistan, Our air corridors should be closed for American military air traffic. America must realise that without Pakistan they will spend another trillion in Afghan war and still not get any where....it is time for America to go home, they have lost the war in Afghanistan and its as simple as that.

Nizam
Sep 02, 2018 09:59am

Pakistan doesn't needs USA Aids

rohete
Sep 02, 2018 10:05am

Thank you USA, we'll build our country without your help and dictation.

Nawaz
Sep 02, 2018 10:08am

You made my day US Thanks

Farhan
Sep 02, 2018 10:10am

Thanks US we don’t need you, China is on our side

Sohail
Sep 02, 2018 10:13am

Kicking when down. First rule of negotiation, always start from the point of strength Someone is not happy with the newly elected government. I put my trust in IK and SMQ

Anil
Sep 02, 2018 10:13am

What a beginning!IK had earlier declared that he would shoot down drones crossing the Pakistan border.Lets see if he walks the talk.

Shahbaz
Sep 02, 2018 10:17am

Thanks a lot. US plz keep your mony with yourself and leave us to live atleast. We Pakistanis have given up enough lifes and assets into your so called war on terror.

Fawad
Sep 02, 2018 10:17am

Price to pay when you show support for Iran and Turkey. Hopefully IK doesnt start begging Pompeo

Helloall
Sep 02, 2018 10:21am

Finally...

Vijay Daiya
Sep 02, 2018 10:23am

Let's see Imran Khan use his cricketing captaincy skills & bail out of this situation.

Lohpurush
Sep 02, 2018 10:25am

A good effect would be that Pakistan shall learn to fend off its own.

Asgher
Sep 02, 2018 10:28am

True american colors of alliance!

FarAz_Canada
Sep 02, 2018 10:34am

Keep it USA . you will need it

Arif Imran Anjum
Sep 02, 2018 10:46am

A good move. Let the Pakistanis stand on their own feet.

Umar Ibn Ayaz
Sep 02, 2018 10:46am

They know that IK is the kinda person who has always been against the Pakistan's support to US in Afghanistan and still did this foxy trick. Not to mention the Pompeo's visit that is due in a week or so. Doesn't look like Pentagon and US Department of State are going in sync.

Aravind
Sep 02, 2018 10:48am

Welcome gift to Naya Pakistan from US.

Kamal
Sep 02, 2018 10:51am

Cancel visa for their visiting secretary.. case closed.

sabmq
Sep 02, 2018 10:53am

About time USA ,

Shahid khawaja
Sep 02, 2018 10:56am

Pakistan should avoid any aid from US as they will always blackmail Pakistan. The collective strategy of the US Israel and India is to destroy Pakistan. With the help of our internal enemies they have trapped Pakistan in a Bermuda triangle. These are great testing and difficult times for Pakistan and it all depends how the civilian and military leadership will make the future of Pakistani generation a prosperous one.

Vivek Sharma
Sep 02, 2018 10:56am

Pakistani already told ,we don't need any money from USA ,why people are worried

Kamal
Sep 02, 2018 10:56am

Welcome Russia.

ali
Sep 02, 2018 10:58am

ALHUMDULLAH. We do not need these dirty dollars. IA our land will become well reliant.

nationalist
Sep 02, 2018 10:59am

Just in time for Pompeo's visit.... how very subtle

Justice 2
Sep 02, 2018 11:02am

US should be told to keep their so called aid. In future any help which they ask should be charged on a fee basis. US not to be trusted. It’s becoming more and more clear that they want Israel to become the powerful nation apart from themselves and DO NOT want any Muslim country to take the lead. Have u noticed that they have created havoc in all Muslim nations in the Middle East so that Israel becomes powerful. They can’t fool Pakistan now that Imran Khan is the PM.

Think
Sep 02, 2018 11:04am

Blessings in disguise?

Shawn
Sep 02, 2018 11:10am

Those nations who depend on foreign aid will find it very difficult to progress. No countries has got properous through foreign aid. Pakistan and Imran Khan or any poor or developing should not depend on foreign aid. Common people of those countries that take foreign aid never benefit of foreign aid. The only people that get benefitted from foreign aid are politicians. Foreign aid is ''socialism'' for rich people/ rulling class.

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 02, 2018 11:16am

Serving US interests no more. Don't send your ministers and army generals to our country. We have suffered enough losses in terms of lives of our soldiers and civilians and destruction of property and are not willing to abide by the do more policy your country employs towards us.

Sehar
Sep 02, 2018 11:22am

Pakistan has CPEC

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 02, 2018 11:29am

Are we going to carry on the serving of American interests at the huge costs to us, both in terms of men lives and material? The pittance that was coming our way for any sacrifices made by us is no more. Will the powers that be tell their countrymen frankly what to expect in the coming times?

Attaullah - Thull
Sep 02, 2018 11:30am

In another news Pakistan is said to be standing with Iran after the Trumpian withdrawal from N-deal. This is fallout.

Zak
Sep 02, 2018 11:32am

IK is loathe to taking aid from anyone. He said any country that stops aid is doing us a favour. Another failed policy and tactic.

Karim
Sep 02, 2018 11:34am

Naya Pakistan doesn't need any aid

sikander Mirza
Sep 02, 2018 11:35am

Thanks, Mr. Trump.

Ahmed
Sep 02, 2018 11:44am

More than likely this money was bribe money to buy off Sharif and Zardari. Pakistan is better of without this money.

Sher
Sep 02, 2018 11:45am

Great!

JA-Australia
Sep 02, 2018 11:46am

Is this $300 million 'aid' or 'reimbursement for services rendered'?

Omar
Sep 02, 2018 11:46am

Hopefully, our government has expected this for a long time and us prepared for it. I believe it is high time we stop relying on the US and Saudi Arabia for endless aid, and out ourselves on the road to respectable selff sufficiency. A country that has been around for 71 years surely shouldn't need aid any longer.

Waqas Mohsin
Sep 02, 2018 11:53am

First & foremost our OWN MEDIA should hammer the fact that it is / was NOT AID. As part of the arrangement, as weakly negotiated as it might be, the nomenclature was REIMBURSEMENT - Coalition Support Fund

Ali
Sep 02, 2018 11:57am

And now all the illiterate people who don't understand anything in economics will start commenting here that we don't need USA money!!

Chirag
Sep 02, 2018 12:04pm

Bad

Khán
Sep 02, 2018 12:10pm

The best thing ever pakistan leaders need to grow up and stand on its own feet stop taking foreign aid from enemies of Islam and country and live within their own means

HT
Sep 02, 2018 12:10pm

Trust me, as a Pakistani I am very happy about this!

Hanzala
Sep 02, 2018 12:18pm

Good. Spend it on your own people, they need it more.

Kundan
Sep 02, 2018 12:20pm

Good decision

sfomann
Sep 02, 2018 12:21pm

Thank you America. We DO NOT need or want your money. Please keep your money and dont need to send your envoy here

Hamid
Sep 02, 2018 12:23pm

Stop calling this aid! It should be called extortionate International payments that come with strings attached that ultimate lead to the compromise of Pakistan's security. We don't need this money that never really trickles down to the common civilian on the ground.

Naveed Khan
Sep 02, 2018 12:25pm

Pakistan should immediately stop all logistics and transit facilities for the USA troops operating in Afghanistan. It is only fair and logical.

Mann
Sep 02, 2018 12:26pm

This was bound to happen.

Salman
Sep 02, 2018 12:29pm

US has not given a single dollar in the last 3 years or so its not a surprise anymore nor Pakistan is expecting anything from US. For do more, it's no more reply for us.

Shah
Sep 02, 2018 12:33pm

Good riddance. I hope we never have to see that kind of blood money again. 12-13 billions in US assistance which resulted in 100 billions in losses to our economy and over 100.000 dead and wounded in a war which was not ours. Also, this was not aid, i was payment to services in War on Terror.

Question remains: will Pakistan keep open supply lines when Americans are not going to pay for it?

Kashmiri
Sep 02, 2018 12:33pm

Americans will get a good reply this time as we have IK in the office who is not interested in this aid anyway.

Syed ji
Sep 02, 2018 12:34pm

We dont need it.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 02, 2018 12:34pm

This will help Pakistan to stand on its own feet by being self sufficient.

Zak
Sep 02, 2018 12:34pm

Best decision. Thank you. We need to do away with aid and that too with strings attached.

BK
Sep 02, 2018 12:36pm

China and CPEC will help.

Aravind
Sep 02, 2018 12:38pm

Welcome gift to Naya Pakistan from the US.

Olanga
Sep 02, 2018 12:40pm

Justified decision.

Pastor
Sep 02, 2018 12:41pm

Sanctions against Iran, Turkey, stopped aid against Palestine, now Pakistan. Trumps right on track.

Arun
Sep 02, 2018 12:47pm

It is in the interest of Pakistan and India both must come closer.

Emerson
Sep 02, 2018 12:49pm

Big blow to Imran Khan's 'Naya Pak' as US to scrap $300m aid

Aqif
Sep 02, 2018 12:52pm

We want the US to "do more" in Afghanistan.

anand
Sep 02, 2018 12:53pm

Pakistan ! What is going ON ?

Arif Godil
Sep 02, 2018 12:55pm

Let America know that we are their friend only in peace as rightly said by our PM. Moreover the issue of Afghanistan cannot be solved by war.

Neo
Sep 02, 2018 01:03pm

Looking for scape goats for own failure.

Janjua
Sep 02, 2018 01:05pm

No problem

ABCD
Sep 02, 2018 01:06pm

So bad for supporting Iran.

Aftab
Sep 02, 2018 01:07pm

This is becoming embarrassing day by day

Sajjad
Sep 02, 2018 01:10pm

I wish this aid is denied and we become self-sustained country!

Aleem
Sep 02, 2018 01:14pm

Good news indeed. Minimum interaction with USA is better for Pakistan.

Anwar
Sep 02, 2018 01:16pm

Is it a shock to the PTI Govt. or a big achievement of the PTI Government ? It is hoped the cricketer-turned politician/PM with experience of playing cricket and running a big hospital will deal with this situation succesfully.

FairPlay
Sep 02, 2018 01:18pm

This is all down to the fact that we have a new Government who will stand up to the US and put Pakistan first, please keep your 300 million we have our nation at heart.

Taz
Sep 02, 2018 01:19pm

The more an individual, a family, a community, a city, a country can survive without assistance, the better

Subhan basit
Sep 02, 2018 01:20pm

Pm khan please say no to the US. We need to get out of this quagmire

Nadeem
Sep 02, 2018 01:27pm

Well it was in pipe line and new government attitude made it sure that we don't get it.atitude of Pakistan In right direction.

Human
Sep 02, 2018 01:29pm

Times have changed. Nobody tells us what to do anymore. Not for peanuts anyway. The Americans know that nobody other than the US is responsible for their failures in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Tamza
Sep 02, 2018 01:30pm

@Vi Shifting blame! Making America Great Again is not working out so well.

Jack
Sep 02, 2018 01:30pm

Pakistan does not need $300 000 from America. Its good, this way Pakistan can become self reliant and develop political and economic relationships with other countries. Pakistan had made allot of sacrifices defending its country against terrorism.

ehsan
Sep 02, 2018 01:33pm

US needs this money to continue funding ISIS in Afghanistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 02, 2018 01:40pm

With racist and bigot Donald Trump and his cunning, crooked and criminal cronies at the helm in Washington D.C., what else can you expect?

Arslan
Sep 02, 2018 01:43pm

US can keep every penny to themselves, nothing is required and no need to send your puppets to meet our newly formed government.

Arslan
Sep 02, 2018 01:48pm

@T Pakistan should block air route to US and Nato with immediate effect. No free travel over Pakistan.

Akbar786
Sep 02, 2018 01:49pm

@Kamal Seriously , what if they cancel the visa of all the economic migrants and students that go from Pakistan to USA,

Falcon1
Sep 02, 2018 01:53pm

Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be wise to not receive the US Secretary of State at Islamabad Airport, or provide a grand reception for this betrayal. Instead, let the US official plane land, let it sit on the tarmac for a while, let them sweat. The have an under-secretary or low-level junior Minister show up to receive the party. See how they react!

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Sep 02, 2018 01:54pm

We don't want any aid, no 'do more' demands and no air and road access to Afghanistan through Pakistan. USA has to pay tariff, if they wish to use our roads and infrastructure for transporting goods. This is expected from PTI government.

Alvi
Sep 02, 2018 02:02pm

Congratulations Pakistan. You are a sovereign country now!!!

Make your own rules!

Sohail Khan
Sep 02, 2018 02:09pm

The reason for the US latest move is Pakistan's support for Iran. PM Khan should make a bold 'out of box' decision and decline to meet with US Secretary. The meeting should be FO & Military, this allows the PM greater latitude for decision making downstream and taking Parliament into confidence. The US team is coming to read the 'riot act' to the Pakistan PM as a prelude to their more important meetings in India. Pakistan should make it clear to US that they need to dismantle the CIA run bases targeting Pak Army from Afghanistan.

YRA
Sep 02, 2018 02:10pm

US has failed miserably.

Abdul
Sep 02, 2018 02:21pm

Pakistan should use it's famed nukes to get what it deserves i.e. $300 million.

FAS
Sep 02, 2018 02:23pm

We need to safe guard our interest with dignity. It is a "Blessing in disguise!!".

Reyna Dev
Sep 02, 2018 02:29pm

A blessing in disguise. We're far better off in the long run without US

omer maqsood
Sep 02, 2018 02:30pm

Pakistan should immediately close the air and land corridor which it provides to the US. US has nothing good to offer any more and has plans to harm Pakistan further. Closing air and land access should be the correct response. This situation is going to escalate weather Pakistan likes it or not. The country should start preparing for worse to come.

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Sep 02, 2018 02:31pm

@Falcon1 : There is no such problem for Americans. US ambassador can pick them up and bring them to where ever they want to go. This is a problem with Pakistani politicians only.

Wahab
Sep 02, 2018 02:33pm

No more help to Uncle Sam. If seventy thousand lives is not enough, nothing will ever be. America can do what they want with their dollars because we don't need them anymore. All we have to do is wait for CPEC to reap dividends.

Abs uk
Sep 02, 2018 02:34pm

Thankyou USA :) in future I am hoping Pakistan will reject any money from USA even if they insist on giving for whatever reason.

Dev
Sep 02, 2018 02:42pm

@Alvi Totally agree with you, now Pakistan will learn to manage the country on it's own, some temporary hardships will attain long term stability and self dependence.

Dev
Sep 02, 2018 02:43pm

@Falcon1 now that is too much to ask from Pakistani government, an impossible task.

Pakistan First
Sep 02, 2018 02:47pm

Very good. Scrap all such aid. Good for Pakistan.

Tumgan Dulogho
Sep 02, 2018 02:48pm

Shouldnt be a problem..should it? Last time you said Pak doesnt need US aid.

Rs
Sep 02, 2018 02:50pm

This is a blessing in disguise.

MSA
Sep 02, 2018 02:53pm

New Pakistan needs to have a foreign and domestic policy best suited to its own interests. If Pakistan does not help itself, nobody else will. Follow Imran Khan for five years, and see what happens. Don't be impatient.

CP
Sep 02, 2018 02:54pm

@Rashid It is not $300 million USA says $33 billions. Check the figures.

Anurag
Sep 02, 2018 02:57pm

Endgame has started in the relationship between the two countries. More trouble is brewing for Pakistan in the coming months as the US plans to flex its muscles in the IMF and the World Bank against Pakistan. It's time for action against homegrown terrorists else the consequences would be far too unimaginable.

asif hussain
Sep 02, 2018 02:59pm

finally over now dont try to get it again pls

CP
Sep 02, 2018 03:00pm

@Himmat What you want? Billions of $ and do nothing? Now you can not fool anymore. Pakistan would be far better if they kept the USA friendship. Pakistan thinks that their Iron Friend will help them then just forget it. This so called friend will charge Pakistan High interest rate will Pakistan will not be able to repay. Think?

CP
Sep 02, 2018 03:01pm

@Socrates Agree with you

Tanny
Sep 02, 2018 03:07pm

This is great because we as a nation have become too reliant on this so called "aid'". So now need to work harder to stand on out own feet and grow up as a nation.

Tanny
Sep 02, 2018 03:08pm

@Rashid I totally agree with you. This so called aid dis more harm.than good for our nation.

M.Jan
Sep 02, 2018 03:14pm

It's a good opportunity for Pakistan to free itself from the humiliating servitude of US and stand on its own feet. It is going to be extremely hard and painful and may take a while but the nation can achieve self reliance. It is time to restore dignity and earn back respect that this nation of over two millions deserve.

Iqbal Malik
Sep 02, 2018 03:16pm

Good chance for the nation to get rid of dependence. Timing is also good, Pakistani administration is not consist of looters and beggars.

Sacha pakistani
Sep 02, 2018 03:18pm

@Chaudhaury sahib ..... one of the best answers!!

