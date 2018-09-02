DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PPP leaders ask lawmakers to vote for Aitzaz in presidential election

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 02, 2018

Email

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders on Saturday asked parliamentarians belonging to the party to vote for their candidate for the presidential election as Aitzaz Ahsan had greater credentials than his rivals fielded by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and opposition parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari addressed a gathering of the party’s senators, MNAs and Sindh MPAs in connection with the presidential elections at the Chief Minister House.

Presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Khursheed Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar and other party leaders were also present.

“(My) friendship with Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not of greater significance than the Peoples Party,” said Mr Zardari while addressing the meeting. “All friends and well-wishers should realise that Aitzaz’s success (in the presidential election) will be a victory for all liberal forces,” he added.

He said the country was faced with immense problems, which required that everyone assess the gravity of the situation and take serious steps. “We have got a candidate who will always be mentioned in the history of the country. Let’s see which (of the three) candidates has the potential to improve the image of the country.”

Mr Zardari said Aitzaz Ahsan had fought a ‘fake’ case, which had been filed by then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan against former premier Benazir Bhutto. “He (Aitzaz) had then said he would not allow Ghulam Ishaq to try Benazir Bhutto, but he would, instead, try Ghulam Ishaq,” he recalled.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also asked the party’s parliamentarians to cast their votes for Mr Ahsan. He said his party had tried its best to keep the opposition parties alliance intact. However, the opposition parties asked the PPP to nominate three individuals in place of Mr Ahsan to choose a candidate from them. “I told them, okay, I nominate those three candidates. My first candidate is Aitzaz, second is Aitzaz and my third candidate is Aitzaz,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A time of hope

A time of hope

The presumption of integrity will enhance Pakistan’s international credentials.
PM or change?

PM or change?

Cyril Almeida
Even in an age of pretence, Imran will only be able to hide so long that he wants to be PM more than he wants to fix

Editorial

September 02, 2018

Better ties with Iran

AFTER Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to travel abroad immediately in order to focus on a domestic governance...
September 02, 2018

FATF challenge

FINANCE MINISTER Asad Umar did the right thing by highlighting in the Senate the challenge that the country faces in...
September 02, 2018

Quetta’s water crisis

Balochistan’s government has declared a state of ‘water emergency’ in Quetta. This announcement should not...
Updated September 01, 2018

Indus water breakthrough

AFTER many years, a small but significant breakthrough seems to have been made in the talks between the Pakistani ...
September 01, 2018

Child sexual abuse

IT is time the government adopted tough legal measures to prosecute child sexual abuse cases so that we are able to...
September 01, 2018

Anti-culture minister

A TYPICALLY fired-up Fayyaz Chohan, Punjab minister for culture and information, is hardly the kind of auspicious...