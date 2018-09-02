DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

First Lady visits shelter house, Data Darbar

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 02, 2018

Email

LAHORE: On her maiden visit to Lahore after her husband Imran Khan took oath as prime minister, the First Lady Bushra Imran on Saturday spent time with orphans at the Darul Shafqat and visited Data Darbar, the shrine of Ali Hajveri.

Accompanied by her friend Farah Khan, Mrs Imran brought food for the children at the shelter house and also had lunch with them.

She patiently heard problems of the children and expressed her affection for them.

She promised better facilities for the children at the orphanage.

Later, she also visited Data Darbar and offered fateha there.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A time of hope

A time of hope

The presumption of integrity will enhance Pakistan’s international credentials.
PM or change?

PM or change?

Cyril Almeida
Even in an age of pretence, Imran will only be able to hide so long that he wants to be PM more than he wants to fix

Editorial

September 02, 2018

Better ties with Iran

AFTER Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to travel abroad immediately in order to focus on a domestic governance...
September 02, 2018

FATF challenge

FINANCE MINISTER Asad Umar did the right thing by highlighting in the Senate the challenge that the country faces in...
September 02, 2018

Quetta’s water crisis

Balochistan’s government has declared a state of ‘water emergency’ in Quetta. This announcement should not...
Updated September 01, 2018

Indus water breakthrough

AFTER many years, a small but significant breakthrough seems to have been made in the talks between the Pakistani ...
September 01, 2018

Child sexual abuse

IT is time the government adopted tough legal measures to prosecute child sexual abuse cases so that we are able to...
September 01, 2018

Anti-culture minister

A TYPICALLY fired-up Fayyaz Chohan, Punjab minister for culture and information, is hardly the kind of auspicious...