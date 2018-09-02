First Lady visits shelter house, Data Darbar

LAHORE: On her maiden visit to Lahore after her husband Imran Khan took oath as prime minister, the First Lady Bushra Imran on Saturday spent time with orphans at the Darul Shafqat and visited Data Darbar, the shrine of Ali Hajveri.

Accompanied by her friend Farah Khan, Mrs Imran brought food for the children at the shelter house and also had lunch with them.

She patiently heard problems of the children and expressed her affection for them.

She promised better facilities for the children at the orphanage.

Later, she also visited Data Darbar and offered fateha there.

