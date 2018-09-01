DAWN.COM

PM Khan forms 18-member Economic Advisory Committee

Tahir SheraniSeptember 01, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday constituted an 18-member Economic Advisory Committee.

Out of these 18 members 7 belong to government while 11 are from the private sector.

The list of members is as following:

Private sector members

  • Dr Farrukh lqbal, Dean & Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA).
  • Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal and Dean, School of Social Sciences & Humanities, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).
  • Dr ljaz Nabi, Professor of Economics, Lahore University of Management Sciences.
  • Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Member Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
  • Dr Asad Zaman, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute Member of Development Economics.
  • Dr Naved Hamid, Professor of Economics at the Lahore Member School of Economics.
  • Syed Salim Raza, Former Governor of State Bank of Member Pakistan.
  • Mr Sakib Sherani, Economist.
  • Dr Atif R.Mian, Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy).
  • Dr Asim ljaz Khawaja, Sumitomo — FASID Professor of Member International Finance and Development at the Harvard Kennedy School.
  • Dr lmran Rasul, Professor of Economics, Department of Member Economics, University College, London.

Official members

1) Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Asad Umer

2) Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Division Khusro Bakhtiar

3) Secretary of the Finance Division Tariq Khan

4) Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa

5) Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain

6) Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood

7) Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission

