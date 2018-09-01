DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Justice Tahira Safdar sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Syed Ali ShahUpdated September 01, 2018

Email

Justice Tahira Safdar was sworn in on Saturday as the first woman Balochistan High Court chief justice.

Safdar, who is the first woman to ever take the position of a high court chief justice in Pakistan, was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Balochistan. Senior judges and lawyers were present during the ceremony.

She made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan.

She received her basic education from the Cantonment Public School, Quetta, and went on to complete her bachelor's degree from the Government Girls College, Quetta.

Justice Safdar later earned a master's degree in Urdu literature from the University of Balochistan, as well as a degree in law from the University Law College, Quetta, in 1980.

After attaining success in a competitive examination held by the Balochistan Public Service Commission, she was appointed as a senior civil judge on June 29, 1987. She was made additional district and sessions judge on Feb 27, 1991.

On March 1, 1996, she was promoted to district and sessions judge. She also worked as a presiding officer in the Labour Court.

She was appointed a member of the Balochistan Services Tribunal on Oct 22, 1998, and worked in that capacity till she was appointed chairperson of the Balochistan Services Tribunal on July 10, 2009.

While working as chairperson, Justice Tahira Safdar was elevated to the position of additional judge of the high court on Sept 7, 2009, and confirmed as a BHC judge on May 11, 2011.

She is currently a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Hopes and fears

Hopes and fears

One expects the prime minister to choose the right people to head institutions.

Editorial

Updated September 01, 2018

Indus water breakthrough

AFTER many years, a small but significant breakthrough seems to have been made in the talks between the Pakistani ...
September 01, 2018

Child sexual abuse

IT is time the government adopted tough legal measures to prosecute child sexual abuse cases so that we are able to...
September 01, 2018

Anti-culture minister

A TYPICALLY fired-up Fayyaz Chohan, Punjab minister for culture and information, is hardly the kind of auspicious...
August 31, 2018

Media regulation

PERHAPS Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the PTI federal government he represents are well-intentioned and...
August 31, 2018

Arrests in India

ARE India’s democratic credentials in danger given the spate of arrests and raids in that country in recent days?...
August 31, 2018

UN report on Yemen

A RECENTLY released report on the Yemen war compiled by UN human rights experts says all parties involved in the...