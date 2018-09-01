PTI's Imran Shah receives dressing-down in SC, ordered to deposit Rs3m in dams fund
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Imran Ali Shah to deposit Rs3 million in the dams fund created by the Supreme Court, saying he wanted to teach the MPA a memorable lesson for assaulting a citizen.
A video of Shah slapping citizen Dawood Chauhan had gone viral last month, sparking outrage on social media.
The PTI leadership had taken notice of the incident soon after and issued a show-cause notice to the MPA-elect. Shah was later fined Rs500,000, but allowed to remain a member of the party.
The CJP had taken the PTI lawmaker to task separately over the episode after taking suo motu notice of the incident in August.
Shah, who was present for the hearing today, was asked to step forward before the CJP directly addressed him, saying: "What were you thinking when you slapped a citizen? One does not even hit an animal like you did."
"This is an unforgivable offence and [we] will not let this go," the top judge warned. He asked Shah how he could resort to such violence being a representative of the people.
"I will step outside and maybe you should slap me and show me how you did it," the CJP challenged Shah, who repeatedly sought forgiveness and said he was ashamed of the incident.
Unconvinced, Justice Nisar retorted: "What 'sorry'? I [once] hit a servant with a belt in childhood, and my father hit me twice to teach me a lesson [to never dare to do it again]."
He also reminded the lawmaker that there could be no "compensation for [hurting the] honour" of his victim.
When asked by the CJP, Shah said he had slapped the man three or four times.
"You ought to be slapped four times in public as well in the same way," the CJP retorted.
Turning to Chauhan, the victim of the episode, the CJP asked why he had agreed to forgive Shah. Chauhan responded saying that the governor-designate himself had visited his house in person to settle the matter.
The CJP then asked court officials to arrange equipment to play the video clip of Shah slapping Chauhan. The hearing was suspended temporarily.
'You ought to be ashamed of yourself'
After the break, the CJP asked Shah what treatment should be meted out to him. The MPA, who was also chided by the CJP for standing with his hands in his pockets, said he had been angered by the abuse allegedly uttered against his parents by Chauhan.
"Think of Dawood Chauhan's age; you ought to be ashamed of yourself," Justice Nisar responded.
The CJP warned that the court could convict Shah under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, him being a lawmaker.
Upon the judge's instruction, Shah then publicly apologised to Chauhan for assaulting him. He also hugged the latter.
Chauhan also informed the court that he was accused of receiving money in exchange for settling the matter, while his son alleged that members of PTI's social media team had run a campaign against his family.
Chauhan's son maintained that Shah should not remain a public representative, at the very least.
At this, the CJP said that he wanted to set an example through this incident, adding: "I want to teach such people a lesson, who think of themselves as pharaohs."
Chauhan then said he was forgiving Shah in the name of God, but that the PTI leader should be barred from travelling in a large (4x4) vehicle so that "he can travel like us".
Shah said he would comply with this demand if the CJP so orders.
However, the CJP concluded the matter by ordering the MPA to deposit Rs3m into the dams fund.
Comments (45)
This is excellent verdict.
Very good CJP. The Rs3 million fine is too low, he should be asked to pay the cost of dam.
This is unbelievable! After all the theatrics, no meaningful punishment? 3M Rupees is peanuts for these pharoahs. He must be the most relieved man.
. . . ''pay Rs3m for the dams fund''. . . !!!
Justice must prevail. Society can't progress with injustice.
Good decision, teach such people a lesson, so that they do not repeat their disgraceful acts, no matter who they are or what is their social status.
What a fantastic and unique Judgement, PAY 3 million for DAM. Long live CJ. This is the only way to extract or force money out of rich.
Really? If the guy has done something wrong law is there to punish him but forcing him to fund CJs pet project amounts to extortion.
Power power power! Mr CJP I'm sure you can hear the applause of the masses in your judicial position. But please be reminded equating a sum of money to this incident is just a means to an end. A suspended sentence for 3 months would have an impact on the said person and their ability to rule. Most likely this is the best way forward? There are plenty wealthy people here who can with intent beat someone just to pay a token sum of 3mil to them. Assuming a private individuals rates would be firstly negotiable and secondarily lower than that of someone in public office!!
Awful decision. Reprimand and suspended sentence is the way to punish.
This is Tabdeeli. Now what is the punishment for Shahbaz Sharif for killing 40 people in Model Town
Tabdeeli.
Exemplary ruling. This will act as some kind of deterrance for others as well. In our culture the might is right and often ppl assault policemen and the weak.
Chief Sahib is right
Was a simple case of assault, the person should have been jailed for 6 months and removed from the public office. Instead we have payment into Dam fund.
Setting an example
Any MNA/MPA who abuses their power and humiliates a citizen should be made to stand in the 'naughty corner' of the parliament floor with their hands on their head for five minutes during parliament session. This should be filmed and released to the media.
This is a serious suggestion. Given these people's egos, it is a far better deterrent than any monetary fine.
CJ should focus more on pending cases in hundreds of thousands. Though this is a good news article that the culprit has to pay 3 mPKR. What is its enforceability?
Great decision. From pti supporter
What a mockery in the end
@Jawad U Rahman omg this nation will never learn what more do you want. This was the most productive punishment if he went to jail he would be a burden to us taxpayers. Learn to be smart my friends
Chief Justice is not to tell stories, he is to interpret the law and deliver a decision on a crime, it is an appeal court not to take up issues which are to be handed by the lower courts. This kind of populism actually hurts the system of justice,
Reading through the comments, it is good to see a difference of opinion, but it also shows why Pakistan remains in status quo. Instead of appreciating that Pakistan is slowly moving into a direction, many want it to become a hub of justice overnight. There is a simple question people ought to ask themselves. Have you ever refused to pay a bribe when asked and taken the correct course of action. If yes, you are part of the problem.
And what about the compensation to the victim?. This money should be given to the victim rather than to the Dam fund.
Thank you CJ. Finally everyone feels that all are equal before the law. I am a PTI voter.
What is this, I feel very sorry that CJP hasn't deliver the justice. Slapping a senior citizen and getting cleared through top court with help of money, unfair.
Money settles everything, either give it for dam or to person
@Democrat - "mockery" of what?
You must be looking at the wrong news!
Is this the new punishment for violently thrashing a citizen according to the PPC?
Still a lesson for others !! Good things are happening.
I’m actually impressed by this verdict. India can learn from this
This is a joke. CJP must have punished him according to the law. And the law states that assault is punishable at the minimum of 6 months in jail. After this conviction, the elected member is automatically disqualified.
If being slapped on the road is bad then how about being slapped on the national tv. Naeemul Haq should also receive some penalty for slapping Danyal Aziz on National TV. Our current Prime minister actually appreciated it.
Do we have a law that can make people pay for the dam for their mistakes?
I am beginning to really like this CJP guy. I hope he runs for office after retirement. I will definitely vote for him.
Our politicians need let go of their 'egos', then we will be on the road to 'naya' Pakistan!
Excellent verdict
Though i am die hard fan of IK yet if i had.been that MPA i would have been resigned .People have no shame
Bravo Honorable Supreme Court and CJP.
Cjp... I love you
@Jawad U Rahman - "no meaningful punishment?"
Really?
This is exemplary punishment for a slapping case.
Shahbaz Sharif's daughter's security guards assaulted a worker at a bakery who refused to serve her but nothing happened. Ben Stokes got away at a recent trial after a fight, which left two men unconscious.
You need some fair perspective in your flawed thinking!
This guy will be on his last warning - one more mess up from him and our excellent Chief Justice will come down on him like a ton of bricks - brilliant decision CJ keep everyone in line
Oh No,,,,Don't let him as a public representative any more. CJP or IK / PTI must take the action otherwise you are also hurting common citizen.
Good tactic to raise dam funds....
So the law of the land is that you have to pay an X amount of penalty for beating someone on the road. Just wanted to be sure, because this will be taken as precedent for the future in any court of law.
The funny bit is PTI publicity machine is actually using this timid sentence to their advantage saying we punish arrogance. Pathetic Now please don’t compare with the past rulers of Pakistan. We elected this lot to kill the past attitude