PTI's Imran Shah receives dressing-down in SC, ordered to deposit Rs3m in dams fund

Shafi BalochUpdated September 01, 2018

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Imran Ali Shah to deposit Rs3 million in the dams fund created by the Supreme Court, saying he wanted to teach the MPA a memorable lesson for assaulting a citizen.

A video of Shah slapping citizen Dawood Chauhan had gone viral last month, sparking outrage on social media.

The PTI leadership had taken notice of the incident soon after and issued a show-cause notice to the MPA-elect. Shah was later fined Rs500,000, but allowed to remain a member of the party.

The CJP had taken the PTI lawmaker to task separately over the episode after taking suo motu notice of the incident in August.

Shah, who was present for the hearing today, was asked to step forward before the CJP directly addressed him, saying: "What were you thinking when you slapped a citizen? One does not even hit an animal like you did."

"This is an unforgivable offence and [we] will not let this go," the top judge warned. He asked Shah how he could resort to such violence being a representative of the people.

"I will step outside and maybe you should slap me and show me how you did it," the CJP challenged Shah, who repeatedly sought forgiveness and said he was ashamed of the incident.

Unconvinced, Justice Nisar retorted: "What 'sorry'? I [once] hit a servant with a belt in childhood, and my father hit me twice to teach me a lesson [to never dare to do it again]."

He also reminded the lawmaker that there could be no "compensation for [hurting the] honour" of his victim.

When asked by the CJP, Shah said he had slapped the man three or four times.

"You ought to be slapped four times in public as well in the same way," the CJP retorted.

Turning to Chauhan, the victim of the episode, the CJP asked why he had agreed to forgive Shah. Chauhan responded saying that the governor-designate himself had visited his house in person to settle the matter.

The CJP then asked court officials to arrange equipment to play the video clip of Shah slapping Chauhan. The hearing was suspended temporarily.

'You ought to be ashamed of yourself'

After the break, the CJP asked Shah what treatment should be meted out to him. The MPA, who was also chided by the CJP for standing with his hands in his pockets, said he had been angered by the abuse allegedly uttered against his parents by Chauhan.

"Think of Dawood Chauhan's age; you ought to be ashamed of yourself," Justice Nisar responded.

The CJP warned that the court could convict Shah under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, him being a lawmaker.

Upon the judge's instruction, Shah then publicly apologised to Chauhan for assaulting him. He also hugged the latter.

Chauhan also informed the court that he was accused of receiving money in exchange for settling the matter, while his son alleged that members of PTI's social media team had run a campaign against his family.

Chauhan's son maintained that Shah should not remain a public representative, at the very least.

At this, the CJP said that he wanted to set an example through this incident, adding: "I want to teach such people a lesson, who think of themselves as pharaohs."

Chauhan then said he was forgiving Shah in the name of God, but that the PTI leader should be barred from travelling in a large (4x4) vehicle so that "he can travel like us".

Shah said he would comply with this demand if the CJP so orders.

However, the CJP concluded the matter by ordering the MPA to deposit Rs3m into the dams fund.

Harmony-1©
Sep 01, 2018 01:49pm

This is excellent verdict.

Changez Khan
Sep 01, 2018 01:55pm

Very good CJP. The Rs3 million fine is too low, he should be asked to pay the cost of dam.

Jawad U Rahman
Sep 01, 2018 01:55pm

This is unbelievable! After all the theatrics, no meaningful punishment? 3M Rupees is peanuts for these pharoahs. He must be the most relieved man.

M. Emad
Sep 01, 2018 01:57pm

. . . ''pay Rs3m for the dams fund''. . . !!!

Amin
Sep 01, 2018 01:58pm

Justice must prevail. Society can't progress with injustice.

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Sep 01, 2018 01:58pm

Good decision, teach such people a lesson, so that they do not repeat their disgraceful acts, no matter who they are or what is their social status.

NACParis
Sep 01, 2018 02:02pm

What a fantastic and unique Judgement, PAY 3 million for DAM. Long live CJ. This is the only way to extract or force money out of rich.

Sami
Sep 01, 2018 02:03pm

Really? If the guy has done something wrong law is there to punish him but forcing him to fund CJs pet project amounts to extortion.

Critic and dreamer
Sep 01, 2018 02:04pm

Power power power! Mr CJP I'm sure you can hear the applause of the masses in your judicial position. But please be reminded equating a sum of money to this incident is just a means to an end. A suspended sentence for 3 months would have an impact on the said person and their ability to rule. Most likely this is the best way forward? There are plenty wealthy people here who can with intent beat someone just to pay a token sum of 3mil to them. Assuming a private individuals rates would be firstly negotiable and secondarily lower than that of someone in public office!!

Awful decision. Reprimand and suspended sentence is the way to punish.

Kishan
Sep 01, 2018 02:08pm

This is Tabdeeli. Now what is the punishment for Shahbaz Sharif for killing 40 people in Model Town

Akram
Sep 01, 2018 02:08pm

Tabdeeli.

Ibrhim marghoob
Sep 01, 2018 02:09pm

Exemplary ruling. This will act as some kind of deterrance for others as well. In our culture the might is right and often ppl assault policemen and the weak.

Iffi
Sep 01, 2018 02:10pm

Chief Sahib is right

A Voter
Sep 01, 2018 02:12pm

Was a simple case of assault, the person should have been jailed for 6 months and removed from the public office. Instead we have payment into Dam fund.

Paachu
Sep 01, 2018 02:12pm

Setting an example

JA-Australia
Sep 01, 2018 02:14pm

Any MNA/MPA who abuses their power and humiliates a citizen should be made to stand in the 'naughty corner' of the parliament floor with their hands on their head for five minutes during parliament session. This should be filmed and released to the media.

This is a serious suggestion. Given these people's egos, it is a far better deterrent than any monetary fine.

AM KSA
Sep 01, 2018 02:14pm

CJ should focus more on pending cases in hundreds of thousands. Though this is a good news article that the culprit has to pay 3 mPKR. What is its enforceability?

Nadeem
Sep 01, 2018 02:18pm

Great decision. From pti supporter

Democrat
Sep 01, 2018 02:18pm

What a mockery in the end

zash
Sep 01, 2018 02:21pm

@Jawad U Rahman omg this nation will never learn what more do you want. This was the most productive punishment if he went to jail he would be a burden to us taxpayers. Learn to be smart my friends

masood
Sep 01, 2018 02:26pm

Chief Justice is not to tell stories, he is to interpret the law and deliver a decision on a crime, it is an appeal court not to take up issues which are to be handed by the lower courts. This kind of populism actually hurts the system of justice,

Dr Haroon
Sep 01, 2018 02:26pm

Reading through the comments, it is good to see a difference of opinion, but it also shows why Pakistan remains in status quo. Instead of appreciating that Pakistan is slowly moving into a direction, many want it to become a hub of justice overnight. There is a simple question people ought to ask themselves. Have you ever refused to pay a bribe when asked and taken the correct course of action. If yes, you are part of the problem.

Mohsin Malik
Sep 01, 2018 02:27pm

And what about the compensation to the victim?. This money should be given to the victim rather than to the Dam fund.

Sadaat
Sep 01, 2018 02:28pm

Thank you CJ. Finally everyone feels that all are equal before the law. I am a PTI voter.

Javed
Sep 01, 2018 02:28pm

What is this, I feel very sorry that CJP hasn't deliver the justice. Slapping a senior citizen and getting cleared through top court with help of money, unfair.

Wellwisher
Sep 01, 2018 02:29pm

Money settles everything, either give it for dam or to person

Harmony-1©
Sep 01, 2018 02:30pm

@Democrat - "mockery" of what?

You must be looking at the wrong news!

Usman Mahmood
Sep 01, 2018 02:30pm

Is this the new punishment for violently thrashing a citizen according to the PPC?

confused
Sep 01, 2018 02:31pm

Still a lesson for others !! Good things are happening.

A shah
Sep 01, 2018 02:33pm

I’m actually impressed by this verdict. India can learn from this

Raja Chattar
Sep 01, 2018 02:35pm

This is a joke. CJP must have punished him according to the law. And the law states that assault is punishable at the minimum of 6 months in jail. After this conviction, the elected member is automatically disqualified.

RUMI
Sep 01, 2018 02:43pm

If being slapped on the road is bad then how about being slapped on the national tv. Naeemul Haq should also receive some penalty for slapping Danyal Aziz on National TV. Our current Prime minister actually appreciated it.

Observer#1
Sep 01, 2018 02:43pm

Do we have a law that can make people pay for the dam for their mistakes?

Saqib
Sep 01, 2018 02:45pm

I am beginning to really like this CJP guy. I hope he runs for office after retirement. I will definitely vote for him.

Tariq, Lahore
Sep 01, 2018 02:47pm

Our politicians need let go of their 'egos', then we will be on the road to 'naya' Pakistan!

MH
Sep 01, 2018 02:48pm

Excellent verdict

Pagri sambhal
Sep 01, 2018 02:49pm

Though i am die hard fan of IK yet if i had.been that MPA i would have been resigned .People have no shame

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 01, 2018 02:53pm

Bravo Honorable Supreme Court and CJP.

Abid
Sep 01, 2018 02:58pm

Cjp... I love you

Harmony-1©
Sep 01, 2018 02:59pm

@Jawad U Rahman - "no meaningful punishment?"

Really?

This is exemplary punishment for a slapping case.

Shahbaz Sharif's daughter's security guards assaulted a worker at a bakery who refused to serve her but nothing happened. Ben Stokes got away at a recent trial after a fight, which left two men unconscious.

You need some fair perspective in your flawed thinking!

Sid
Sep 01, 2018 03:00pm

This guy will be on his last warning - one more mess up from him and our excellent Chief Justice will come down on him like a ton of bricks - brilliant decision CJ keep everyone in line

uetian
Sep 01, 2018 03:01pm

Oh No,,,,Don't let him as a public representative any more. CJP or IK / PTI must take the action otherwise you are also hurting common citizen.

A&A
Sep 01, 2018 03:07pm

Good tactic to raise dam funds....

SPINOZA
Sep 01, 2018 03:09pm

So the law of the land is that you have to pay an X amount of penalty for beating someone on the road. Just wanted to be sure, because this will be taken as precedent for the future in any court of law.

Jaffery
Sep 01, 2018 03:10pm

The funny bit is PTI publicity machine is actually using this timid sentence to their advantage saying we punish arrogance. Pathetic Now please don’t compare with the past rulers of Pakistan. We elected this lot to kill the past attitude

