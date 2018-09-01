DAWN.COM

Sharjeel Memon sent back to jail after 'liquor bottles' recovered from hospital room

Shafi Baloch | Raza JafferiUpdated September 01, 2018

CJP visits JPMC hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said on Saturday he'd found three bottles of 'liquor' in the hospital room of incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Memon at Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital.

"When Sharjeel Memon was asked [about the liquor], he said they were not his," Justice Nisar said, relating his surprise early-morning visit before hearing cases at the Supreme Court's Karachi registry.

Liquor recovered from Memon's room. — DawnNewsTV
Memon had been under treatment and in judicial custody at the Ziauddin Hospital's Shirin Jinnah branch, where his room had been declared a sub-jail.

He was parcelled off to Karachi's Central Jail soon after the discovery of 'liqour' in his room, as police and hospital authorities scrambled to save face.

The CJP addressed the newly-appointed attorney general, saying: "Anwar Mansoor Khan sahib, pay a little attention to this issue as well."

After the CJP's 'raid', the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reportedly reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to 'record evidence' and 'take action'.

Two people were subsequently taken into custody in connection with the presence of liquor at the hospital, DIG Aftab told DawnNewsTV.

One was said to be a driver employed by Memon. He claimed that one of the bottles had held cooking oil, and the other honey.

SSP South Omar Shahid Hamid said they'd collected blood samples from Memon and that "there will be an inquiry" and "action will be taken against those found responsible".

The facility housing the PPP MPA was one of three hospitals that the chief justice paid surprise visits to this morning before arriving at the court, DawnNewsTV reported.

Liquid in the bottles wasn't liquor: Memon's driver

Memon's driver, Jan Mohammad, who was one of the two men taken into custody, told reporters while being taken away that the bottles spotted by the CJP did not contain liquor. One of the bottles had honey while the other contained cooking oil, he claimed.

The two liquids had been poured into bottles of liquor, he claimed, adding that he did not know why he was being taken into custody.

The police officer said security personnel deployed outside Memon's room would also be interrogated. The matter is being investigated by SSP South.

Concerned Citizen
Sep 01, 2018 11:49am

Dear CJP make surprise visits to your office and clear back log of cases. Once they are settled you may make surprise visits to anyplace of your liking.

SYED HASSAN HASEEB
Sep 01, 2018 11:50am

ziauddin hospital should be banned for treatment on criminals.

Karachitee
Sep 01, 2018 11:51am

..But it is official mashroob of sindh government.

Ahmad
Sep 01, 2018 11:51am

It could have been honey

Adnan Mazher Khan
Sep 01, 2018 11:54am

CJP should have taken Blood Samples immediately to ascertain toxic levels in Sharjeel Memon's 'WHITE' blood. This notorious politician has no shame at all.

wachucha
Sep 01, 2018 12:01pm

Nowhere in the developed world, an undertrial criminal enjoys a private hospital room with liquor and all the comforts of life. CJP should eradicate this privilege for rich and political criminals.

Rubina
Sep 01, 2018 12:03pm

Good action! keep it us CJP. May be liquor was recommended by a doctor for Sharjeel's illness.

Syed ji
Sep 01, 2018 12:05pm

We need this CJ to stay. pls pls pls dont let him go. WE NEED HIM BADLY.

Asif
Sep 01, 2018 12:08pm

These people are disgrace for this nation.

Orakzai
Sep 01, 2018 12:14pm

These are not leaders, these are our enemies.who spend nation wealth on their liquors.

imdadali
Sep 01, 2018 12:14pm

recovery of liquor, drug and cigarettes from the room of sharjeel giving message he is not ill but it is staged drama to save his skin

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 01, 2018 12:15pm

He should be put in proper Karachi jail.

Azaz Chitral
Sep 01, 2018 12:15pm

Enjoying liquor in the hospital bed.What a treatment!!

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 01, 2018 12:21pm

Excellent initiative by CJP. Honourable CJP, Sharjeel Memon receives VIP protocol from our LEAs in Sindh. From Marginalization of Masses, Street Crimes, Extra Judicial Killings to Water Tanker Mafia each and everything is wrong in Sindh and LEAs are involved one way or the other. Sir, look at their life styles. I am sure you will be surprised. Sense of deprivation is prevalent in Sindh. Honourable CJP residents of Sindh needs your help Sir.

Malik
Sep 01, 2018 12:23pm

Th Real Politics of PPP

syed baqar ahsan
Sep 01, 2018 12:23pm

Doctor must have advised him to have two pack before sleep because he has lot of pain for poor people of Sindh

T
Sep 01, 2018 12:25pm

Bhutto followers

osman
Sep 01, 2018 12:25pm

Tabdeeli...house of cards of corrupt politicians falling down.

Mad
Sep 01, 2018 12:26pm

I don't think that's CJ's business. Or anyone else's beyond memon, for that matter.

Markhor
Sep 01, 2018 12:28pm

Shame on sharjeel and whole ppp

FairPlay
Sep 01, 2018 12:28pm

I guess the bottles were for medicinal purposes

Markhor
Sep 01, 2018 12:28pm

Shame on Sharjeel and whole pppp

Leoman
Sep 01, 2018 12:33pm

This country is not less than heaven for our politicians and that's why poor people suffer badly. They never feel themselves under any kind of law whether ethical or otherwise. They think, they are born to make laws for others and not to observe the law.

Sanity
Sep 01, 2018 12:33pm

What a shame! These crooks when put in prison play sick and continue their dirty business on the outside. This culture of rich and powerful fooling the justice and courts system MUST be changed once for all and it ought to be done NOW!

Ubc
Sep 01, 2018 12:33pm

And people still vote for ppp

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 01, 2018 12:34pm

The wine and dine policy with even continue in the jail. Who can stop or check that?

Xyz
Sep 01, 2018 12:38pm

So is this gentleman now doing policing b y himself.

Ban ki Moon
Sep 01, 2018 12:38pm

So what? Are they gonna make a case for three bottles?

Khan
Sep 01, 2018 12:41pm

When Sharjeel Memon was asked [about the liquor], he said they were not his,"

We all know who they belong to!

M. Emad
Sep 01, 2018 12:45pm

Sharjeel Memon may use the liquor as 'medicine'.

SHAHZ
Sep 01, 2018 12:48pm

Haha, PPP strikes again!

Truth is truth:
Sep 01, 2018 12:53pm

There shouldn't be any surprises if bottles of liquor , some maruana or cocaine are found at even homes of inflencef people and leaders.

Haseeb Khan
Sep 01, 2018 12:55pm

Throw him away from hospital. He is enjoying there. Shame on Sindh Government. Treat him like other criminals in jail.

Irfan
Sep 01, 2018 12:57pm

Blood test will prove every thing

Kamran
Sep 01, 2018 12:58pm

Raiding a person's private space and announcing to the world what was discovered there is immoral, unethical, and illegal.

Delta
Sep 01, 2018 01:02pm

Barbaric! Embarrassing to even read such news. But these people never feel embarrassed.

sanjeev
Sep 01, 2018 01:06pm

I still can't figure out the job description of the CJP.

Crusoe
Sep 01, 2018 01:07pm

It’s a mystery how all the bigwigs of corruption fall sick within a week after arrests but works absolutely fine while outside for years.

khurram
Sep 01, 2018 01:19pm

@Concerned Citizen we all disgree with you.things will change. So be prepared.

xpakistani
Sep 01, 2018 01:30pm

@MAD - Yes it is the state's business. Sharjeel is not a common citizen. Pakistan is a Muslim country, if its ruling elite are using hospitals as their recreation centre with liquor at their disposal, then somebody has to take notice and make the public aware of such bad elements in the Pakistan politics.

Tahir A
Sep 01, 2018 01:33pm

@sanjeev aren’t you having trouble understanding the job description of CJI as well?

omer maqsood
Sep 01, 2018 01:34pm

Pakistan needs more judges like this man.

Why, I ask
Sep 01, 2018 01:44pm

All those crying about Memon's "private space" being intruded or liquor being his personal issue, that hospital room is declared sub jail for cryng out loud!

And those criticising CJ for voluntary and without extra pay doing something that was someone else's job(which in all probability wouldn't have been done by them) for an hour or two at max: what exactly are you complaining about?

Asad
Sep 01, 2018 01:45pm

Sharjeel medical test should be conducted to check the quantity of Liquor and Heroin in his blood

SALIM
Sep 01, 2018 01:47pm

Whoever is tried for corruption falls ill. That is why they admit themselves to hosptials because of being treated like Kings in hosptals. And by declaring hospitals as sub jails it is easier to retain their luxury life with all perks and pleasure!

Vi
Sep 01, 2018 02:00pm

@Kamran - I disagree ...it was not any other person..it was a high profile criminal under trial

Pakistani
Sep 01, 2018 02:01pm

Much a do about nothing. It is for treatment of his ailments. Next stop, adyala!

rashid
Sep 01, 2018 02:03pm

KAMRAN the chief justice did not invade Sharjeel Memon's "private space". He was in a government hospital, not in his bedroom. By the way I am a physician and have worked overseas in the UK and the USA. Sharjeel Memon would not have been allowed this type of juice even if he was in a private ward over there. These sort of people need to be sorted out once and for all.

atif
Sep 01, 2018 02:10pm

@Kamran Dear, it was sub jail and not private property

NACParis
Sep 01, 2018 02:12pm

He is drunker as was seen from London video which went viral sometime back. He should be charged for it instead of his poor staff being charged.

Ahmed
Sep 01, 2018 02:13pm

Amazing discovery. Was there a search warrant?

