Sharjeel Memon sent back to jail after 'liquor bottles' recovered from hospital room
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said on Saturday he'd found three bottles of 'liquor' in the hospital room of incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Memon at Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital.
"When Sharjeel Memon was asked [about the liquor], he said they were not his," Justice Nisar said, relating his surprise early-morning visit before hearing cases at the Supreme Court's Karachi registry.
Memon had been under treatment and in judicial custody at the Ziauddin Hospital's Shirin Jinnah branch, where his room had been declared a sub-jail.
He was parcelled off to Karachi's Central Jail soon after the discovery of 'liqour' in his room, as police and hospital authorities scrambled to save face.
The CJP addressed the newly-appointed attorney general, saying: "Anwar Mansoor Khan sahib, pay a little attention to this issue as well."
After the CJP's 'raid', the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reportedly reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to 'record evidence' and 'take action'.
Two people were subsequently taken into custody in connection with the presence of liquor at the hospital, DIG Aftab told DawnNewsTV.
One was said to be a driver employed by Memon. He claimed that one of the bottles had held cooking oil, and the other honey.
SSP South Omar Shahid Hamid said they'd collected blood samples from Memon and that "there will be an inquiry" and "action will be taken against those found responsible".
The facility housing the PPP MPA was one of three hospitals that the chief justice paid surprise visits to this morning before arriving at the court, DawnNewsTV reported.
Liquid in the bottles wasn't liquor: Memon's driver
Memon's driver, Jan Mohammad, who was one of the two men taken into custody, told reporters while being taken away that the bottles spotted by the CJP did not contain liquor. One of the bottles had honey while the other contained cooking oil, he claimed.
The two liquids had been poured into bottles of liquor, he claimed, adding that he did not know why he was being taken into custody.
The police officer said security personnel deployed outside Memon's room would also be interrogated. The matter is being investigated by SSP South.
Comments (51)
Dear CJP make surprise visits to your office and clear back log of cases. Once they are settled you may make surprise visits to anyplace of your liking.
ziauddin hospital should be banned for treatment on criminals.
..But it is official mashroob of sindh government.
It could have been honey
CJP should have taken Blood Samples immediately to ascertain toxic levels in Sharjeel Memon's 'WHITE' blood. This notorious politician has no shame at all.
Nowhere in the developed world, an undertrial criminal enjoys a private hospital room with liquor and all the comforts of life. CJP should eradicate this privilege for rich and political criminals.
Good action! keep it us CJP. May be liquor was recommended by a doctor for Sharjeel's illness.
We need this CJ to stay. pls pls pls dont let him go. WE NEED HIM BADLY.
These people are disgrace for this nation.
These are not leaders, these are our enemies.who spend nation wealth on their liquors.
recovery of liquor, drug and cigarettes from the room of sharjeel giving message he is not ill but it is staged drama to save his skin
He should be put in proper Karachi jail.
Enjoying liquor in the hospital bed.What a treatment!!
Excellent initiative by CJP. Honourable CJP, Sharjeel Memon receives VIP protocol from our LEAs in Sindh. From Marginalization of Masses, Street Crimes, Extra Judicial Killings to Water Tanker Mafia each and everything is wrong in Sindh and LEAs are involved one way or the other. Sir, look at their life styles. I am sure you will be surprised. Sense of deprivation is prevalent in Sindh. Honourable CJP residents of Sindh needs your help Sir.
Th Real Politics of PPP
Doctor must have advised him to have two pack before sleep because he has lot of pain for poor people of Sindh
Bhutto followers
Tabdeeli...house of cards of corrupt politicians falling down.
I don't think that's CJ's business. Or anyone else's beyond memon, for that matter.
Shame on sharjeel and whole ppp
I guess the bottles were for medicinal purposes
Shame on Sharjeel and whole pppp
This country is not less than heaven for our politicians and that's why poor people suffer badly. They never feel themselves under any kind of law whether ethical or otherwise. They think, they are born to make laws for others and not to observe the law.
What a shame! These crooks when put in prison play sick and continue their dirty business on the outside. This culture of rich and powerful fooling the justice and courts system MUST be changed once for all and it ought to be done NOW!
And people still vote for ppp
The wine and dine policy with even continue in the jail. Who can stop or check that?
So is this gentleman now doing policing b y himself.
So what? Are they gonna make a case for three bottles?
When Sharjeel Memon was asked [about the liquor], he said they were not his,"
We all know who they belong to!
Sharjeel Memon may use the liquor as 'medicine'.
Haha, PPP strikes again!
There shouldn't be any surprises if bottles of liquor , some maruana or cocaine are found at even homes of inflencef people and leaders.
Throw him away from hospital. He is enjoying there. Shame on Sindh Government. Treat him like other criminals in jail.
Blood test will prove every thing
Raiding a person's private space and announcing to the world what was discovered there is immoral, unethical, and illegal.
Barbaric! Embarrassing to even read such news. But these people never feel embarrassed.
I still can't figure out the job description of the CJP.
It’s a mystery how all the bigwigs of corruption fall sick within a week after arrests but works absolutely fine while outside for years.
@Concerned Citizen we all disgree with you.things will change. So be prepared.
@MAD - Yes it is the state's business. Sharjeel is not a common citizen. Pakistan is a Muslim country, if its ruling elite are using hospitals as their recreation centre with liquor at their disposal, then somebody has to take notice and make the public aware of such bad elements in the Pakistan politics.
@sanjeev aren’t you having trouble understanding the job description of CJI as well?
Pakistan needs more judges like this man.
All those crying about Memon's "private space" being intruded or liquor being his personal issue, that hospital room is declared sub jail for cryng out loud!
And those criticising CJ for voluntary and without extra pay doing something that was someone else's job(which in all probability wouldn't have been done by them) for an hour or two at max: what exactly are you complaining about?
Sharjeel medical test should be conducted to check the quantity of Liquor and Heroin in his blood
Whoever is tried for corruption falls ill. That is why they admit themselves to hosptials because of being treated like Kings in hosptals. And by declaring hospitals as sub jails it is easier to retain their luxury life with all perks and pleasure!
@Kamran - I disagree ...it was not any other person..it was a high profile criminal under trial
Much a do about nothing. It is for treatment of his ailments. Next stop, adyala!
KAMRAN the chief justice did not invade Sharjeel Memon's "private space". He was in a government hospital, not in his bedroom. By the way I am a physician and have worked overseas in the UK and the USA. Sharjeel Memon would not have been allowed this type of juice even if he was in a private ward over there. These sort of people need to be sorted out once and for all.
@Kamran Dear, it was sub jail and not private property
He is drunker as was seen from London video which went viral sometime back. He should be charged for it instead of his poor staff being charged.
Amazing discovery. Was there a search warrant?