Bottles of liquor found in Sharjeel Memon's room: CJP says after surprise hospital visit
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday revealed that three bottles of liquor were found in the room of incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Memon at Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital, where the top judge made a surprise early-morning visit.
"When Sharjeel Memon was asked [about the liquor], he said they were not his," Justice Nisar said before hearing cases at the Supreme Court's Karachi registry.
Memon is currently under treatment and in judicial custody at Ziauddin Hospital, where his room has been declared a sub-jail.
The facility housing the PPP MPA is one of three hospitals that the chief justice made a surprise visit to this morning before arriving at the court, DawnNewsTV reported.
The CJP addressed the newly appointed attorney general, saying: "Anwar Mansoor Khan sahib, pay a little attention to this issue as well."
After the notice by the CJP, the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reportedly reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to recover the liquor at the hospital.
