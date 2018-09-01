Luxury vehicles of PM House to be auctioned on Sept 17

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister House on Friday released a list of luxury and surplus vehicles to be auctioned by the government.

The auction will take place at the PM House on Sept 17.

The vehicles include eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model and three 5000cc SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model.

The list also contains four Mercedes Benz cars of 2016 model. Two of them are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.

There are 16 Toyota cars. One of them is 2004 Lexus car, one 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 Land Cruisers. Eight cars range from 2003 to 2013 models.

Apart from these, four bullet-proof Land Cruiser vehicles of 2015 model are also up for auction. There is one Honda Civic 1800cc car and three Suzuki vehicles, including two Cultus cars and one APV, all of them are of 2013 model. The list also includes a 1994 model Hino bus.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2018