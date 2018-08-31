Petrol price reduced to Rs92.83 after Rs2.41 drop

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved reductions in the prices of petroleum products with effect from Saturday, September 1.

The price of Petrol has been reduced by Rs2.41 and now stands at Rs92.83 while High-speed Diesel will now be Rs106.57 after the price has been reduced by Rs6.37.

Kerosene Oil price has been reduced by Rs0.46 and now stands at Rs83.50 while diesel prices have gone down by Rs0.59 and are now at Rs75.96.