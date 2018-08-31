DAWN.COM

Nawaz Sharif to be billed Rs25m for his children's 'illegal' travel expenses, says Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comAugust 31, 2018

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, having declared the travel expenses of Nawaz Sharifs' children to be in the billions, announced on Friday that a notification to recover the amount would be sent to Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz.

During a press conference held in Islamabad alongside Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Chaudhry said that Nawaz and his family's travel expenses ran in the billions. However, since Nawaz himself had prime ministerial privileges, the matter of his own expenses will be dealt with later, he added.

The information minister alleged that Hasan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz had misused state funds and travelled illegally in two private planes and a helicopter.

The use of two private jets, namely the G4 and G450, cost the state to the tune of Rs17.15 million. These jets were used by the ousted prime minister's children in his absence and for no state-related affairs, to travel in between their Jati Umra residence, Lahore and other locations.

Chaudhry said that the use of the helicopter has been calculated separately, adding that Hamza Shahbaz and others misused the Punjab government copter. The costs incurred by Nawaz's children over the use of the copter were found to be Rs6.23 million.

He revealed that details of these illegal expenditures were recovered from a log book and that the total bill amounts to around Rs25 million which will be sent to Nawaz Sharif for recovery, and that a notification of the same will be sent to his children.

