FIR registered against KE in 8-year-old boy's amputation incident

Karachi police on Friday registered a first investigation report (FIR) against K-Electric after both arms of an eight-year-old boy had to be amputated by doctors due to severe burns he had sustained after an 11,000-Volt electrical wire fell on him in the street where he was playing.

The incident took place in Ahsanabad Sector-4 off Superhighway on Aug 25. As a result of the electric shock, both of the boy's arms were badly burnt and doctors had to amputate them in order to save his life.

The FIR was registered upon the boy's father's complaint.

A KE spokesman had told Dawn on Thursday that they were deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident. “We extend our sympathies to the family. We are taking this matter seriously and remain available to extend support to the family, including medical expenses during this time and for further treatment or rehabilitation,” the spokesman said.

According to the father, despite KE's announcement of assistance for the boy's medical treatment, no one has contacted the family as yet.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the commissioner. He had instructed him to provide the best treatment to the child.

PTI leader and MPA-elect from the locality Haleem Adil Shaikh expressed regret over the incident and told the media that such accidents have become a norm due to K-Electric’s negligence. He assured the family of the boy of every possible help.

A similar incident had taken place in Model Colony around the same time last year when another eighth-year-old boy, Azaan, lost his life after being electrocuted from a pole leaking current.

Area residents had complained about the matter to KE but their slow response led to the loss of a young life four hours later.