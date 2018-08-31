DAWN.COM

MQM-P delegation meets PM Khan, reminds him of Karachi promises

Amir WasimUpdated August 31, 2018

PM Khan in a meeting with MQM's top leadership — DawnNewsTV

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Friday called on Prime Minster Imran Khan at the PM's Office.

The delegation was led by the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication and MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. He was accompanied by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, and party leaders Nasreen Jalil and Aminul Haq.

According to a media release from the PM’s Office, the two sides discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, particularly in Sindh.

The delegation also reminded the prime minister about the speech he had made in Karachi and his promises to its citizens.

The MQM had been promised a development package for Karachi in exchange for supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in forming the federal government.

Later in the day, the prime minister held a separate meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haq was also present for the meeting, in which PM Khan expressed his concerns over the lack of basic facilities in many parts of Karachi.

The prime minister also acknowledged that Karachi plays a major role in the country's economic development and stability.

The prime minister assured the Sindh governor that the PTI government would provide assistance and cooperation to strengthen peace in Karachi and resolve the city’s various issues.

