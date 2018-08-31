DAWN.COM

LHC dismisses petition challenging Sharifs' conviction, legality of NAB ordinance

Rana BilalAugust 31, 2018

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside a petition challenging the existence of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 and conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members under a “dead law”.

On July 6, an accountability court had handed Sharif 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and 1 year for not cooperating with NAB, as part of the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the Sharif family.

On July 11, senior lawyer AK Dogar, through a petition in the LHC, had claimed that the former prime minister and others were convicted by a court which had no jurisdiction because the law under which it (court) was created is a dead law.

The petitioner had urged the high court to suspend the operation of the accountability court’s judgment for being a court established under a non-existent law.

A three-member full bench of the LHC, under Justice Shahid Waheed's stewardship, ruled on the petition today, dismissing its concerns against the ordinance as well as the convictions.

Fareed N
Aug 31, 2018 02:22pm

Another door closed on Sharifs. The only way out, bring back laundered money and seek mercy petition.

Harmony-1©
Aug 31, 2018 02:28pm

Good for the nation that these criminals remain in jail. They are trying all tactics to come out of jail somehow.

