DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

$9bn needed to run Pakistan: Finance Minister Asad Umar

Dawn.comUpdated August 31, 2018

Email

Finance Minister Asad Umar speaks in Senate on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Asad Umar speaks in Senate on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Newly appointed Finance Minister Asad Umar told the Senate on Friday that the federal government requires $9 billion to run Pakistan.

"The number that we need to borrow, according to the budget, is $9 billion," said the finance minister. "But we are trying to address the root cause that compels us to borrow these $9bn. Of course, we know any measures [we take] will take time — maybe even two or three years — to bear fruit.

"In the meantime, whatever gap there is, we are calculating. As soon as our plan gets finalised, which it should within one to two weeks, we will present in before the parliament, and then we will also seek suggestions from the National Assembly and Senate to improve it further."

Umar said that the decision to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loans will be taken after consultations and taking the parliament into confidence.

Earlier this month, while speaking to the media after he was given his first briefing as the minister for finance by the secretary, Umar had said that the government would soon decide whether to present a fresh federal budget or come up with some other way to lay out the actual economic situation in parliament.

He had also said that the priority of the new government is to repatriate the ‘huge’ amount of funds transferred abroad through the illegal practice of money laundering.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Kashif Ali
Aug 31, 2018 01:43pm

More Loans...?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 31, 2018

Media regulation

PERHAPS Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the PTI federal government he represents are well-intentioned and...
August 31, 2018

Arrests in India

ARE India’s democratic credentials in danger given the spate of arrests and raids in that country in recent days?...
August 31, 2018

UN report on Yemen

A RECENTLY released report on the Yemen war compiled by UN human rights experts says all parties involved in the...
Updated August 30, 2018

No ordinary abduction

There can, there must, be no two views about enforced disappearances. It is an abhorrent practice, a hallmark of...
August 30, 2018

Contraception access

GIVING women and girls the right to choose for themselves whether, when and how many children they want is not only ...
August 30, 2018

Pollution & intelligence

A NEW study has found a link between air pollution and impaired cognitive performance, with the effect impacting all...