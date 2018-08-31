DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two MQM-L workers handed death sentence for Zahra Shahid's murder

Shafi BalochAugust 31, 2018

Email

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi on Friday handed death sentences to Mohammad Rashid alias Master and Zahid Abbas Zaidi for the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Zahra Shahid.

The court, however, set free Irfan and Kaleem due to lack of evidence against them. The PTI leader was killed on the eve of re-polling on Karachi’s National Assembly constituency, NA-250, in 2013.

According to Rangers' prosecutor, both the convicts were associates of the London-based group of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-L) and had confessed to their involvement in the murder.

During the course of proceedings in the case, eyewitnesses had identified the convicts during a parade in the presence of a magistrate. According to the prosecution, they had killed Shahid to scare the PTI leadership in Karachi.

The police claimed to have arrested Rashid in an illicit weapons case on Sept 25, 2013. The prosecution claimed that during interrogations he had confessed to his involvement in the case of the PTI leader. Later, the police arrested Zahid Abbas Zaidi on Oct 2, 2013.

Shahid, a senior leader of the PTI, was shot dead outside her house in the Defence Housing Authority on May 18, 2013.

In pictures: Protest over the murder of Zahra Shahid

A case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Gizri police station.

In the investigation report, the investigating officer had shown Junaid Bukhari, Tariq Nawab and Asif alias Ganja as absconders.

According to the report, the prosecution witnesses included a driver of the slain leader, who had rightly picked out both suspects during an identification parade before a magistrate.

Hours after the veteran party leader was shot dead, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan had blamed the MQM for her murder.

The case

In their final arguments, the defence counsel — Latif Pasha and Javed Ahmed Chattari — said that their clients were innocent, having nothing to do with the offence alleged.

They contended that the detained men belonged to the MQM, thus they were framed in the case on the basis of political rivalry.

They further argued that all the detained men were picked up by law enforcement agencies days after the alleged murder took place and their families had petitioned the Sindh High Court over their detention.

The defence also mentioned that the four defence witnesses, including relatives of the detained men and others, had deposed before the court that the law enforcers took them into custody from their homes or workplaces, which was witnessed by many people.

In July, the prosecution had rested its side in the case after examining around 15 prosecution witnesses in the case.

Claiming their innocence, the defence counsel had pleaded to acquit all the accused of the charges levelled by the prosecution, alleging it had made a concocted and false case against them.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Mak
Aug 31, 2018 12:09pm

Finally !

Naveed Arsalan
Aug 31, 2018 12:10pm

MQM London should be banned

Adnan
Aug 31, 2018 12:11pm

Great, great, great...

Troubled
Aug 31, 2018 12:13pm

All MQM leaders who have rebranded themselves and joined other parties, should all be tried and jailed. We need the equivalent of the Nuremberg trials in Karachi. Unfortunately, political expediency will not allow such things to happen.

Zak
Aug 31, 2018 12:13pm

File another case against the Britisher Mr Altaf Hussain.

Sameer
Aug 31, 2018 12:13pm

MqM belongs behind bars. Those in Dubai who supported this terrorist org and gave the country poison of NRO deserve to rot in jail as well.

Jamshaid
Aug 31, 2018 12:14pm

and IK making alliance with these MQM people!

Alba
Aug 31, 2018 12:18pm

MQM did a lot of that kind of work. Some factions were "a continuing criminal enterprise" not a political party.

Bilal Khan
Aug 31, 2018 12:18pm

Welcome to New Pakistan. Justice served!

Adil Jadoon
Aug 31, 2018 12:28pm

They were arrested before or after the murder????

Hassan (Karachi)
Aug 31, 2018 12:33pm

What was their intent though? Why target Zahra Shahid? Would benefit was MQM-L supposed to gain from killing her? These questions must be answered.

M. Emad
Aug 31, 2018 12:35pm

Pakistan should abolish capital punishment.

Sweet talk
Aug 31, 2018 12:37pm

Too late, too little

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Aug 31, 2018 12:42pm

Justice prevailed after a long time!

El Cid
Aug 31, 2018 01:22pm

Justice delayed but finally...!

raj
Aug 31, 2018 01:54pm

After police continously beating self confession was imminent

Ghani K
Aug 31, 2018 01:58pm

Zahra Shahid, a fearless and devoted PTI worker. Killers committed murder and received the death penalty but the mastermind behind the crime got away. Who was he? Supremo in London or one of his lieutenants in Karachi

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 31, 2018

Media regulation

PERHAPS Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the PTI federal government he represents are well-intentioned and...
August 31, 2018

Arrests in India

ARE India’s democratic credentials in danger given the spate of arrests and raids in that country in recent days?...
August 31, 2018

UN report on Yemen

A RECENTLY released report on the Yemen war compiled by UN human rights experts says all parties involved in the...
Updated August 30, 2018

No ordinary abduction

There can, there must, be no two views about enforced disappearances. It is an abhorrent practice, a hallmark of...
August 30, 2018

Contraception access

GIVING women and girls the right to choose for themselves whether, when and how many children they want is not only ...
August 30, 2018

Pollution & intelligence

A NEW study has found a link between air pollution and impaired cognitive performance, with the effect impacting all...