DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Alvi eyes overwhelming win in presidential polls

Bureau ReportUpdated August 31, 2018

Email

PTI’s presidential candidate Arif Alvi addresses a press conference in Peshawar on Thursday. — White Star
PTI’s presidential candidate Arif Alvi addresses a press conference in Peshawar on Thursday. — White Star

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s presidential candidate, Dr Arif Alvi, on Thursday said he was hopeful of getting more votes than the electoral college strength of his party and allies in the Sept 4 election.

“I’m confident of polling more votes (than our strength in assemblies),” he told reporters at the Chief Minister’s House.

Dr Alvi, who earlier met the PTI members of the provincial and national assemblies and Senate, said he had come to Peshawar to canvass for presidential polls.

Take a look: Resentment in PML-N over Fazl’s candidature for president office

He said he had also visited Balochistan as part of his election campaign and was hopeful that its socioeconomic conditions would improve during the PTI government like KP’s. The presidential candidate said KP was the PTI’s ‘base’, where the party implemented its agenda of change.

Says will get more votes than ruling coalition’s electoral college strength

He added that it was the result of the PTI’s good governance in the province that helped it reclaim power for the second consecutive time.

Dr Alvi said the PTI’s government in KP would make every effort to further improve the people’s socioeconomic conditions.

“Our party’s both leadership and government are striving to implement our agenda,” he said.

He said a meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the creation of 10 million jobs and the construction of five million houses for the poor people across the country, while the government was also working on ways and means to eliminate corruption from the country.

About priorities after his election as president, Dr Alvi said while staying within the constitutional and legal bounds, he would work for addressing non-political issues like water, health, preventive medicine and afforestation facing the common man.

He said no political party would object to him working.

About the ‘declining’ role of the party’s provincial chapters in decision-making process, Dr Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his capacity as the PTI head took decisions after consulting leaders representing all parts of the country.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 31, 2018

Media regulation

PERHAPS Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the PTI federal government he represents are well-intentioned and...
August 31, 2018

Arrests in India

ARE India’s democratic credentials in danger given the spate of arrests and raids in that country in recent days?...
August 31, 2018

UN report on Yemen

A RECENTLY released report on the Yemen war compiled by UN human rights experts says all parties involved in the...
Updated August 30, 2018

No ordinary abduction

There can, there must, be no two views about enforced disappearances. It is an abhorrent practice, a hallmark of...
August 30, 2018

Contraception access

GIVING women and girls the right to choose for themselves whether, when and how many children they want is not only ...
August 30, 2018

Pollution & intelligence

A NEW study has found a link between air pollution and impaired cognitive performance, with the effect impacting all...