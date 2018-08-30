Azhar Ali the notable absentee as PCB picks players for Asia Cup training camp

The national selection committee on Thursday announced an 18-member training camp for the 2018 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28.

The Inzamamul Haq-led committee made the announcement after consultations with head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The week-long camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The most notable absentee from the camp was former captain Azhar Ali, whereas Shan Masood and Imad Wasim — both of whom have not played for Pakistan in almost a year — have been recalled to the camp.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in Dubai on September 19.

Players picked for training camp