DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Azhar Ali the notable absentee as PCB picks players for Asia Cup training camp

Abdul GhaffarUpdated August 30, 2018

Email

The national selection committee on Thursday announced an 18-member training camp for the 2018 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28.

The Inzamamul Haq-led committee made the announcement after consultations with head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The week-long camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The most notable absentee from the camp was former captain Azhar Ali, whereas Shan Masood and Imad Wasim — both of whom have not played for Pakistan in almost a year — have been recalled to the camp.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in Dubai on September 19.

Players picked for training camp

  1. Fakhar Zaman
  2. Imamul Haq
  3. Shan Masood
  4. Muhammad Hafeez
  5. Babar Azam
  6. Shoaib Malik
  7. Asif Ali
  8. Haris Sohail
  9. Sarfraz Ahmed
  10. Shadab Khan
  11. Muhammad Nawaz
  12. Imad Wasim
  13. Hassan Ali
  14. Usman khan Shinwari
  15. Muhammad Amir
  16. Junaid Khan
  17. Shaheen Shah Afridi
  18. Faheem Ashraf

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2018

No ordinary abduction

There can, there must, be no two views about enforced disappearances. It is an abhorrent practice, a hallmark of...
August 30, 2018

Contraception access

GIVING women and girls the right to choose for themselves whether, when and how many children they want is not only ...
August 30, 2018

Pollution & intelligence

A NEW study has found a link between air pollution and impaired cognitive performance, with the effect impacting all...
August 29, 2018

Gas pricing conundrum

IT is a problem growing quietly in the heart of the economy. The CEOs from both the gas distribution companies...
Updated August 29, 2018

Mistake in Pakpattan

THIS is far from an ideal start PTI supporters must have wished for their party. Reforming the police and empowering...
August 29, 2018

Tracing missing victims

KARACHI is a megacity and people travel long distances for work, education, trade etc. Mishaps such as road ...