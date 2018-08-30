DAWN.COM

Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to meet PM Khan, others

Naveed SiddiquiAugust 30, 2018

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif lands in Islamabad — Photo by author
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif lands in Islamabad — Photo by author

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other high level officials.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Zarif at the airport, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The Iran's foreign minister, in addition to calling on his Pakistani counterpart and the PM of Pakistan, will also meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser as well as Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran, which is a brotherly Muslim country and an important neighbour," the FO spokesperson said.

The Iranian minister's visit comes days before the scheduled September 5 arrival of United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Abbas
Aug 30, 2018 05:07pm

Welcome dear brother

Pak_UK
Aug 30, 2018 05:08pm

Iran was first to recognise us as a country too. True friend of Pakistan.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 30, 2018 05:18pm

A very positive sign by our brethren country and a window of opportunity for Imran Khan to make our relations with Iran better.

