Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to meet PM Khan, others

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other high level officials.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Zarif at the airport, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The Iran's foreign minister, in addition to calling on his Pakistani counterpart and the PM of Pakistan, will also meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser as well as Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran, which is a brotherly Muslim country and an important neighbour," the FO spokesperson said.

The Iranian minister's visit comes days before the scheduled September 5 arrival of United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.