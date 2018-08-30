DAWN.COM

CJP takes notice of 'Pakpattan incident', summons Punjab police officials

Haseeb BhattiUpdated August 30, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the "Pakpattan incident" in which DPO Rizwan Gondal was transferred, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The top judge has issued notices to Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, additional IGP, inquiry officer Abubakar Khuda Baksh, Sahiwal RPO and Gondal to appear in the Supreme Court tomorrow [Friday] along with the inquiry report.

Controversy ensued after IGP Imam removed Gondal from his post on Monday, with the issue going viral on social media and people attributing the transfer to an incident involving Khawar Fareed Maneka, the former husband of first lady Bushra.

IGP Imam, however, said Gondal had not been transferred under any pressure but for making false statements.

He added that when the DPO was asked about an incident of misconduct of police with a citizen, he lied and made false statements regarding transfer orders on social media.

Appearing before an inquiry committee, Gondal had submitted a written statement, denying the charges of misbehaviour, and saying he and his force had done a lawful job.

SSP Maria Mehmood appointed DPO Pakpattan

Punjab Police announced on Thursday that Senior Superintendent of Police Maria Memon has been posted as DPO Pakpattan.

SSP Mehmood is only the second female to be appointed DPO after DPO Bahawalnagar Ammara Ather.

MK
Aug 30, 2018 04:51pm

Great news. Lets get to the truth.

ahmad
Aug 30, 2018 05:03pm

very sad. VIPs continue to enslave law. CJ had to take action at the end. really disappointed with the new administration.

