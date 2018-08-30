DAWN.COM

Punjab information minister bans 'vulgar' film posters, derides entertainment industry

Dawn.comAugust 30, 2018

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday ordered a province-wide ban on "vulgar" and "indecent" film posters displayed inside and outside cinema houses.

According to an official notification shared on his Twitter account, Chohan has ordered that "necessary action be taken for the removal of vulgar/indecent film sign boards under Indecent Advertisement Probation Act 1993 and Punjab Motion Picture Ordinance 1979".

The terms "vulgar" and "indecent" have not been elaborated upon in the notification, and it remains to be seen how the information minister will choose to define them for official purposes.

The notification seems to be a buildup of comments Chohan made in a video circulated on August 29 on social media. Speaking in Urdu and Punjabi to address a crowd, the minister used questionable language while speaking about the media industry.

Apparently referring to the measures taken today, he promised that: "if any vulgar poster goes up in or outside a cinema house in Punjab, there will first be a fine and if they continue the practice, the cinema would be shut down."

"Yani yeh wakhri jawani hai jo cinema houses pay ai hui hai, (this is a strange youthfulness that's taken over cinema houses)," he continued. "Is this civilised? That you print out pictures of half naked women and put up huge posters of them?"

"People watch porn for that [kind of entertainment]," he added.

Turning to stage shows, Chohan said: "I had wished that this matter [of what is shown in stage shows] also came in my jurisdiction."

Singling out famous stage actor Nargis to make his point, he said that he would have made her a haji (someone who has completed the religious pilgrimage) if it was in his power.

"You would have seen her fast 300 days instead of [the] 30 [days of obligatory Ramazan fasts]," he added.

The crowd present during this speech meanwhile clapped and cheered the information minister on.

The Punjab information minister concluded saying that it was "not only Indian content, but what Pakistani films and stage shows portray that has led towards the decline [of the industry]".

Sheikh Waqar-ul-Hassan
Aug 30, 2018 04:50pm

Is this the PTI Party Policy?

Syed
Aug 30, 2018 04:50pm

Well done, vulgarity be not allowed at any cost. PTI Zindabad+

Syed
Aug 30, 2018 04:53pm

Good job! Great head start.

Faisal
Aug 30, 2018 04:54pm

2 steps backwards.

RUMI
Aug 30, 2018 04:57pm

How ridiculous , Punjab information minister bans 'vulgar' film posters, but uses vulgar language in front of a TV camera. What a careful selection by Imran Khan for the ministers.

eye opener
Aug 30, 2018 04:58pm

appreciate this step but the formatting of the official document needs some dressing, hope we will see parhay likhe loog in the system

Shahid
Aug 30, 2018 04:59pm

Take a little more outage and extend some constraints on promotional advertising not compatible with local traditions and cultural values on TV channels as well.

Ahsan
Aug 30, 2018 04:59pm

Apparently Mr. Minister have nothing better to do. I am sure this is also part of the "vision" and "change".

JJ
Aug 30, 2018 05:00pm

Materialism must have some limitations.

UA
Aug 30, 2018 05:02pm

Seriously? The office bearers need to get their priorities right in the 'Naya Pakistan'.

Osman
Aug 30, 2018 05:02pm

Good job. We have to learn to respect women.

Asad
Aug 30, 2018 05:08pm

Great work, Some courageous man came to control vulgar media.

abuzar
Aug 30, 2018 05:10pm

Information minister wants to be Moral Cop. Is this really job for Information Minister.

Azher
Aug 30, 2018 05:18pm

Very good step. I think there are some less famous tv channels airing vulgar material should also be banned. Good job. Keep it up

Trotsky
Aug 30, 2018 06:07pm

Well done! About time that action is taken against vulgarity in cinema and media in general.

