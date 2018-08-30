DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Jirga rulings on criminal cases 'against fundamental human rights': CJP

Haseeb BhattiUpdated August 30, 2018

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday deemed the jirga system "against fundamental human rights" and recommended that its scope be limited to civil cases only.

The incumbent chief justice made those remarks while hearing a vani and sawara (marriage of underage girls against their will to settle murder and tribal disputes) case first taken up in 2005 during former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry's tenure.

"The jirga system is against fundamental human rights," Justice Nisar said. "Jirga and panchayat (tribal councils) cannot have the right to vani girls and award capital punishments.

"Some people take their disputes to Jamaatud Dawa, which then imposes heavy fines. This is illegal," the top judge warned.

The chief justice defined the limit of a jirga's legal powers and jurisdiction, saying: "Jirga and panchayat can only settle minor civil disputes. If they are approached in such cases then that's fine. However, jirga rulings on criminal cases intrude on the legal jurisdiction of Pakistani courts."

Justice Nisar asked the advocate generals whether any legislation in this regard had been done at the provincial level.

The chief justice also urged the federal government to take remedial action, "draft a law and send it to parliament.

"Only parliament [then] can pass or reject such a law," he added.

An additional advocate general told the chief justice that "the Sindh High Court has already declared the jirga system as illegal."

At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan added: "KP and Balochistan have the most number of jirgas."

The National Commission on the Status of Women made its recommendations on the issue, recommending the apex court to not let jirgas and panchayats "assume the jurisdiction of a civil or a criminal court without any lawful authority".

The commission also urged the court to direct the federal govt to make the practice of settling civil and criminal disputes by offering women in marriage "a cognizable offence with at least a minimum punishment of five years".

Moreover, it said that in case an illegal decision is made by a jirga, the offender as well as the members of the jirga "shall be held responsible jointly for the offence".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2018

No ordinary abduction

There can, there must, be no two views about enforced disappearances. It is an abhorrent practice, a hallmark of...
August 30, 2018

Contraception access

GIVING women and girls the right to choose for themselves whether, when and how many children they want is not only ...
August 30, 2018

Pollution & intelligence

A NEW study has found a link between air pollution and impaired cognitive performance, with the effect impacting all...
August 29, 2018

Gas pricing conundrum

IT is a problem growing quietly in the heart of the economy. The CEOs from both the gas distribution companies...
Updated August 29, 2018

Mistake in Pakpattan

THIS is far from an ideal start PTI supporters must have wished for their party. Reforming the police and empowering...
August 29, 2018

Tracing missing victims

KARACHI is a megacity and people travel long distances for work, education, trade etc. Mishaps such as road ...